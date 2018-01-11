Georgetown Univ. becomes known as the school of gender and sex exploration

Georgetown University — ranked by Forbes as 20th nationwide for private colleges, seventh for “Best U.S. Colleges for International Students,” 14th in the Northeast, 21st as “America’s Best Value Colleges” and eighth as “America’s Best Midsize Employers” — now has a new claim to fame: the place to be to explore sex and sexuality.
What bragging rights. Not.
The Office of Residential Life at the school just approved housing to be set aside exclusively for those students who want to explore their genders, their sexuality and all things related to sex. The logistics for the separated dorm area have not yet been finalized. But the application for the sex-exclusive community was just rubber-stamped in December.
“[The new housing] will provide a community space for discussion on gender and inclusion while upholding the Jesuit values of community in diversity and educating the whole person,” said Todd Olson, the vice president of student affairs, to Campus Reform.
How very open-minded.
Apparently, the school already allows boys who think they’re girls to go live with the girls, and vice versa — girls who believe they’re guys, to live in so-called male dormitory spaces.
But what this new planned arrangement will do is water down the gender definitions even further — while ratcheting confusions and political correctness and fears to speak truthfully about the role of biology and God in determining sex.
“This means that students will now begin to have a unique residential space dedicated to exploring and understanding themselves and others in relation to gender and sexuality,” said Grace Smith, one of the proponents of the new Living Learning Community project, as it’s called, to Campus Reform. “Congratulations to everyone who made this dream a reality.”
Yes, congratulations. Now, once again, a previously esteemed place of higher American learning has been moved into the category of progressive training ground.
There’s probably no use in pointing this out — minds have been made up and it’s the secularist-minded and radical leftists who’ve won at Georgetown. But just in case there are fence straddlers on this issue: Gender is not something decided while dressing for the day. Sex is determined at birth, by God, and no amount of human wish and will can change that truth.
Setting aside student housing to try is just more leftist tear-down of the traditional family. It’s just more propaganda pushed into the minds of the upcoming generation.
They are confused as to their sex but they know beyond a doubt what the weather will be like 100 years into the future
Of course, having the defining characteristic of being human by exhibiting a bit of self-awareness that all this craziness is only happening in their head seems to escape them.
Which is another thought for them to ponder, are they human? What evidence do they have for it? How can they be sure?
This makes you wonder, What metrics do they USE to rank it # 7 for best colleges for X, 20th for Y and the like.. Cause it certainly isn’t common frikken sense!
Another Christian founded “Catholic University” Jesuit in origin now taken over by the secular socialist preplanned conquest of American Christian thought.
“Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam” (For the Greater Glory of God),,,,,now transformed into the Greater Glory of Man.
The motto of Georgetown University is ‘Utraque Unum’. which translates as “Both are One” referring to St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians as “Gentiles and Jews together” now totally secular morphed and Biblically corrupted into “Men and Women are One”
To have such an influential American University so close to the Washington proximity of power, politically and morally taken over by secular socialists should raise a red flag higher than the twin towers. FBI investigation into such Communist influences of young American minds would be much better spent than what it is being wasted upon now.
And yet another college who isn’t WORTH the title of a ‘Christian college!”
Georgetown needs to IMMEDIATELY give up their claim to be a Roman Catholic university. They haven’t lived by the tenets of the faith in a very long time but this is beyond the pale and well into scandal territory. It is time for the powers that be in the Roman Catholic Church to call for Georgetown to denounce their affiliation. If the school won’t do it then a way to strip them of that affiliation needs to be explored.
But then they the beguiled would no longer get government building funds, the bait government seculars use to ensnare believers. Separation of Church and State financially can become a two edged sword. Good when in the hands of REAL believers, bad when in the hands of Religion conquering secular Socialist educators in Christian disguise. You know, the ones who sexually enslave in their lies and deceptions, versus those who know Christ’s truths that set men free.
Why am I not surprised? This is the same university that covered the crucifix when Obama showed up for a photo op. I am surprised that the alumni sit back and tolerate this left wing garbage.
IMO they tolerate it, cause they TOO are kool-aid drinking socialist idiots.
I’m not sure that there are any truly Catholic Universities left in this country, including Notre Dame. The religious requirements and curriculum have been watered down so that they they can attract students from any religious background or even no religious background. Some may require at least one semester of theology but that is the extent of it.
It is ironic that the Church has taught for hundreds of years about the sinfulness of pre-marital sex or even impure thoughts. Now they are accommodating this behavior.
Just when you think you’ve heard it all, you find out you definitely have NOT!! The nutty part of this country has gone crazy!! I pray for my grandchildren. What will things be like in 10 years!!