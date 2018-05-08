George Washington University snowflakes rise up against ‘Colonials’ mascot

George Washington University students want to banish the the campus’s longstanding mascot, the “Colonials,” and replace it with a hippopotamus.
They say the current mascot is offensive to out-of-towners who may have been touched at one time by the “effects of colonialism.”
So naturally, the hippo is the next best bet.
Here’s the story, as noted by the college Student Association’s GW Voice and Breitbart: Rachel Yakobashvili, a sophomore with an apparent passion for those who’ve been negatively impacted by colonialism, called for the university to sub out the “Colonials” mascot for “Hippos,” or maybe “Riverhorses” or “Revolutionaries.” Hundreds of students jumped on the petition bandwagon.
“It’s hard to have school pride when the thing that you have to be prideful for is so offensive,” Yakobashvili said.
What’s a bit odd is the suggested hippo replacement.
“Ironically,” Breitbart writes, “if the hippo replaces Colonials, the new mascot would represent the African mammal considered the most dangerous on the continent, where it kills an estimated 3,000 humans a year.”
Yes, ironic indeed.
What’s also a question mark is if colonialism is bad, at least in the snowflake’s mind, wouldn’t George Washington be worse?
Washington, after all, lived at a time when slavery was an accepted part of the society. That brings up bad memories, particularly for blacks who may have family members who suffered at the hands of slave owners. And those bad memories, in Yakobashvili logic, are enough to justify complete overhauls of tradition and costly changes to campus icons and symbols and names.
Watch out. The “Colonials” mascot, very likely, is just a drop in the bucket of what snowflakey, politically correct students will soon target for change.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
They are an insult to my ancestors and all those who came here and formed the COLONIES, which became the first states under the Constitution.
When the Civil War comes, we Conservatives are all General Pattons and we will crush the snowflakes and their communist Professors, who need their safe spaces with their baby bottles!
What next. Demand the school’s name get changed??
IMO THIS IS what’s wrong with society. People being allowed to JOIN colleges/unis/work places etc, WHERE THEY KNOW The name/mascott of that place, may be offensive to them, but STILL they join it willingly. THEN THEY WHINE and ***** to get it changed, and the spineless turnips who run the place, bend over to capitulate to their demands..
the problem with these idiots is there mom and dad never whipped that a$$ and instilled some values and love of god and country.
now it has come home to roost and its not going to end well i am afraid.
They are an insult to my ancestors and all those who came here and formed the COLONIES, which became the first states under the Constitution.
Well, a hippo is nothing more than a BIG, FAT PIG. So these snowflakes are RIGHT. A hippo is just like them.
Then they should change the name to land whale!
These ignorant SNOWFLAKES obviously do NOT know the difference between “colonists” and “colonialism.” Note to snowflakes: The “colonists” fought AGAINST and liberated us FROM British “colonialism,” you clueless FOOLS.
Clueless snowflakes trashing their OWN history and heritage in favor of evil COMMUNIST ideology. Sad. Just SAD. The IGNORANCE of this generation about their own history–an ignorance fostered and PERPETUATED by the public school SHEEP FACTORIES who teach a bastardized revisionist version of American history these days–is TRULY appalling, and will be the DEATH of this Republic and our liberties, if we don’t wrest control of the public schools from the Leftist LOONS that control them today.
It would require them to have to brain cells, AND teachers who taught that, to realize the difference.. Things these liberal snowflakes obviously never got.
It’s time to tell these pampered, SJW snowflakes NO! If anything about the college they attend offends them, they are free to go elsewhere! I’ve never heard of any college holding a gun to anyones head to force them to attend that school!
I honestly don’t think we have any school admins LEFT that have the balls to tell these snowflakes, “NO”..
Wait, weren’t they, like, a British colony? Oh, of course. The Indians. They’re thinking free Americans replaced the Brits colonizing America. Go figure. I guess nowadays you’re guilty of either colonization or cultural appropriation.
Only if you are white..
The University should kick them out. They need to choose another college of their choice with a mascot that doesn’t offend them..say one in Iran…
That would require an administration that still had a spine. BUT as we’ve seen time and time again, none seem to have one anymore..
These are the same people who demand open borders.
THEY ARE STINKING MORONS!!! If people don’t start standing up to these morons and tell
them NO NO NO MORE … they WILL eventually destroy this country… America will no longer
exist… keep giving in to these idiots and they are going to keep on demanding more and more things be removed and changed…
What a bunch of candies, maybe send them all to Iraq!
What uninformed dolts. We WERE the colonies and Washington freed us from colonialism!
A bunch of snowflake MORONS!!! this is STUPID!!! How about they just call themselves
“THE CRYBABIES” It fits them…. Cry Baby University….
they need to tell these idiots NO! NO! if they are so offended by the school name and the mascot… GO SOME PLACE ELSE!!!
I recall going to a Revolutionary War reenactment battle and on the bus from the parking lot to the site being asked before getting off (they then placed a sticker on you so you knew which side you were hoping to win) if you were a Loyalist or a Patriot. Most people said ‘Loyalist’ and then were shocked when they were told they were going to be cheering on the British. Just shows how poorly educated people are. Huzza!
Well said … The first qualification of a snowflake is idiocy. Our schools, news media and government have done a fine job dumbing down the electorate.
Note : ” … before they were Patriots … they were Terrorists”… trying to be loyal British subjects. May God bless America and help all snowflakes melt to oblivion.
These days, i wouldn’t be surprised to see bus loads of these snowflakes WILLFULLY selecting “loyalists”.. JUST cause i feel they would have rather Washington and co, NOT won the war of independence..
Snowflakes want to be “hippos” ???? Hippos kill more people than lions, dumb choice is it not?
That would require they be actually EDUCATED on facts to know that titbit..
It is amazing that we are at this point! Why the hell is the silent majority putting up with this juvenile crap! As a start get rid of the ultra leftist element from all levels of the school system that are creating these lovely moron spoiled brats! Take the latter to a WAKE Up room and tell them there are no more “safe” rooms and no more tolerance for their irrational and stupid attitudes!
Correct me if i’m wrong, but didn’t geo Washington fight AGAINST colonialism?
Here you have one or two students who are offended by everything under the sun (hence, dangerous to snowflakes). The remaining students are just acting like college aged kids and reveling in the idea of changing their mascot to a weird animal that upsets the adults involved. See Santa Cruz banana slugs.