Gay flags should not fly at embassies

Mike Pence says the pride flag shouldn’t fly on equal footing with the Stars and Stripes.

The vice president defended President Trump’s ban on hoisting the rainbow banner along with the American flag on U.S. embassy flagpoles, according to NBC News.

“When it comes to the American flagpole and American embassies and capitals around the world, having the one American flag fly is the right decision,” Pence told the network.

The White House last week rejected requests from U.S. embassies in . Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia to fly rainbow pride flags during the month of June.

Under President Obama, embassies were given blanket permission to fly the flag, which is a symbol of LGBT pride.

Pence, who has resisted gay marriage and other gay-rights measures, insisted that the move does not suggest a lack of commitment to gay rights worldwide.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said through a spokesman said he “respects the dignity of every individual” but no other flags should fly alongside the American flag at U.S. embassies.

