Geraldo Rivera’s defense of Matt Lauer prompts Bette Midler to relate groping incident

After Geraldo Rivera defended Matt Lauer and called news “a flirty business,” his bosses at Fox News said they were troubled by his comments, People magazine reported.
In addition, a 1991 interview resurfaced in which Bette Midler told Barbara Walters that Rivera groped her.
Rivera’s trouble started with a series of tweets Wednesday in which he expressed sadness for Lauer, who was fired from the “Today Show” after being accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
Rivera called Lauer a “real gentleman” and expressed concern that the “epidemic” of sexual harassment allegations against powerful men in media and entertainment is “criminalizing courtship and conflating it (with) predation.”
Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor?
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017
He then offered his own narrow definition of sexual harassment and said such an allegation should never be used by women to “get even (with) bad bosses or hated (exes).” He also said that allegations should be made in a “timely fashion.”
#SexHarassment allegations should require: 1-made in a timely fashion-say w/n 5 yrs. 2-some contemporaneous corroboration, like witnesses, electronic or written communications. W $ settlements in multi-millions slight chance exists some victims are motivated by more than justice
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017
The tweets prompted a fierce backlash on Twitter and admonishment from his bosses at Fox News, where Rivera is a correspondent-at-large. Fox News has also dealt with its own scandals involving sexual harassment, having to fire its late chief Roger Ailes and popular news host Bill O’Reilly after multiple women accused each of those men of sexual harassment or assault.
Fox News issued this statement with regard to Rivera: “Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of Fox News or its management. We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him.”
As for the 1991 Bette Midler interview, it showed the film and Broadway star addressing Rivera’s claim that the two had a sexual encounter.
Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/TkcolFWfA2
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2017
In his 1991 memoir “Exposing Myself,” Rivera mentioned going to interview Midler in the 1970s. “We were in the bathroom, preparing for the interview, and at some point I put my hands on her breasts,” he wrote, according to a line excerpted in the Washington Post at the time.
Midler offered a different account to Walters, emphasizing that the encounter was not consensual.
“Geraldo and his producer came to do an interview with me, in the ’70s, the early ’70s,” she said. “And this was when he was very, sort of, hot. And he and his producer left the crew in the other room, they pushed me into my bathroom, they broke two poppers and pushed them under my nose and proceeded to grope me.”
“Poppers” is a slang term for the recreational drug alkyl nitrite.
In the interview, Walters looked shocked as she asked, “Grope?”
Midler nodded and said, “Groped me. I did not offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera. He was… he was unseemly.”
At the time, Midler’s accusation didn’t erupt into a major scandal because one high-profile star accusing another of sexual misconduct was not taken as seriously back then, People said.
In a Washington Post interview at the time his memoir was released, Rivera said he had sex with a lot of people in his life. “With all the private people, their names were either changed or they were used with their permission. With the public people, like Bette Midler and Margaret Trudeau and Marian Javits, they live their lives on the public stage, and much worse things have been written about them. I don’t think it’s that slanderous a statement to say that somebody made love to me 15 years ago.”
Following the backlash and Fox News calling him out, Rivera tried to walk back his comments and issued an apology of sorts, saying he didn’t “sufficiently explain” that sexual harassment is a “horrendous problem long hidden.” He also called harassers “deviants who deserve what is coming to them.”
He also acknowledged that victims are often “too frightened to come forward in a timely fashion.”
“I humbly apologize,” he said.
From the article above: “In his 1991 memoir “Exposing Myself,” Rivera mentioned going to interview Midler in the 1970s. “We were in the bathroom, preparing for the interview, and at some point I put my hands on her breasts,” he wrote, according to a line excerpted in the Washington Post at the time.” “After Geraldo Rivera defended Matt Lauer and called news “a flirty business,” his bosses at Fox News said they were troubled by his comments, People magazine reported.” Get Geraldo off of Fox News. I am sick and tired of his excuses for men taking adevantage of women. Matt Lauer is a low life, Geraldo and so are you. Between the above mentioned and Geraldo playing the race card, we do not need this low life on Fox News!
I’ve long felt we never needed him on fox from the get go. BUT now they BETTER do to him what they did to O’reilly and FIRE HIM promptly..
I have adored Bette Midler since the Continental Baths.I was there Every week-end Friday through Sunday Morn. Lets be honest her Ms.M. Every night during your 10th or 12th curtain call there were poppers being hurled at you which you so graciously snorted. My reason for mentioning this is ,You made it seem
like you had no idea what they were.
Just when the dust was beginning to settle around GR, he becomes an Evinrude in a cess pool.
What an idiot he is for ignoring karma.
Well, now, THAT is a stunningly effective and graphic image…”…an Evinrude in a cess pool.”
He’s a perv trying to protect another perv. Birds of a feather Evinrude together.
Then he needs to be CANNED just like the other Perves have been..
Geraldo mirror’s many in the media and Hollyweird-in mid 20’s to early 50’s being the smartest people on the Planet living in their own little world of Group Think. some mature and develop adult thought processes while others just become senile still believing they are still relevant. Welcome to the Senile Community Jerry. Remember that remaining silent and being considered Ignorant is preferable to opening your mouth and removing ALL DOUBT.
Rivera called Lauer a “real gentleman” and expressed concern that the “epidemic” of sexual harassment allegations against powerful men in media and entertainment is “criminalizing courtship and conflating it (with) predation.” Maybe he was “gentle” with the men, but not with the women. Geraldo, your days are numbered. Hope you renovated his relatives home in Puerto Rico so that there will be room for you when you are shown the door in the forseable future.
The only way I will be happier about this is when Fox fires him. What’s taking them so long?
Possibly they are scared of him crying racism..
Geraldo is and always has been a nitwit. The sooner he is out of the public eye the better.
And take Juan Williams will you as your porter.
How could anyone take Rivera seriously after his clown act with Al Capone’s vault? Only in America can idiots unfit to be Walmart greeters be rewarded with millions in the entertainment industry. It’s not just NFL fans who should be rethinking what they’re funding with the money they’re spending on junk food for the mind that passes as “entertainment”. They’re funding sleazy low life America haters.
I can’t stand Geraldo. I turn Fox off when he comes on.
I was never a fan of GR and am now even a lessor fan … as its astonishing that anyone could get worked up about making love to the hairy misshapen tub of ugliness that is Bette Midler. I have serious doubts that even a professional porn star could get even slightly stiff facing Ms Midler without the help of chemicals. Rivera must be a real sleaze if a beast like her gets him excited. I’ve lost whatever sliver of respect I may have had for him.
That’s totally uncalled for because Ms Midler is nowhere near the beast you portray. Contrary to his own opinion Geraldo is nowhere near (not even in the parking lot) the quintessential male specimen either. Also I should point out that people that make such judgements about a persons appearance generally need to take a long hard look in a mirror. Yes I have and you won’t see me talking smack about myself.
Geraldo has always been a self aggrandizing, supercilious, irrelevant, overpaid, cowardly fool. Not enough courage to pick a position and stay with it because he wanted to serve both liberalism and conservatism. He fantasized himself more intelligent than the members of either group. However, he was not alone among America’s elitist Hollywoodites, pols and fellow “journalists”. I watched a rerun of the old TV show, “Taxi” the other day. Danny Devito fondled two different female bottoms in a half-hour show. Eat your heart out Geraldo. Danny also got paid for his lasciviousness.