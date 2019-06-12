Home » News

Gay flags should not fly at embassies

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 7:42 am June 12, 2019
8

File photo - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Mike Pence says the pride flag shouldn’t fly on equal footing with the Stars and Stripes.

The vice president defended President Trump’s ban on hoisting the rainbow banner along with the American flag on U.S. embassy flagpoles, according to NBC News.

“When it comes to the American flagpole and American embassies and capitals around the world, having the one American flag fly is the right decision,” Pence told the network.

The White House last week rejected requests from U.S. embassies in . Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia to fly rainbow pride flags during the month of June.

Under President Obama, embassies were given blanket permission to fly the flag, which is a symbol of LGBT pride.

Pence, who has resisted gay marriage and other gay-rights measures, insisted that the move does not suggest a lack of commitment to gay rights worldwide.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said through a spokesman said he “respects the dignity of every individual” but no other flags should fly alongside the American flag at U.S. embassies.

poop
poop
8:39 am June 12, 2019 at 8:39 am

One flag one nation

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    8:54 am June 12, 2019 at 8:54 am

    for now but for how long?

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
8:52 am June 12, 2019 at 8:52 am

Keep reminding yourself of this one statistic…….3%

3% of the total population recognizes as queer. If you take the gays at face value and base your thoughts on how often you see the argument for gays, (gays in commercials and advertising, gays reported on news, gays showing up on movies and TV shows, gays support on the web) you would have to make a reasonable assumption that half the worlds population is queer.

They are NOT…………they make up 3%

So 3% of the population is dragging the other 97% around by our preverbal noses.
They want to be queer………….fine. Be queer. Just don’t shove that crap down my throat and tell me it’s good for me. It’s not. They are doing it for one reason. They KNOW what they are doing is wrong.
I recommend reading, “Making Gay OK” to any one that doubt’s this.

    Ldazzle
    Ldazzle
    9:19 am June 12, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Sandmine1: TOUCHÉ…I couldn’t state it any better…

    mikeyparks
    mikeyparks
    9:24 am June 12, 2019 at 9:24 am

    If it’s even 3% – probably more like 1%.

    jb80538
    jb80538
    9:28 am June 12, 2019 at 9:28 am

    And don’t let anyone try to tell you that queers are born that way.
    It’s a CHOICE! Always has been!

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:16 am June 12, 2019 at 9:16 am

My family fought under the Stars and Stripes beginning with far less stars than it proudly displays now. Sexual preferences or confusion or deranged minds should never hang along with or equal to the great flag of the USA which so many have fought under, suffered a multitude of injuries and incalculable number of ultimate sacrifices.

I greatly respect that flag and all those who hold her in great esteem.

mikeyparks
mikeyparks
9:22 am June 12, 2019 at 9:22 am

How is this even a consideration? Singling out one bizarre sexual proclivity/mutation for celebration by the United States of America? That’s just stupid and wrong.

