Georgetown students: America not the greatest country

When Georgetown University students were asked if America is the greatest country, a majority disagreed.

Campus Reform asked college students on the campus in the nation’s capital about the claim that America is superior to other nations, and the idea was repudiated by most students.

“Immediately, it became clear that the idea of America being the best was not a popular one,” Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief reported from Georgetown University.

Collegiate anti-American sentiment

Students were not bashful about asserting that America is not – and should not be – considered the best nation on Earth.

“It’s not the greatest country in the world,” one student told Campus Reform.

Students up and down the liberal university echoed this sentiment

“America’s not great – it’s not the greatest country in the world,” another student contended, and a Georgetown freshman agreed, saying, “I don’t think it’s the greatest.”

Instead of considering America the greatest, one student contended it is one of the worst.

“[America is] awful [because] we treat immigrants like [expletive],” a Georgetown student insisted.

Since most students did not view the U.S. as among the world’s elite, they were then asked which nations were superior to the U.S., and many argued that the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Finland or Sweden were more ideal. One student ventured to argue that “France and England” are better than the U.S.

Campus Reform was spurred to get Georgetown students’ take on the issue after a nationwide poll was conducted on Millennials and older adults, with more than a third of the younger generation rejected the idea of America’s greatness.

“[S]lightly more than a third (36%) of adults ages 18 to 29 say there are other countries that are better than the U.S. – the highest share of any age group,” the Pew Research Center announced earlier this month.

Older generations, however, did not share this view.

“Overall, most Americans say either that the U.S. ‘stands above all other countries’ (24%) or that it is ‘one of the greatest countries, along with some others; (55%),” the Pew report added. “About one-in-five (21%) say “there are other countries that are better than the U.S.”

Similar contempt for America and its flag was reported earlier by Campus Reform, which noted that even during the unrest in Iran over the nation’s recent confrontation with the U.S., its Muslim citizens demonstrate more reverence America’s flag than many undergrads attending college in the U.S.

“Iranian protesters respect [the] American flag … but not U.S. college students,” Campus Reform announced in another report.

Trump can’t win?

Before many Democrats and others on the left condemned President Donald Trump for taking out Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani – the notorious terrorist who had been responsible for the deaths of millions in the name of jihad – many students discredited the president and refused to admit he played a key role in targeting add killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last year.

“[Expletive] Donald Trump,” a female Georgetown student told Campus Reform in October after being asked if credit was due to the president.

A second female Georgetown student also discounted the president’s role, rieflecting professors’ anti-Trump narrative in the classroom.

“I mean, I guess it happened despite him … He didn’t [expletive] it up too bad,” the student responded.

A third female student refused to give Trump any credit at all.

“I don’t think he really knew what was going on, and I don’t think he really ordered anything,” she offered, while a different Georgetown student minimized Trump’s role, saying, “I think it’s the troops that did the real work [who] deserve the credit.”

Calling students and professors out …

Campus Reform Digital Reporter Eduardo Neret called these student responses “insane” during an interview, arguing that students’ hatred for Trump keeps them from viewing operations objectively, and he said professors are in large part to blame.

“[Campus Reform has covered stories where] professors are out on the record telling students President Trump is like Hitler – President Trump is a Nazi,” Neret told Fox News. “If you’re getting this information in every aspect of your daily life, you’re not going to get another viewpoint.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating