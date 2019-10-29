‘Get the hell out!’ Getty Fire in Los Angeles forced rich liberals to flee, including stars, in the wee hours

A fast-moving early morning wildfire along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles has forced thousands of people, including basketball star LeBron James and his family, to evacuate, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Getty Fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. near the Getty Center museum, KABC reported. It has burned 500 acres and forced evacuations at 10,000 homes in Brentwood, Mountain Gate and Mandeville Canyon.

James posted on Twitter early Monday that his family is among the evacuees, calling California wildfires “no joke.”

Other famous evacuees include “Avengers” star Clark Gregg and “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter, Variety reported.

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter that he also fled the flames.

“We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians.”

Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife, Maria Shriver, also had to evacuate her home, People reported.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd. and Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center at 14201 Huston St., KNBC reported.

Additional shelters are open at Stoner Recreation Center at 1835 Stoner Ave., Palisades Recreation Center at 851 Alma Real Drive and Cheviot Hills Recreation Center at 2551 Motor Ave., the Los Angeles Times reported. All Santa Monica and Malibu schools are closed, and the University of California, Los Angeles, canceled classes Monday.

“Get out when we say get out,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at a 5 a.m. press conference, NBC News reported. He said some homes had already been lost.

“If you’re in the mandatory evacuation zone, and you’re still there watching this, you’re an idiot, get the hell out,” L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz added, KCBS reported.

Interstate 405, one of the nation’s busiest and most traffic-clogged highways, also has been shut down, according to the network.

Students at Mount St. Mary’s University in Brentwood were awakened at 2:30 a.m. and told to evacuate, making their way down a hillside wearing breathing masks against the smoke and ash, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“It’s very surreal,” said evacuee Chad Elbert as he watched the fire’s glow in the predawn hours, according to the publication. “It’s like a scene out of a movie.”

More than 470 Los Angeles firefighters are battling the blaze, NBC News reported.

The $1.3 billion Getty Center opened in 1997, housing the Getty Museum and other programs of the Getty Trust. The museum houses oil billionaire J. Paul Getty’s “collection of European paintings, sculpture, drawings, illuminated manuscripts and decorative arts from the Middle Ages to the 20th century,” according to Brittanica.com.

Several major wildfires are raging across California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.

