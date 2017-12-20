Gay pride t-shirt case goes to the Kentucky supreme court

In a legal case that mirrors a Colorado baker, the owner of a printing business will defend his religious rights before the Kentucky Supreme Court.
The state’s highest court has agreed to hear the case of Blaine Adamson, who turned down a t-shirt order for a Lexington “gay pride” festival in 2012.
The city’s Gay and Lesbian Services Organization (GLSO) attempted to order the event t-shirts at Adamson’s business, Hands on Originals, and the organization sued after he refused, citing his Christian beliefs.
The Lexington Human Rights Commission ruled that the company violated the city’s fairness ordinance, which outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation, but a Fayette County circuit court judge ruled in Adamson’s favor, agreeing the business owner had turned down other print orders he found morally objectionable.
Colorado baker Jack Phillips and his Alliance Defending Freedomattorneys made similar arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month – he has turned down orders for bawdy bachelor party cakes, for example – in what is expected to be a landmark legal decision announced next summer.
ADF is also representing Adamson.
In the Kentucky case, an appeals court affirmed the circuit court’s decision, paving the way for the Supreme Court hearing.
A date for the hearing has not been set.
ADF has pointed out that Adamson offered to connect the GLSO to another printer who would create the shirts for the same price that he would have charged.
“The GLSO rejected Blaine’s offer and filed a discrimination complaint,” ADF stated in a press release.
“If the situation were reversed, would a homosexual printer be forced to print material stating that homosexuality is morally wrong?” the legal firm asked. “Or would an African American be forced to print shirts promoting a Klu Klux Klan rally? Of course not.”
Martin Cothran, senior policy analyst for the Kentucky Family Foundation, says the human rights commission is “persecuting” Adamson and his business for his religious beliefs.
“Our group has asked our constituents to pray for the t-shirt company in this case,” says Cothran. “They’re standing up for the beliefs that Christians have, that they should be able to practice their faith freely and should not be forced to say things that conflict with their religious beliefs.”
God Bless you Blaine Adamson for standing up for your Christian beliefs!
I thought that as long as the business owner was not accepting Federal funding or had any type of government contract, or was not selling a product or service that was vital or would be life threatening if they can’t get it(i.e. sandbags for a predicted flood), the business owner could decide who he or she wants to do business with and the government would have nothing to say about it. No one would be hurt if they can’t get their T-shirts or wedding cake from one business. This idea that a business owner who has risked all of his or her money can be told who he or she has to do business with is un-American. Is it discrimination? Maybe, but it should be the business owner’s choice, not the government’s. If the people don’t like it they can always boycott the business and use the power of the consumer to force their will on the business owner or put hm or her out of business. The government should not be getting involved. The courts should refuse to hear the case.
It began with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that outlaws discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, regardless of government funding. But leave it to a corrupt ideology that has hijacked morality to also hijack that law by injecting it with “sexual orientation,” which is precisely what the Supreme Court is considering right now in the Colorado baker’s case.
The notion that business owners are compelled to participate in the free market against their will regardless of their moral standards and beliefs is absurd to the Nth degree simply because this law will never be applied to gays. (See NAACP and Congressional Black Caucus for proof).
So much for the sign in most businesses that say “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone”.
Additionally, he offered the Gay group to place their order with a competitor who would print them at the same cost that he would have charged had they not violated his beliefs. They turned him down and instead sued. So this is NOT about refusal of service. This is about pushing their Gay agenda down everyone’s throats and destroying Christianity wherever it is found.
Your deeply held religious beliefs do not allow you to decide who gets a seat at your lunch counter, this was decided in 1964.
Your right but this is two totally different things ……………..
Apples and Bananas. Can’t say oranges because the difference is too big. But that’s what people like you do, you obfuscate to the point that some people start to believe that apples and bananas are alike. This is not about denying services because he was making accommodations for them to receive those services. The lgbt community demands everyone tolerate their beliefs but they are totally intolerant of everyone else’s beliefs. You can not have it both ways. Tolerance is a two way street but unfortunately our courts have been packed with the same intolerant types that are bringing these lawsuits. The old adage your right to swing your arm ends where my nose begins applies. Freedom of Religious beliefs is constitutionally guaranteed but lifestyles are not. Privacy in your bedroom/house is protected and that is the best place for everyone (heterosexuals and homosexuals) to engage in the lifestyle of their choice. Contrary to the opinions of the lgbt community and a large portion of the “straight” community everything is not acceptable in public whether it is natural or not.
I wonder if these incidents are really pushed by the plaintiffs because they truly feel that they’ve been discriminated against especially after Mr. Adamson offered to connect the GLSO group with another T-Shirt vendor (which seems more than fair and reasonable in my estimation) OR are they pushed for purpose of generating publicity for their cause and ultimately what they can end up with financially. Why if Mr. Adamson explained that homosexual practice ran counter to his religious belief and he offered to refer them to another T-Shirt vendor who would complete the order for the same price couldn’t they be reasonable and understanding and accept the reason for his refusal? In the case where the bakery refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple on the same grounds, why would they trust purchasing a cake from a baker that was essentially being forced to make for that occasion? Wouldn’t they be worried that he might not bake the best quality cake that he possibly could? Plus why wouldn’t they take their business to a baker known in the gay community for being LGBT friendly? Seems like these lawsuits are being pushed through to punish certain groups for having certain religious views and rewarding those who are claiming that they are being discriminated against. Why is the gay lifestyle being held in the same regard as those who fought for civil rights? Sexual orientation has no business being given equal footing as civil rights.
You hit the nail on the head. That is EXACTLY what this is all about.
Its a test against tyranny. They way the gay agenda is being pushed is very much like tyrannies in the past operated.. But, within the American system tyranny must be subtle and not as blatant as it would be where the tyrannical are in full control. Homosexuality has been condemned by God. When we begin to give homosexuality “rights” we begin to see why God dislikes the gay mind set. Its not just about sex. Its about a mind set that does God despise. Christians that cling to their homosexuality… yes, there are homosexuals who have at some time in their life turned to Christ… those who cling to their homosexuality, resent what God demands of them in a manner that becomes irrational and hateful. Thus, turning their hatred towards Christians who follow God.