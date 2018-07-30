Ginsburg says she has at least 5 more years on Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday said she hopes to remain on the high court for at least five more years, according to CNN.
“My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” 85-year-old Ginsburg said at an event in New York City.
Speculation over the future of the Supreme Court has mounted in recent weeks following President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh’s confirmation would sway the balance of the court for years to come.
This is an excerpt. Read more at The Hill.
This is why we need 2 terms for President Trump followed by 2 terms for Mike Pence.
Either that or for someone to help her down a flight of stairs. Better yet, both!
OR TERM LIMITS On judges! Also, since the presidency supposedly has a mental competency requirement, WHY THE HELL DO THESE judges not have the same!
Amen, YJ772! The BEST thing we can do for our country is ensure that NO Leftist LOON is allowed anywhere NEAR any position that gives them political power, because they CANNOT be trusted to do anything with political power except ABUSE it in their relentless determination to COMMUNIZE this country.
I agree. IMO as it is, i feel we need a conservative in the white house, AND Control over both houses of congress for at least 20 years, MINIMUM to overturn all the communistic crap the DNC has caused to this nation..
50 years would be MUCH better..
In a perfect world, no dem would hold office ever again.
I find it amazing that old fossils such as those on the Supreme Court and many lower courts contain dictate the age-limit on selected occupations; for example: Airline Pilots. The government has decreed that Pilots “MUST” retire upon reaching age 60. Just imagine government individuals (Judges whom can work and affect our very lives without restriction) in their 80’s mandating others to quit their profession due to their age.
Personally, I’d prefer a Pilot with 40 years of flying experience over one with 10 or even 20 years. Perhaps it’s just me whom thinks this way.
This is why i feel there should be an age limit on judges…
The max age which an ATP can fly a passenger airliner is now 65, but there’s talk of raising it to 70 because the airlines are looking down the barrel of a HUGE pilot shortage. That shortage was brought on by the miserable salaries for new ATPs around 10 years ago. Most new ATPs could only earn ~$30k flying the right seat of a Regional Jet, so they went to a job with decent pay. NOW the older Captains are retiring [often forced by FAA regs] and there’s no full pipe of replacements. GO FIGURE.
Mike Pompeo for president.
I agree, however I would substitute Nikki Haley for President in 2024. Pence is ok, but Haley has shown more balls in the UN than Pence seems to be able to muster without checking the company line for the day.
As for the old hag, someone needs to inform her that God has a majority rule when it comes to how long she is sucking air.
I’d agree on haley..
God has other plans for you sweetie….
Quite frankly,It’s been long enough,let some new blood take a chance.
Let’s hope the GRIM REAPER has OTHER plans for DARTH Bader-Ginsburg! We need enough of the Leftist LOONS on the Court to die/retire on Pres. Trump’s watch so they can be replaced with CONSERVATIVE judges who know what the Constitution actually says and are willing to interpret laws based on THAT ALONE–not their ideas of how things “should” be, or their determination to “legislate from the bench” to push their OWN brand of Leftist LOON ideology! This ONE thing would go a LONG way toward preserving the rights and liberties of the American people for generations to come! It’s probably the MOST effective thing Pres. Trump can do to roll back the OUTSIZED influence the Leftist LOONS have gained over our government and our laws!
the empress of the dark side needs to be banished.
As we know, there’s gonna be a long line of people wanting to wizz on Mccain’s grave. I wonder if the line to do the same with RBG’s grave will be shorter or longer??
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will either last another 5 years…or die trying.
Tyrants NEVER want to relinquish their power.
That’s if she can stay awake for 5 years! She’s practically in a coma half the time now. You can’t tell me she’s mentally clear, my bet would be that her legal aides write most of her decisions on cases. President Trump will be re-elected, that I will pray for and bet on so she’s still within his reach.
Hence why she should be FORCED OUT now..
Hey Doug V–I vote door #2
Doesn’t she already have Parkinson’s, altzhmiers [ not sure of the spelling ], tinnitus, loss of hearing, osteoporosis, etc etc etc ?
Michael Savage says Bader-Ginsbury has been fighting cancer for years.
Then let’s hope she soon, loses that battle, permanently.
I know that Ginsburg does not want to give up her “Power”, but at 85 years old, how can she possibly say that she has “At Least 5 More Years On The Supreme Court” ? Can she guarantee that she will not come down with “Dementia”, or anything else that will stop her from serving ? That statement was pretty ridiculous in my opinion !
How do we know, she already isn’t suffering from dementia?
This old drunk will croak any day now.
Poor lady. She’s 85 years old, way beyond the age when most people are enjoying their retirement, but she hates Trump so much she’s determined to stay alive and keep her job until another Democrat becomes President.
Btw, being a supreme court judge must be a pretty easy job if even a frail 85-year-old woman can do it in her sleep.
Ever see the movie “Weekend at Bernies”?…that’s the liberal plan for keeping Ginsburg on the bench. Ginsburg could be dead and mummified, and they’ll prop her up in chair and have some liberal woman hiding under her robe, moving her limbs and asking questions like some kind of deceased ventriloquist’s dummy.
I mean really, how’s anyone gonna know the difference from how she acts today? It’s a perfect plot I tell ya!
I hate to break the news to Ms. Ginsburg…but the actuarial tables are not in your favor.
If the Republicans are able to hold the Senate after the midterm elections I’d like to see Thomas and Alito consider retiring. Yes they’re very good Conservative judges that can be counted on to do the right thing. But they’re getting older and who knows who will be in office when they get ready to retire. If they were to retire now, again assuming the Republicans hold onto the Senate, then President Trump could nominate younger justices like Gorsuch and Kavanaugh who would be on the court for decades.
I disagree about either of those 2 retiring before the middle of Trump’s 2nd term. We still need their persuasive voices on the court to keep the younger judges who’ll be coming in in the next 4 years on sound Constitutional ground. If we can reach a 7-2 majority of Constitutionalists, then we can let them retire.
She sure is hopeful,don’t think she actually has that many years left.
She ISN’T IN CHARGE of making the FINAL DETERMINATION! If God it serves his purposes her health will last, however if he ‘demands her soul from her’ she has NO ALTERNATIVE but to comply!!!!!!
Praying seriously that the next time she falls asleep on the bench (which happens oft) she doesn’t wake up on earth but in her true home (hell)!