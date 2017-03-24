Girl Gets Savagely Assaulted; School District Concerned about Backlash Against Attackers and Other Illegals

A 14-year-old girl in Rockville, Maryland was brutally raped in the boys’ bathroom of her school last Thursday by two illegal immigrants, also students at the school.

The two are in 9th grade, yet are older than the victim by several years: Henry Sanchez, 18, is a Guatemalan national, while Jose Montano, 17, is a national from El Salvador. The victim immigrated to the US legally.

Resembling cases in Israel in which Arabs or African infiltrators attack women, few major news outlets, save Fox News, have put this terrible incident in the spotlight.

“NBC, ABC, and CBS didn’t cover the incident in their prime time news,” popular Fox host Bill O’Reilly reported. “CNN didn’t cover it during their peak broadcasting hours last night, and the same with MSNBC. That’s worse than everything I’ve seen in my over 40 years as a journalist.”

“We all know why,” he added. “Illegal immigration is a political topic.”

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Check out this outrageous video in which Tucker Carlson interviews one of the attorneys who plans to defend the illegal aliens by saying this bathroom incident was consensual sex. Insane!

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: The following video just adds to the story of how screwed up this school district is. The left is so bent on pushing an agenda on our children that they have lost all sense of reality, decency, and common sense. In this video, Carlson shares a number of emails that were sent from the school district. Do the emails blast sexual assault? No. Instead, they lecture parents that so-called “racist” emails and other such language will “not be tolerated.” In other words, the care of illegal aliens comes first, and everyone needs to get with that program.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

White House Spokesman Sean Spicer also related to the incident while responding to a reporter at a White House press briefing. “This is a tragic event, and it’s horrendous and horrible and disgusting what this young girl went through,” he said, noting the need to check, among other things, why 17 and 18-year-olds were enrolled in 9th grade. He said that the incident demonstrates why it is so important to make inspections tougher at the border, and why it is important to force state and city authorities to turn illegals over to federal authorities.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan expressed anger at the way local authorities, especially the local educational system, were dealing with the case. He said that the Montgomery County School Board was not cooperating, not only with his staff, but with the state’s Board of Education about the case when asked.

In addition, the Maryland legislature- controlled by the Democratic party – passed at the beginning of the week a law forbidding police in Maryland from arresting people suspected of being illegals, or from interrogating them about their legal status in the US.

(c) 2017 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait… Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating