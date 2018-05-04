Geraldo Rivera: ‘100 percent’ supports son accused of viciously attacking estranged girlfriend

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera was reportedly “very, very upset” about the arrest of his son Cruz Rivera Tuesday on suspicion of viciously biting his estranged girlfriend and choking her nearly to unconsciousness
“Obviously, the fact that (Rivera) reached out to me shows he is supporting his son, but he is quite troubled by the accusations of domestic violence, because nobody takes domestic violence lightly,” New York attorney Arthur Aidala and former Fox News legal analyst told both the Daily News and the New York Post.
Then again, Aidala also said Rivera isn’t “angry” with his 30-year-old son. He’s “disappointed” and “disturbed” by the allegations but “he supports him 100 percent,” Aidala said.
Aidala’s remarks to reporters came in response to the younger Rivera appearing in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday, where he was arraigned on charges of assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.
Cruz Rivera was arrested Tuesday after his roommate called 911 to report that he had attacked Meghan Burke, the Daily News reported.
Burke had come to his Washington Heights apartment to retrieve some of her belongings; she had recently ended what her mother and police described as a turbulent, nine-year relationship, the Daily News and Post reported.
Cruz Rivera, whom Burke’s mother described as “a sociopath,” apparently didn’t want to let her go easily.
Rivera threw Burke down on his bed, wrapped both hands around her throat and began biting her hand and leg, police sources told the Daily News.
In addition to Rivera’s roomate calling 911, a neighbor described to police hearing a loud argument followed by a woman screaming.
According to the criminal complaint, Cruz Rivera wrapped his arm around Burke’s neck and squeezed until she “experience(d) trouble breathing and (began) to feel like she was losing consciousness.” Rivera then shoved a disoriented Burke to the ground, according to the complaint.
During his court appearance Wednesday, Cruz Rivera pleaded not guilty. A judge agreed to release him without his having to post bail, despite the fact that he is facing half a dozen charges.
Aidala noted that Cruz Rivera has no criminal record and said the actions he’s accused of are “not consistent with the young man the Rivera family loves and supports.”
Aidala also said the breakup between his client and Burke was amicable and even suggested there won’t be a prosecution. He said Burke had texted Cruz Rivera to say she doesn’t want to press charges.
“I love you,” she reportedly texted. “I’m sorry about all this.”
But others, including Cruz Rivera himself, offered a different view of whether the alleged assault was “not consistent with the young man the Rivera family loves and supports.”
In leaving the courtroom, Cruz Rivera quipped to reporters, somewhat arrogantly, according to reports, “I hope I look good, guys.”
Police sources told the New York Post that Cruz had previously abused Burke, and she broke up with him rather than report it.
Burke’s mother also lashed into Geraldo Rivera’s son, calling him “insane,” “a sociopath,” and “a real manipulator,” the Daily News reported.
Burke and Cruz Rivera met in 2009, when she was a freshman at SUNY Maritime College in the Bronx. Burke stayed with Rivera, even though he had three children with another woman, all born while he was dating Burke, the mother said. Cruz Rivera also eventually dropped out of college and didn’t return, the mother said.
The mother added that their family had tried to counsel Burke against staying in a relationship with him. “He’s not a good guy,” the mother told the Daily News.
Perhaps related to Cruz Rivera’s current situation, he last month posted a video on Facebook from a UK nonprofit that supports male victims of domestic violence. The video claims that “40 percent of domestic violence is suffered by men.”
___
(c)2018 the Contra Costa Times (Walnut Creek, Calif.)
Visit the Contra Costa Times (Walnut Creek, Calif.) at www.eastbaytimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Meaning he either participated in it, or watched and approved!
Fox must have hired that idiot at bargain basement salary. He’s not a bad interviewer, but the guys is a freaking dolt.
In the U.S. today guilt and innocence is determined by the amount of money you have. I wonder what the outcome will be here?
Cruz Rivera has three kids by another woman, while he is in a relationship with Meghan Burke. Like father, like son. A big womanizer. Secondly, Meghan Burke had to be an airhead staying with a guy who has three kids while she (Meghan) is with Cruz Rivera.
The guy is a nut….and his son is also a nut.
***; The Judge said:
“Aidala noted that Cruz Rivera has no criminal record and said the actions he’s accused of are “not consistent with the young man the Rivera family loves and supports.”
All through my life growing up, my Father always said that if I end up in jail, don’t call him. I treated my boys the same way. Rivera needs to leave his son right in jail and not get special treatment just because of daddy being someone.
Everyone has heard of toxic masculinity but how about toxic femininity?
Everyone is already picking sides without really knowing the facts other than she said, mother of she said, he said & father of he said.
Most folks posting to this blog have already declared Cruz guilty & the women declared the believable innocent accuser who would never lie about something like this.
Crus is being treated no differently than what happened to Duke Lacrosse team or any dozens of other males accused by females with the motive being financial gain, political resistance or revenge.
Where do these men go to get their reputations back after the accusations are not proven, or worse, are actually proven false?
Has any female false accuser ever been prosecuted for making a false, libelous claim?
dab, I am very aware of the many accusations made by women that are untrue and always try to look for both sides. In this case, the roommate called 911 and heard fighting (I think the roommate would have heard if it was just the women screaming and fighting). The scum had three kids with another women while supposedly have a 9 year relationship with Meghan. Cruz does not seem to be saying she attacked him. I will hold final judgement until all facts are released but even if she attacked him – he had three children with another women. All three must be idiots.