George Soros big money election plot for California goes down in flames

So billionaire George Soros poured tons of dollars into different district attorney races in California, hoping — no, expecting — big wins for the progressive left, just as he and his liberal cronies had scored in similar campaigns in New York.

But the effort failed.

Went down in flames, really.

And get this: They failed to get their leftist candidate of choice elected in the same counties that had voted for Hillary Clinton for president just a couple of years ago.

Even the mainstream media couldn’t help but gawk and gulp.

This, from the Los Angeles Times: “[V]oters in three closely watched district attorney elections in California appeared to deliver a sharp defeat this week to the national network of wealthy donors and activist groups that is attempting to reshape the criminal justice system by electing liberal prosecutors.”

The races were in Sacramento, San Diego and Alameda counties, and by all voting counts, at polls’ closing, it appeared the incumbents were far and away the winners — over the Soros-funded challengers.

So much for the old adage about money buying elections.

You Might Like







Sometimes — and this is good news for a weary-eyed electorate who sees many a candidate turn tail on promises once in office — sometimes, voices of voters really do count.

“The results,” the L.A. Times went on, “suggest the campaigns failed to energize like-minded voters to turn out against entrenched incumbents backed by police unions in a midterm primary election. … And they appeared to underestimate the deeply rooted support that law enforcement enjoys in a state as politically blue as California.”

That’s a mouthful. And it’s likely quite dead-on.

But there’s an even shorter way to sum up the results of these races, and it goes like this: Soros, go home.

Voters don’t want what you’re peddling.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]