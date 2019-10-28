Home » News

Gender challenged suspect who allegedly set woman on fire at Florida Taco Bell charged with attempted murder

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 11:50 am October 28, 2019
6

Suspect in crime of setting a woman on fire in a Tallahassee Taco Bell, Mia Williams, identifies as female. - Screen shot made from YT video.

The homeless person suspected of setting a woman on fire at a Florida Taco Bell has been charged with attempted murder and is suspected of setting multiple fires within hours of the attack.

Mia Williams, who identifies as female, was booked and arrested Thursday on charges of attempted murder, resisting an officer with violence, and aggravated assault on an officer, Tallahassee Police Department Officer Damon Miller confirmed to the Daily News Friday.

On Wednesday, Williams “doused” the victim “with a flammable liquid” before setting the victim on fire,” alleges a probable cause affidavit police shared with The News Friday.

“The victim is still being treated at a hospital and remains in serious condition,” read the police department’s emailed statement to The News Friday.

Authorities are unable to release identifying information about the victim, but her gender was previously reported by NBC News, citing Officer Rachelle Denmark.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, Tallahassee police began receiving reports of fires at multiple locations within a mile radius.

Three vehicles were found ablaze on two streets, and a church was also “fully engulfed.”

Not long after, two additional fires were reported a little over a mile from the church.

“The fires were not within quick walking distance,” the arresting officer wrote, but a suspect on a bicycle could have easily been at each location.”

Authorities found Williams riding a bicycle around 6:40 a.m., before the suspect tried to pedal away from the officer, even after being ordered to stop.

Dubbing Williams “a serious risk to public safety,” the officer eventually pinned the front bicycle tire to a metal fence. An uninjured Williams “immediately jumped from [the] bicycle to the roof of my patrol car,” the officer wrote, noting Williams then “perched on my roof and withdrew a pair of orange handled scissors,” which the suspect then brandished “like a knife and raised them up, as if to potentially stab me.”

Eventually, another officer helped to cuff Williams, then on the ground as the suspect “continued to fight against us.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Gender challenged suspect who allegedly set woman on fire at Florida Taco Bell charged with attempted murder, 1.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


6 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
12:41 pm October 28, 2019 at 12:41 pm

“Gender challenged suspect who allegedly set woman on fire at Florida Taco Bell charged with attempted murder”

What the @#$% is a “Gender challenged suspect”??

Maybe all of the LGBTQ’s are “gender challenged” perverts?

When are we gonna start calling a spade, a spade, a duck, a duck, a mentally deranged, a mentally deranged and as long as I am at it,
a lying hateful Democrat, a lying hateful Democrat?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (12 votes cast)

    pMin4J
    pMin4J
    2:20 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    Exactly. May be they should have a special death row injection tailored for LGBTQ lest they are accused of racism and LBGTQ-phobia.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Max daddy
Max daddy
12:48 pm October 28, 2019 at 12:48 pm

First of all, dude, you are insane and need help! The beard should be a dead giveaway.

Maybe, now, you can get the help you need…..if that doesn’t offend you.

This reminds me of the Taco Bell story a few weeks ago. A do-gooder brought a herd of homeless into the Taco Bell where they were denied service.
Now we have a demonstration of what can go wrong.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

laserk
laserk
2:10 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:10 pm

The suspect was called a firebug by the police. The ACLU is suing the police because the suspect does not identify as a bug, but a rodent.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

44magnum
44magnum
2:11 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:11 pm

,” the officer wrote, noting Williams then “perched on my roof and withdrew a pair of orange handled scissors,” which the suspect then brandished “like a knife and raised them up, as if to potentially stab me.”

The suspect is lucky he isn’t taking a dirt bath. Hey Beto maybe we need a buy back program for assault scissors!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

USJoeFreedom
USJoeFreedom
3:07 pm October 28, 2019 at 3:07 pm

Both the man who set the woman on fire and the reporter are both mentally ill. He called him a her….It’s a freaking man ffs.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply