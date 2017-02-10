Germany to speed up and increase numbers of refugee deportations

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that she and the governors of Germany’s 16 states have agreed to push for more and faster deportations of rejected asylum-seekers.
Merkel, who faces a national election in September, has called repeatedly for a “national effort” to make sure that people without the right to stay leave the country.
Deportations currently are handled by state governments, but top officials have recently made clear the federal government wants more influence.
After meeting Thursday, Merkel and the governors told reporters in Berlin that they would work closely to devise new deportation regulations, German news agency dpa reported.
The government officials are planning to create several so-called “exit centers” where people could be taken before their scheduled deportations to make sure they don’t disappear at the last minute.
The officials also want to establish a national center to coordinate returns.
According to the developing plans, people with few prospects of getting asylum would be processed and deported only weeks after their arrivals in Germany.
Immigrants who agree to return to their home countries voluntarily without waiting for their applications to be reviewed would receive financial incentives.
In 2016, some 55,000 asylum-seekers left Germany voluntarily and about 25,000 were deported. Also last year, 280,000 people requested asylum, compared to 890,000 in 2015.
Shameless merkel, attempting to gain votes by closing the barn door after the horses have left. Let them in, throw them out, let more in, throw more out. Who does she think she is kidding?
Merkel forgets that the Berlin wall was evil because it kept the good People of Germany from traveling out, not more of the bad people who were already in from coming in. Germany needs an entire Deutschland border wall to protect the good people within, and keep the bad ones out. German national guilt possessed by a generation that had nothing to do with Hitler has blinded them from doing the right thing. This current generation is as guiltless and over compensating for the Nazi, as the current generation in American is for Slavery. The Kaiser, Bismarck, Lincoln, and the founding fathers are spinning in their graves, as the socialist manipulators of countries via unearned guilt, are having their destructive way with us. Wake up and smell the coffee,,,this is NOT 1860 in America, and this is NOT 1939 in Germany.
Angela TRAITOR, all of a sudden wants to push for faster deportations, now that she is facing re-election. This is like John “MAVERICK TRAITOR RINO McCain, who when he runs for re-election, talks border security. I hope the German people, are not as dumb as the people from Arizona and that they vote TRAITOR Merkel out!!!!!!
This is definitely a case of too little, too late. She now has a huge mess on her hands due to her poor decisions. By the time she tries to sort this out, all the muslims will have killed off most of the Germans. Hopefully she will be voted out before that happens, but what a mess for the new incoming German president to deal with. Way to go Angela. Too bad the liberal nincompoops in our country can’t see what is happening to Germany and other countries who have welcomed these muslim idiots in.
Finally! Merkel and her accomplices have decided to work in behalf of the people and do the right thing, Ja?
Nein.
After the elections, you can be sure that things will return to business as usual.
So the Germans, English, and the the FRENCH are getting the idea that maybe allowing tens of thousands of people of a belief system antithetical to your own is a bad idea. We are running behind the god-damned FRENCH for almighty sake. Wake up liberal America, wake up 9th Circuit Court, we are running behind the FRENCH/GERMANS on this issue. what ****.
In other words, bring them in by the thousands, and send them away one by one. Oh, yes, that’s going to work. (sarc)