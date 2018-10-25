George Soros’ son attacks Trump amid bomb threats: ‘Something changed in 2016’

Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire financier George Soros and deputy chair of the Open Society Foundations, penned an op-ed Wednesday accusing President Trump of bringing in a “new normal of political demonization” that contributed to the wave of bomb threats against his father and other prominent Democrats this week.

On Monday, the FBI detonated a pipe bomb that was hand-delivered by an unknown person to Mr. Soros’ home in New York City. On Wednesday, similar devices were sent to the homes of former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as the office of Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and CNN’s main offices in New York City.

Alexander Soros said that while the person or group behind the act is ultimately responsible, Mr. Trump paved the way to the “political demonization that plagues us today.” He said his father has always been attacked for his political positions, but “something changed in 2016” when Mr. Trump was elected.

“Before that, the vitriol [my father] faced was largely confined to the extremist fringes, among white supremacists and nationalists who sought to undermine the very foundations of democracy,” he wrote. “But with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, things got worse. White supremacists and anti-Semites like David Duke endorsed his campaign. Mr. Trump’s final TV ad famously featured my father; Janet Yellen, chairwoman of the Federal Reserve; and Lloyd Blankfein, chairman of Goldman Sachs — all of them Jewish — amid dog-whistle language about ‘special interests’ and ‘global special interests.’ A genie was let out of the bottle, which may take generations to put back in, and it wasn’t confined to the United States.

On the stupid “blame game” the media & some politicians are engaged in over the pipe-bomb mailings: Knock it off. Pundits and politicians should keep their mouths closed and their minds open. Let the investigators do their job. Don’t speculate. We’ll know more soon enough. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 25, 2018

“While the responsibility lies with the individual or individuals who sent these lethal devices to my family home and Mr. Obama’s and Ms. Clinton’s offices, I cannot see it divorced from the new normal of political demonization that plagues us today,” he wrote.

Alexander Soros concluded his piece by urging readers to head to the polls and vote out “those politicians cynically responsible for undermining the institutions of our democracy.”

“We must find our way to a new political discourse that shuns the demonization of all political opponents,” he said.

