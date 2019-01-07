Ginsburg unable to hear oral arguments at opening of Supreme Court

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be on the bench Monday when the new term begins, the first time she’s ever missed a session in 26 years as a member of the high court.
Ginsburg, 85, is recovering from a pulmonary lobectomy to remove two malignant nodules in her left lung. Since the surgery on Dec. 21, Ginsburg has worked from home to stay up-to-date on court business. She plans to read the briefs and transcripts for two oral arguments scheduled for Monday.
Ginsburg will still vote on the cases, the court’s public information officer said.
There was no evidence of any remaining disease following the surgery, the court said. The nodules were found after Ginsburg fell after breaking three ribs in November.
Despite a third bout with cancer, Ginsburg said she has no intentions of stepping down from her lifetime appointment to the court.
“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will do it,” she said last year.
Ginsburg had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer 10 years later. She had scheduled the treatments for both so she wouldn’t miss oral arguments.
The woman just had major health issues. Cut her some slack. I recall another such justice having major health issues (Rehnquist?). She’s not the first. AND she still provides far greater analysis on issues before the court than others still on it (and doesn’t have a conflict of interest w/o recusal).
No conflict of interest? Well, redefine conflict of interest! How about plain bias? She would rule against anything the President supports—just for spite. She promised to move to New Zealand if Trump got elected. Roberts and 4 others need impeaching for ruling against the Constitution twice and legislating from the bench in the last few years. That is called “bad behavior” which is in the Constitution, btw. Congress decides what is “bad behavior” and unfortunately pot can’t call kettle black. Congress paid off all those sexual harassment claims with taxpayer money. Won’t even reveal where our money went. This is illegal and someone should take it to SCOTUS.
I don’t agree with RBG’s judicial philosophy, but I have to admire her tenacity for sticking with the job in spite of health issues.
You’re joking, aren’t you? “Tenacity” has nothing to do with her continuing presence on the Supreme Court. It is all about her hatred for President Trump. He could cave in to all of the dirty Dems demands and she would STILL oppose him because he’s Trump.
Nonsense – her agenda is evil and her tenacity is empowered by Satan.
This bionic cyborg is one of the few people that has ever survived pancreatic cancer! She truly is a cast-iron byatch. Just step down lady so we can put a real judge in your place.
Why is it that a SCOTUS justice does not have to be present on the bench in the building in order to vote on issues of national importance, but a member of congress must be physically present in the chamber of congress if they wish to cast a vote?
If a SCOTUS member can vote in absentee, then so should members of congress be able to, especially since the weight of a single vote of an individual SCOTUS justice, makes up a far higher percentage of the total case decision than does any individual member of congress, which has a far higher number of voters and participants.
As long as she can go full steam she will continue……at 1/4 speed. (That’s one quarter or 25% for you millennials.)
Thank you for your service. You have done enough. Rest now, Your Honor.
Do you not think that, if she was a Conservative judge, that the liberal medial and congressional Dems would be calling for her resignation?
Ruth, you’re not the only one who can do this job.
Let’s be honest, please. Ginsburg will NEVER retire, she will die in office. When that is to be, no one knows, but medical treatment these days can be nearly miraculous when one has the very best treatments, and you can be CERTAIN she does. Jimmy Carter is still here and doing quite well, while McCain passed away fairly quickly. It is a matter of good luck, as well as fantastic medical intervention. Let’s also be thankful for the NEW Senate composition, not nearly as flaky as previously.