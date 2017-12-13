Funny business? Alabama Supreme Court stays judge’s order to preserve voting records in Senate election

The Alabama Supreme Court has reportedly stayed a lower court’s order to election officials that would have required the preservation of voting records in Tuesday’s Senate special election.

A circuit judge on Monday ordered election officials to set voting machines to save all digital ballot images, which would preserve voting records in the event of a recount.

Alabama’s AL.com said Tuesday morning that the state’s Supreme Court had blocked the order.

Read more at The Hill

