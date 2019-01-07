Ginsburg unable to hear oral arguments at opening of Supreme Court

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be on the bench Monday when the new term begins, the first time she’s ever missed a session in 26 years as a member of the high court.

Ginsburg, 85, is recovering from a pulmonary lobectomy to remove two malignant nodules in her left lung. Since the surgery on Dec. 21, Ginsburg has worked from home to stay up-to-date on court business. She plans to read the briefs and transcripts for two oral arguments scheduled for Monday.

Ginsburg will still vote on the cases, the court’s public information officer said.

There was no evidence of any remaining disease following the surgery, the court said. The nodules were found after Ginsburg fell after breaking three ribs in November.

Despite a third bout with cancer, Ginsburg said she has no intentions of stepping down from her lifetime appointment to the court.

“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will do it,” she said last year.

Ginsburg had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer 10 years later. She had scheduled the treatments for both so she wouldn’t miss oral arguments.

