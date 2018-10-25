George Soros’ son attacks Trump amid bomb threats: ‘Something changed in 2016’

Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire financier George Soros and deputy chair of the Open Society Foundations, penned an op-ed Wednesday accusing President Trump of bringing in a “new normal of political demonization” that contributed to the wave of bomb threats against his father and other prominent Democrats this week.
On Monday, the FBI detonated a pipe bomb that was hand-delivered by an unknown person to Mr. Soros’ home in New York City. On Wednesday, similar devices were sent to the homes of former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as the office of Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and CNN’s main offices in New York City.
Alexander Soros said that while the person or group behind the act is ultimately responsible, Mr. Trump paved the way to the “political demonization that plagues us today.” He said his father has always been attacked for his political positions, but “something changed in 2016” when Mr. Trump was elected.
“Before that, the vitriol [my father] faced was largely confined to the extremist fringes, among white supremacists and nationalists who sought to undermine the very foundations of democracy,” he wrote. “But with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, things got worse. White supremacists and anti-Semites like David Duke endorsed his campaign. Mr. Trump’s final TV ad famously featured my father; Janet Yellen, chairwoman of the Federal Reserve; and Lloyd Blankfein, chairman of Goldman Sachs — all of them Jewish — amid dog-whistle language about ‘special interests’ and ‘global special interests.’ A genie was let out of the bottle, which may take generations to put back in, and it wasn’t confined to the United States.
On the stupid “blame game” the media & some politicians are engaged in over the pipe-bomb mailings: Knock it off.
Pundits and politicians should keep their mouths closed and their minds open. Let the investigators do their job. Don’t speculate. We’ll know more soon enough.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 25, 2018
“While the responsibility lies with the individual or individuals who sent these lethal devices to my family home and Mr. Obama’s and Ms. Clinton’s offices, I cannot see it divorced from the new normal of political demonization that plagues us today,” he wrote.
Alexander Soros concluded his piece by urging readers to head to the polls and vote out “those politicians cynically responsible for undermining the institutions of our democracy.”
“We must find our way to a new political discourse that shuns the demonization of all political opponents,” he said.
apple did not fall from the tree no matter how rotten.
the soros nazi supporting family should be removed from america now.
I have heard the threats coming from the left, It’s so any one on the right with a sticker on their vehicle, or sign in yard risks having property damaged, then people like Maxine waters, Hillary and others tell people to assault anyone not agreeing with them, this has to stop, we, on the right have the right to vote for whom we want and to have our own opinions and worship as we please. God Bless America, keep her safe, and MAGA
May he and his brother ROT IN HELL< soon, just like their demon-spawn papa.
I agree, May all the family rot in hell where they belong. so he spends ALL his life screwing damaging, hurting and threatening people and now that he is threatened by his own people, now, he worries. What a coward. What a creep. Revoke his US citizenship and send them to Russia, Hungary. They would love to get their hands on this piece of excrement!!!
“….head to the polls and vote out “those politicians cynically responsible for undermining the institutions of our democracy.”
Absolutely! I’m way ahead of you. Straight (R) ticket this year.
Who has changed to violent tactics? (D) Maxine Waters, (D) Nancy Pelosi, (D) Eric Holder
Ethics Complaint Filed Against Waters for Inciting Violence
BY BEN MARQUIS
OCTOBER 1, 2018 AT 6:37PM
“Pretty much everyone has heard the audio or seen the video of Democrat California Rep. Maxine Waters not-so-subtly encouraging potentially violent mob action against members of President Donald Trump’s administration.”
OOOHHH.. a measly ethics complaint.. That will amount to diddly squat.
IMO A CRIMINAL charge is what’s needed against those instigators.
Since his father was responsible for bringing in the political demons, how can he blame anyone for bringing in a “new normal of political demonization”, What you see is what you describe. Strange how he had an already prepared Op-ed written about the bombings and in print one hour after the first bomb was discovered? It probably didn’t go off because his minions created the talking points, then distributed them to the media to create more American Social division and fear to scare Democrats to the polls. This pathetic attempt to affect an election is worthy of Putin or Hillary, not Trump. Right out of the Soviet Socialist collective playbook. The only thing that changed in 2016 was that OUR billionaire took on His Billionaire Daddy and called him out to showed his true anti-American colors.
Let me tell this born & bred communist son of a communist what changed in 2016. Conservative Americans on both sides of the aisle got tired of the Dems bull & lying to us. They got tired of them trying to make our Country a 3rd world socialist haven. They got tired of the crooks on the Dem’s side, more than ours it appears now due to Clinton Foundation & dirty FBI & on & on. They got tired of the hypocrisy of equality which means they stay filthy rich and we get poorer. Go home & shut up, we’re tired of all of it & a nut job sent the bombs not normal everyday sane citizens, left or right leaning.
Like Father like Son. They both are horrible and inhumane.
Is that his Mom he’s standing with?
Tell me lies. Tell me sweet little lies……
I hope this will end the blue wave and its party for ever…..
So idiot spawn of an idiot!
Neither Alexander Soros or George his father is actually an idiot; they are just devout children of the Father of Lies, aka: the great deceiver. Even though they may not get the appropriate punishment for Treason in this life, they will be eternally punished if they don’t change their hearts and minds.
Give us a big fat break! Dems have demonized Republicans viciously for years. The liberal left media has demonized Trump from the moment he won the Republican nomination.
Soros’ dad is one of the biggest sponsors of hate-speech at all these violent left-wing rallies.
What Georgie Jr. is saying is, “This whole thing started when he, Trump, hit us back.
Add to that, it was DEMS who were violent to republican voters, prior to the elections. ITS BEEN DEMS who’ve been violent since. SO if he really wants to call for civility, START AT HOME.
OH YEA. He won’t because he’s PAYING for that pot getting stirred.
Seems the “Fake Bomb Mailings” were aimed to hurt the Trump administration – and just before the mid terms! What a coincidence. And Soros Jr. Has an Op Ed to the NY times just one hour after the story breaks!!!! Which Soros leftists planned this? Not Arch NAZI Soros himself ?! Say it isn’t so.
What a little dweeb.
Hey Little Alex, did you know your Daddy, led people of the Jewish Faith to the ovens and their death in WW II. He was and is a NAZI Sympathizer.
That being said, there is a special place in Hell for him to rot away.
When nazi camp guards are found hiding in this country they are deported to face their crimes, why is Soros sr still enjoying freedom in our country?
That is a question MOST OF US want to know the answer to..
BUT i doubt we will ever get a response to that query..
Alexander, it was the Demorats going back to Obuma and his crew that got all this hate junk going. So keep that in mind, the Demorats started it and now that it is running over to them they don’t like it. Tough!
lol
dude, your father is a ***… and you probably are as well
screw all dems, this crap is on YOU freaks
Boy, was I wrong or WHAT! Georgie is really just a good ol normal guy, tryin’ to make a living. RIGHT? Then WHY is he wanted “dead or alive” in six European countries for currency manipulation, plots to overthrow the economies of several, etc, etc? And he was really just another person back in WW II when he crapped all over his fellow Jews and got them sent to the gas chambers. RIGHT? I cried my eyes out when I read how much his little larva LOVES him…..NOT! ‘Can’t say I know everything about him, but I think there’s a fiery condo waiting for him after he dies. ‘Hope I don’t go there.
Then if he’s wanted in that many countries, WHY DON’T WE DEPORT HIM to one of them.
I thought it was the democrats and the far left that showed a severed head of President Trump, maxine waters who says get in there face where ever a Republican shops or at a gasoline station ect, hillary says they can not be civil,holder says kick them in the face, its the democrats and the far left media and there mobs that are out of control. Thank you President Trump for standing up for the Country you represent,America.
Don’t forget the # of libtard university dunces, who called for someone to “Take one for the team and kill Kavenaugh”, or for “Trump to get hung”, or Celebrated Barbra Bush’s death, and all the rest.
George Soros has a son! How many of the victims of George Soros did not live to have a son? Gyorgy Schwartz was a Jew in Hungary who acted the part of a boy in the care of a Nazi and helped to seize Jewish property and is known as George Soros. Now his son, Alexander uses anti-Semitism to parry criticism of his father. George Soros is against Israel regardless of which party governs. His aims are to deliver the United States and the world to tyranny, despite actions against some tyrants. There is a style of writing about Soros lately on the left which portrays him as a philanthropist. With luck, one can find some mention of him in the mainstream media as a liberal and supporter of Democrats. Alexander Soros blames President Trump for political demonization by way of demonizing Trump who has been the most demonized figure since he decided to enter politics. How much money has Soros provided to treat Trump that way?
Something surely did happen in 2016 with the Trump election victory. The radical left lost their control of power in this country and went totally 100% nuts.
George Soros and his sons are probably at the root of all of this….This family is pure SLIME….a cancer to our country….
Which is why i keep praying trump sends a seal squad to take them out, and seize all his assets.
Well, when old man george dies I hope they bury the son with him ! Don’t leave the son alex behind to continue the hate against America ! Hey alex the something that changed in 2016 is that now we have an American for a President !
Yeah, Little Soros…Trump won in 2016 and upended the establishment. You and the like still choose not to accept his and our victory. Have you told Maxine, Madonna, Kathy, DeNiro, rapper thugs, Holder, Hillary, CNN, MSNBC, Antifa, etc. that they have a role to play in all of this? And we can’t forget the divider-in-chief we endured for eight painful years.
You Soros’s son go to hell. Trump did nothing. Your father is the demon. He is rich and uses His money to destroy. He can drop dead for all I care. The democrats too are demon’s from hell. That Maxxine just kept shouting tottack us conservatives. Don’t think Americans are stupid you jerk. We know what the hell is going on. WE DO NOT WANT A SOCIALIST COUNTRY AND WE WILL FIGHT WITH EVERY OUNCE OF OUR BEING TO FIGHT YOU, THE ENEMY. God bless America and God bless President Trump and family.
TODAY I JUST SENT IN MY ABSONTEE BALLOT AND VOTED STRAIGHT REPUBLICAN. EVERYONE SHOULD DO THE SAME THING BECAUSE IF THINGS KEEP UP THESE CRAZY CROOKED DEMOCRATS WILL BE HIREING SNIPERS TO SHOOT US REPUBLICANS TO SCARE US FROM VOTING. VOTE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.
He’s right, something DID change – and for the better.
It was the LEFT who started all this BS because Criminal Master Mind Hillary was supposed to take over the 2nd largest criminal enterprise in the world – obviously her foundation is Numero Uno. Her FBI and Intel Agency stooges did their best but WE WON – and they couldn’t handle the truth! Donna Hillary is -so far – lucky she isn’t in shackles.
Hey Soros, in case you haven’t noticed the real new normal is conservatives no long sitting idly by while scum like you and your father try to destroy this country. Get use to it creep we got your number.