George Lopez backs Iran calls for Trump assassination: This is funny?

George Lopez doubled down Sunday on the bounty Iran has put on President Trump — for half.

The comedian replied to another Instagram user’s post Sunday that Iran had offered $80 million to any person who assassinated Mr. Trump’s “during the televised funeral of General #QasemSoleimani after he was assassinated last week.”

Mr. Lopez replied: “We’ll do it for half.”

Shortly on Sunday the Lopez tweet had received almost 350 replies and nearly 1,200 “like” reactions.

Some of the reaction was outrage though.

“@SecretService should take a look at this. The Left is sick,” Ryan Fournier, founder and co-chairman of Students for Trump, wrote on Twitter.

