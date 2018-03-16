Ga. parents furious after 7-year-old, ‘the only white girl in her class,’ cast to play supremacist

A Georgia school district is investigating after a 7-year-old student, “the only white girl in her class,” according to her father, was cast to play a segregationist in a school play.
In a video of the play, 7-year-old Anastasia Bertram, playing the part of a segregationist, yelled at a group of black children to “go away, you don’t belong here!” She then marched with a sign that read, “Go home,” on one side and “Cursed is the man who integrates” on the other, ABC-affiliated WSB-TV reported.
Douglas County School District said it is investigating the March 2 incident at Burnett Elementary School in Douglasville, after the girl’s parents complained that they were never notified about their daughter’s involvement in the play, and that they had no idea the nature of her role until they were sitting in the audience.
The video that infuriated the parents of a 7-year-old after her teacher had her portray a school segregationist during a school play without their knowledge or consent. “Go away, you don’t belong here.” Then she held up a sign that read: “Go Home.” Details @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/OwTXFy3mPu
— Wendy Halloran (@WHalloranWSB) March 15, 2018
The Bertrams told WSB-TV that Anastasia’s teacher later explained to them that their daughter had volunteered for the part after another student struggled to learn the lines and follow directions.
“She’s 7!” Anastasia’s mother, Amber, told WSB-TV. “And you put her onstage and made her think what she was doing was OK? That’s not OK.”
“Other parents started looking at me,” the girl’s father, Heath, told the Daily Mail. “She is the only white girl in her class, and one of the very few in the whole school.”
“Giving her the position of a white supremacist at the age of 7 was unacceptable,” he said.
The Bertrams said they decided to pull both their daughters out of the school following the incident. Their transfer was approved by the district and they will start at a different school Friday, the Daily Mail reported.
“We did not feel they could stay in an environment like that,” Mr. Bertram said.
Douglas County School District Superintendent Trent North apologized to the family in a voicemail.
“I am calling to apologize. I was unaware of the treatment of your daughter,” Mr. North said, WSB-TV reported.
The Bertrams said they believed the apology was disingenuous.
“Only because he was informed we were talking with you and that this was gonna go on the air and he didn’t want it on the air,” Mrs. Bertram said.
District spokeswoman Portia Lake told WSB-TV that an investigation into the incident had been launched.
“They were portraying one moment in history, one small, two-second moment in history. It may not be appropriate but it happened,” Ms. Lake said.
Why are 7-year-old children even in this kind of play? Children can’t enjoy the innocence of childhood anymore. Most young children do not pay attention to skin color. If they become racist, it develops as they get older with much influence at home. This is asinine.
All one hears is racism and this school does a stunt like this, how sickening. These are very young children and need not peticipate in such activies. Those in charge need to be held to account in court.
I’d be looking for a new school to send my daughter too, if this happened to mine!
Political correctness shoved down the throat of innocent children, who should just be allowed to be kids. When I was a kid in the 1950’s we grew up as “kids”, we were not indoctrinated in school. What a disgrace. If I was the parent of this child, I would sue these clowns. They should be ashamed of themselves trying to make an innocent child feel guilty. Talk about playing the race card against an innocent white child, this was it!
As a kid, when I had a school play i wanted to be in, i had to get PARENTAL PERMISSION TO DO SO..
When the hell did that stop being done?
Now they can have a play about the insensitivity of black people exploiting white children for their own amusement
Or maybe, just maybe, some will see you cannot vilify a whole race for a few
That really is a black segregated school. Obviously the white girl was the 10 percenter, the token white in the school…Was she bussed to the black school for intertration? Likely…
I always have to do double takes at things like tat.. WE KEEP HEARING how “racist it is” to only have token blacks/latinos etc places.. BUT WHEN ITS a practically ALL BLACK Anything, its all good to go..
Reminds me of the Palestinian indoctrination of their youth to hate Jews.
Absolutely no place for it in the public schools.
Parents should raise holy hell.
I agree. This is setting up ANY white kid in that school, to fear ‘their whiteness’..
I would consider it a blessing in disguise. Now they can get their child out of that school. Worse things than this could have happened in the long run.
We don’t know what school she will go to. I am surprised there are any all black schools in douglas County. Hopefully she will find a better school with more aware teachers. Maybe someone should pay for them to go to a private school.
“We don’t know what school she will go to.” – This is true.
If it were me, I would pay the money if there were a good private school. Or, I would look into homeschooling.
I agree. Many school districts don’t have much choice in what school you go to.. So in that case, if the parents can’t move to a new district, or have a choice of another school to send their daughter too, they should go the HOME school route.. That way they can be ensured, their daughter is NOT GETTING brainwashed into the libtard agenda..
.., well.., I have to agree with all of the comments so far. My ‘two cents’ on this subject is this.., the ‘supremacist’ is this play should have been one of the black children. This ‘is’ a play, right? Liken to what the black college students, in collages across the country , chanted and ‘other’ students in the 70’s.
The other penny’s worth of opinion is this, I ‘believe’ there are other plays that could have been portrayed to teach language arts at this level, such as ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, ‘Our Town’, ‘The portrayal of the signing of the Declaration of Independence’.
Wow! To hear you self per claimed white people speak, you Edomites… You are proud of your history, but all of a sudden, now your not!? This is The Truth of your history, but you want someone else to play the role your parents and your grandparents played in real life!? Oh boo hoo! Cry me a river White America, you can’t be the oppressor and play the victim too! Shalom.
Your name fits you !! Hateful !! Bigot
“Hateful Bigot,” huh? Your fathers called us “*******,” now you call us “Bigots,” we are not concerned with your labels! These are your sins and the sins of your forefathers we are talking about. The very reason this country is undergoing The Judgement it is! Go, take your little cave becky to predominately white school for safety! Like Columbine or Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida as an example… White on white crime! Shalom.
Hmmm…it’s not everyday we get a demonstration of the kind of racism that would do this to little children. It isn’t just the little white girl that is hurt by this shameful display. It actually hurts the little black children more. Putting hate in the heart of a child is indeed an act of the devil.
None of my ancestors were slave holders. When they came to this country they didn’t have a pot to pee in or a window to throw it out of. If they worked the land they were share croppers. If you could reason you would realize that there were a lot more poor whites in the south than there were plantation owners. But a heart filled with hate can’t think. It can only spew what’s in it and that’s evil.
Lol.. awhhh are you mad now!! Showing your true color .. lol.. don’t get mad, that’s the problem no one can have an opinion but yours .
Oh I ain’t mad Esau… Just correcting the record. So called Negros aren’t as stupid as you think and your real history is coming back to bight you! Shalom.
Lucifer,
I get your point.
So, to have a civil society, we shouldn’t be upset or offended if we see the only black kid in a class play, being given the part of a pimp, drug pusher, gangbanger or slave trader, since that is the role his parents & grandparents played in real life?!!
I guess you were never taught in history that oppression & immoral behavior is not due to or based on skin color, but is based on the nature of the government and who is the ruling class.
Could there ever have been slaves in this country, if Africans of all colors, but mainly the black color had not attacked peaceful villages of other tribes & then sold their prisoners to the highest bidders, usually of white color before the 1800s? This black & brown cultural tradition of enslaving the weak, survives to this day in Africa, most recently in 2014-15 Nigeria.
A slave is anyone regardless of skin color who is forced to work for another human of any color without compensation.
That defines 21st century American slavery where citizens of all colors are forced to work to give all the “free stuff” fellow citizens of all colors have voted to be taken from the labor of their fellow citizens without compensation.
Don’t forget that little Anastasia got the part because the first kid was too stupid to learn the lines of the script. But, oh no, its “racist” to point out that the “average” black kid is less intelligent than the “average” white kid. And heaven forbid that “average” asian children are acknowledged to be brighter than either whites or blacks!
Stupid racist government teachers. They can present this, but cannot present the truth about the Florida public school murders–The FBI malfeasance, the deputies cowardice, the principal’s stupidity, murderer’s pattern of mental instability, and the lies told about Dana and the NRA’s involvement.
More sick adults poisoning the minds of the youth, teacher and district needs to be held accountable for such BS. Everyone talks racism and the solution for it but then they show and teach it to the kids. Sometimes the old saying is true the more BOOK education you get the less COMMON SENSE you have, where is the outrage for this? Come on Black lives Matter!! Perfect platform
Save your instant oatmeal lies Esau! They are getting quite old and tiresome don’t you think!? Oh but you think the minorities, especially so called Negros are the ones who have no reason right? You got “white privilege,” based on the paper back test your lack of melanin is a kin to years in college, as if we don’t know what “white supremacy,” is and it’s perks, but we are so called “racist” and “bigots” for bringing up your crimes, Truth and real history! Telling you The Truth of your sins isn’t hatred, it’s a show of love, that anyone would even bother. There is a Judgement for your crimes and it is coming full bloom.. Just thought you aught to know, shalom!
Lucifer – you wouldn’t know the truth if it bit you in the A@@! My Irish ancestors were shown much more discrimination than blacks ever were at the beginning of the last century, and before that were starved out of Ireland, where they were slaves (but called serfs) to the British landowners, for more than a generation after the slaves were freed here in the US. The only reason ANY black feels discriminated against is because the so called black leaders sold them back into the slavery of welfare and the democratic party, which created the KKK and fought the voting rights act tooth and nail (passed with 95% republican votes, only 75% democrat votes in 1965, while the SAME legislation was defeated in late 50’s with 90% republican support but only 20% democrat support). Learn history before you try to spout it!
That Black Child wasn’t too stupid to play the role of “The Oppressor,” she was smart. Not interested in oppressing her fellow students and people. Now cave becky lept at the chance to feel her parents history and follow in thier footsteps, even if as a show. Unknowingly, she uncovered their shame and yours, boo hoo Esau, cry us a river! Shalom.
Oh but it is being answered, it all starts with you Edomites! Your sins is the reason for all of this that is going on in this country, your lies! This is “white on white crime,” yes, no? This is your mental illness’s do to lack of melanin and a hatred for real humanity. “Hu” meaning color or melanin! This is about your chickens coming home to roast and recompense for your crimes! Not yet, but it’s happening right before our eyes in real time! And that is real talk. Shalom!
My ancestors were brought here and treated worse that black slaves. My people had no value , were fed far less and treated abominably. Black slaves were treated with some level of value. You know what happened to us? We pushed through and made something of ourselves to be proud of and we didn’t pitch a fit blaming others for our plight. Your people started out enslaving their own but won’t talk about that..
The difference between your ancestors and mine is that yours blamed skin color and mine worked on the content of their character. Remind you of anyone?
Jacqueline Candello+ Oh, and by the way, my people did not enslave themselves! Just cause two people got melanin don’t mean they the same people… The Egyptians had melanin but they enslaved my people the Israelites who also had melanin. But they were not the same people, like Chinese and Japanese are both asians but they not the same people, neither are Ethiopians and Jamaicans the same, neither of which is the same as the so called Negros the Descendants of the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade! We are the real Iewes of Scripture, from the Tribe of Iudah! Shalom!
Don’t try to get cute with us Esau! With your weak argument of, “african people were doing it so what’s the problem!?” Somehow because it happened in africa, you are somehow not responsible for yours and your ancestors crimes! Yeah right, so you never heard the if everyone was jumping off a cliff would you do it too and wouldn’t it have consequences if you did? Well, you and your ancestors did just that when you put your hands on the Children Of The Living God! And your going to get the recompense for your crimes as it is written. Shalom. P.S. That stuff about pimps and what not was far too ignorant to even go there! As if only people with melanin could be a pimp!? Yea right! Esau is the original pimps, on the slave plantations when you bred my people like cattle, shalom!
There is “No end to racism”, it’s as old as humankind itself, yet some people will keep kicking that dog as long as it squeals!
No we kicking “the dog” as long as it lives to bite another day! It ain’t gonna be over, until that dog is put down in the dirt, cause it’s a bad dog that bites poor little Black Children and needs to be put to sleep. And we ain’t gonna stop until the rogue dog destroyed, shalom.
And who are your ancestors Jacqueline Candello cause all you spitting is mindless garbage! But let me be clear to you, who my ancestors are.. We are the Children of Abraham, Isaac and Iacob! The Children Of Israel spoken of in The Holy Bible, K.J.V. Bible 1611, Deuteronomy Ch. 15 Vs 15-68. Vs 68 specifically goes over the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade! Genesis Ch. 15 vs 13 and 14 and The Acts Ch. 7 vs 6 and 7 goes over our 400 years of slavery and captivity here in America! Which He calls evil… My ancestors came to this country off the slave ships in the year 1619 add 400 years to that and you get what!? 2019 and The Most High is about to Judge this country for what it did to US! So who are you again, and let us know what your afflictions have been and for how long? shalom!
Who is the evil racist adult that came up with this nonsense?
Stick around Lucifer .. the nice people in the white jackets want to take you for a nice ride.
P.S. By the way, Deuteronomy 15 only has 23 verses .. are you reading the Farrakhan version?