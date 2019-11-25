Home » News

‘Ghost’ guns present new conundrum

GOPUSA StaffMonterey County Herald Posted On 6:55 am November 25, 2019
After every mass shooting, policymakers, law enforcement officials and both sides of America’s gun debate zero in on a few key questions: What kind of gun did the killer use, how did he get it and could any laws have prevented the tragedy?

But a disturbing new question was raised last week when authorities in Southern California revealed the pistol that a 16-year-old used to shoot five high school classmates and himself was an unregistered weapon made from a kit: Are California’s toughest-in-the-nation gun laws so easily circumvented that a kid might mail-order parts online and build one himself?

Home-made “ghost guns” without identifying serial numbers have been used in a number of recent shootings, authorities said. They also have inspired several new laws. The Los Angeles County Sheriff said the .45-caliber 1911-style pistol used at Saugus High School was built from an “80-percent” kit and had no serial number.

But building a gun from a kit isn’t easy, and recent California laws make it harder for those legally prohibited from having guns. Matthew Larosiere, who has built guns from raw metal blocks, said even a kit-build would be quite a challenge for the inexperienced, let alone a teenager.

“I can say the 1911 kit build is not for the faint of heart, or wallet,” said Larosiere, legal policy director for the Firearms Policy Coalition, a gun-rights group. “The 1911 kit build is something that would take me, a skilled and highly equipped person, many, many hours to complete. I’d be shocked to see a teenager perform it.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said it’s unclear who actually built the gun used in the shooting, which remains under investigation, and when it was built. The 16-year-old boy’s father, an avid hunter, died in 2017. Neighbors said they often saw him work on guns or reload ammunition in his garage.

Villanueva said the father had six guns registered to him. But he struggled with drinking and police seized and destroyed his guns in 2016 after detaining him for a mental health check. Villanueva said he was no longer legally allowed to have firearms.

“He became a prohibited possessor,” Villanueva said in an interview with ABC TV.

But when deputies searched the home, Villanueva said, they found another kit-built ghost gun, in addition to the one used in the Nov. 14 school shooting that left the gunman and two other students dead and three others injured.

The sheriff and others in law enforcement said they have seen the untraceable weapons turn up more and more in crimes, including on a convicted felon who fatally shot a California Highway Patrol officer in Southern California with an unregistered kit-built AR-15 style rifle in August.

A mentally unstable Tehama County man barred by a judge’s protective order from possessing firearms used a home-built AR-15-style unregistered rifle to kill five people in 2017, and a man who killed five people in 2013 at Santa Monica College used a similar weapon.

“That is one of the challenges in law enforcement today,” Villanueva said. “Congress and state legislatures enact all these crimes about gun registration, but now the gun industry is creating a way to just bypass the entire thing by creating a mechanism to manufacture weapons yourself.”

The 1911 style pistol used in the high school shooting is a more than century-old design based on the service sidearm for U.S. troops from World War I through the Vietnam War and into the 1980s. It remains one of the most popular and revered pistols of all time, and most of today’s manufacturers market a version of it. The sheriff lamented the ease at which they can be built from kit parts.

“They’re sold at gun shows, for example,” Villanueva said in the interview. “You can buy them online. They’re sold as a kit and then you can legally buy it, assemble the weapon yourself and then you have a gun that is not registered and no one knows you have it, and that is very dangerous. The information, unfortunately, is available on YouTube.”

Gun-control groups echoed the sentiment and called for more regulation.

“The bottom line is that ghost guns are incredibly dangerous and there is no reason why the parts are available at the click of a button,” said Nick Suplina, managing director for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety.

But putting together an 80-percent gun kit isn’t as easy as assembling Legos.

Chula Vista online retailer 1911builders.com sells 80-percent pistol kits, but they start at around $950 and some top $2,000. By comparison, a modern .45 pistol like a Glock 21 retails for about $630. The company declined to comment, but its website says an adult signature is required to receive shipments by mail.

The raw parts then must be machined using specialized tools before they can be assembled into a working firearm. A broaching machine to thin the frame and cut rail grooves will set a builder back $290.

What’s more, recent California law aimed at cracking down on ghost guns requires as of July 2018 anyone who manufactures or assembles a firearm to apply to the Department of Justice for a unique serial number or identifying mark. Starting this year, the law requires anyone in possession of a gun without a serial number as of July 2018 to apply for a serial number.

For teenagers, other recent law changes would pose a further frustration. Those younger than 21 are now prohibited from buying rifles and shotguns in California, and federal law bars purchases of handguns by those under 21. California law also prohibits retailers from selling ammunition to those under 18.

Gun-rights advocates like Larosiere say the ease or difficulty of home-building a gun shouldn’t be used to justify more laws.

“Focusing on the difficulty of a particular firearm build contains with it the pernicious suggestion that, were it easy, it would somehow be OK to regulate,” Larosiere said. “It is, and always has been, legal for ordinary adults to make firearms for their own personal use. These people tend to be dedicated hobbyists. Home-built firearms have been around as long as our nation, and today in a country of 300 million people, we rarely ever see them used in crime.”

16 Comments

BeanerECMO1
BeanerECMO1
9:04 am November 25, 2019 at 9:04 am

Serialize the parts that can be serialized.

tremors1
tremors1
9:22 am November 25, 2019 at 9:22 am

If the “state” would focus on actually dealing with the criminals and leave the law abiding citizens alone, this wouldn’t be the problem that it is. Instead, especially in Kommiefornia, you have the communist demonrats catering to the criminals. Gov Newsom has released a convicted murderer illegal alien so he can avoid deportation:
http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/day-of-infamy-newsom-releases-illegal-alien-murderer-from-prison-hides-him-from-ice/
Kommiefornia has recently passed proposition 47 raising the amount you can steal to $950 before it is a felony:
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2016/05/14/shoplifting-california-prop-47-reduced-penalties/
Why murders like the Marjorie Stoneman HS shooter and the El Paso Walmart killers are dead and buried is beyond me.

disqus_3EoCmvSNiR
disqus_3EoCmvSNiR
9:42 am November 25, 2019 at 9:42 am

Serial Numbers ?
I can see all the gangsters , Thugs , Criminals and mental defectives lining up to register all their illegal guns .

    440volt
    440volt
    11:52 am November 25, 2019 at 11:52 am

    What category do I fit into, ” gangsters , Thugs , Criminals and mental defectives”? I don’t fall into any of those categories, but if I was required by law to “register” anything that I make in my modest home workshop, I would be loath to do so.

    Molon Labe Mo fo’s!

johnw1120
johnw1120
9:42 am November 25, 2019 at 9:42 am

“They’re sold as a kit and then you can legally buy it, assemble the weapon yourself” this exactly where the fake news comes in, go back higher in the article and reread the part where there is equipment needed, knowledge needed and a lot of time, these are NOT A READY TO ASSEMBLE KIT, this sheriff is spreading BS.

    Sandmine1
    Sandmine1
    9:56 am November 25, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Exactly…………….I have worked with firearms for years and ordered one of these kits. It was a serious project that took days to complete and required me to purchase several specialty tools just to get them to function even remotely like a new weapon.

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    10:07 am November 25, 2019 at 10:07 am

    And yet the presence of these guns being used in mass shootings, and found in the homes of nut cases who are supposedly “not permitted” to own guns PROVES that somebody intent on getting a gun WILL expend the time and effort to assemble one, if that’s the only way he can get one.

    And yet the “nanny state” continues to harass and PUNISH law-abiding gun owners with these ineffectual and unconstitutional “gun control” laws–for our OWN protection, of course!

      440volt
      440volt
      12:17 pm November 25, 2019 at 12:17 pm

      To “assemble” an 80 firearm takes a fair amount of machining. They are easy to get wrong if you don’t have not only the drill bits and machining burrs required (some kits come with all you need) but also takes a little bit of machine work measuring and performing the tasks. They are not a put the pieces together and you have a firearm.

      Some of us enjoy the challenge and making a firearm for personal use.

      The solution is relatively easy but for some reason adding 10 years to the sentence of a miscreant that uses a firearm in connection to a felony crime is to simple a solution.

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
9:59 am November 25, 2019 at 9:59 am

Just more proof that gun control laws–no matter HOW stringent–do NOT stop a lawbreaker intent on having one from getting it. The ONLY thing those gun control laws accomplish is to hamper law-abiding citizens in their ability to protect themselves from the lawless, which thanks to the law-disregarding Left, seem to be growing exponentially.

Obama established the precedent of only obeying the laws he liked. That LAWLESS attitude seems to have permeated the LOONY LEFT nationwide, and if you notice, virtually ALL these “mass shooters” are members of that pernicious fraternity!

drillbeast
drillbeast
10:15 am November 25, 2019 at 10:15 am

“The bottom line is that ghost guns are incredibly dangerous and there is no reason why the parts are available at the click of a button,” said Nick Suplina, managing director for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety.
Ghost guns are “incredibly dangerous”?
I think they would be “scary” too. BOO!
I wish Nick Suplina would have explained how they are more dangerous than a factory built firearm.

yorgie
yorgie
10:18 am November 25, 2019 at 10:18 am

This article is full of bad information from lying, anti-second amendment jerks. How do I know that? Because I’ve made both 1911’s and AR-15’s from kits and “NO”, you can’t just buy a kit and assemble it. The only part the ATF calls a “gun” is the receiver and you have to be able to “machine” that part (the remaining 20%) which cannot be done using chicken wire and chewing gum. These commies are out to keep Americans from the right to make their own gun, the law already says it’s illegal to sell them without becoming an FFL dealer. That kid probably couldn’t file a new tip on a screwdriver and probably stole a gun his father had made.

backpacker
backpacker
10:27 am November 25, 2019 at 10:27 am

Communist Kalifornia!!!!! Hey communist Kalifornia, just keep letting criminals stay out of jail. What do you think is going to happen when people with several felonies, are on the streets. Liberalism is the sickness / cancer that lets felons roam free in the streets.

Wayne Langman
Wayne Langman
10:58 am November 25, 2019 at 10:58 am

A lifetime ago when I was young we had “Zip Guns” hand built from common items. These were based on weapons built and used by various resistance groups during WW2.
The most common was a .22 handgun made with friction tape, a piece of wood, a couple rubber bands, one or two nails, and part of common telescoping a brass radio antenna from an automobile.
Properly put together you would get 2 maybe 3 shots before it came apart in your hand.
The idea of a firearm is already in the mind of men everywhere. All it takes is some work. Or maybe a 3D printer.

yorgie
yorgie
11:07 am November 25, 2019 at 11:07 am

The other lie is…if these mass shooters had access to “ghost” guns, it would be shouted from the roof-tops all the time, every time. Ghost weapons are not falling into the hands of a bunch of killer nut cases out there and they’re not making them because their heads are full of cotton, hay and rags and they have trouble using a finger-nail clipper, let alone machine a weapon. The people who make Ghosts for personal use are usually secretive about it, keep them from any strangers and do not sell them. Mine are all marked with my old USN service number from 1965 before the S.S. number was used and only my DD-214 and the BUNAVPERS has that number.

jbscpo
jbscpo
12:49 pm November 25, 2019 at 12:49 pm

The solution is simple … use a gun in the commission of ANY CRIME, you do the time for the crime PLUS TEN YEARS for the gun! NO EXCEPTIONS! Put them in jail and keep them there! No “time off for good behavior” or kissing some politician’s behind and get out early … MAKE THE PENALTY HARSH! As an amateur gunsmith, I know my limitations and wouldn’t attempt building my own gun, any oops and the results can be catastrophic.

Jota_
Jota_
1:06 pm November 25, 2019 at 1:06 pm

“After every mass shooting, policymakers, law enforcement officials …. a few key questions: What kind of gun did the killer use, how did he get it and could any laws have prevented the tragedy?”

And they get the same answers, over and over, does not matter what kind of gun, how they got it ALWAYS shows laws do not stop those who will not obey them

All the while ignoring the obvious

“the pistol that a 16-year-old used to shoot five high school classmates and himself was an unregistered weapon made from a kit”

Mass shooting happen where people cannot shoot back, GUN FREE ZONES, because lawmakers DISARMED those who DO OBEY laws

When ever they can get it through their thick heads it is IMPOSSIBLE to make a law criminals will obey, the exercise in futility, they call a debate, will end and preventing mass shootings can begin, by rearming the law abiding.

Leave a Reply



