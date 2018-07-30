Ginsburg says she has at least 5 more years on Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday said she hopes to remain on the high court for at least five more years, according to CNN.

“My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” 85-year-old Ginsburg said at an event in New York City.

Speculation over the future of the Supreme Court has mounted in recent weeks following President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh’s confirmation would sway the balance of the court for years to come.

This is an excerpt. Read more at The Hill.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (5 votes cast)