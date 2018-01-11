Georgetown Univ. becomes known as the school of gender and sex exploration

Georgetown University — ranked by Forbes as 20th nationwide for private colleges, seventh for “Best U.S. Colleges for International Students,” 14th in the Northeast, 21st as “America’s Best Value Colleges” and eighth as “America’s Best Midsize Employers” — now has a new claim to fame: the place to be to explore sex and sexuality.

What bragging rights. Not.

The Office of Residential Life at the school just approved housing to be set aside exclusively for those students who want to explore their genders, their sexuality and all things related to sex. The logistics for the separated dorm area have not yet been finalized. But the application for the sex-exclusive community was just rubber-stamped in December.

“[The new housing] will provide a community space for discussion on gender and inclusion while upholding the Jesuit values of community in diversity and educating the whole person,” said Todd Olson, the vice president of student affairs, to Campus Reform.

How very open-minded.

You Might Like







Apparently, the school already allows boys who think they’re girls to go live with the girls, and vice versa — girls who believe they’re guys, to live in so-called male dormitory spaces.

But what this new planned arrangement will do is water down the gender definitions even further — while ratcheting confusions and political correctness and fears to speak truthfully about the role of biology and God in determining sex.

“This means that students will now begin to have a unique residential space dedicated to exploring and understanding themselves and others in relation to gender and sexuality,” said Grace Smith, one of the proponents of the new Living Learning Community project, as it’s called, to Campus Reform. “Congratulations to everyone who made this dream a reality.”

Yes, congratulations. Now, once again, a previously esteemed place of higher American learning has been moved into the category of progressive training ground.

There’s probably no use in pointing this out — minds have been made up and it’s the secularist-minded and radical leftists who’ve won at Georgetown. But just in case there are fence straddlers on this issue: Gender is not something decided while dressing for the day. Sex is determined at birth, by God, and no amount of human wish and will can change that truth.

Setting aside student housing to try is just more leftist tear-down of the traditional family. It’s just more propaganda pushed into the minds of the upcoming generation.

Cheryl Chumley may be contacted at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 8.3/10 (3 votes cast)