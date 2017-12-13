Funny business? Alabama Supreme Court stays judge’s order to preserve voting records in Senate election

The Alabama Supreme Court has reportedly stayed a lower court’s order to election officials that would have required the preservation of voting records in Tuesday’s Senate special election.
A circuit judge on Monday ordered election officials to set voting machines to save all digital ballot images, which would preserve voting records in the event of a recount.
Alabama’s AL.com said Tuesday morning that the state’s Supreme Court had blocked the order.
So they will just have to take their word for it
Accuse with no evidence and now an election will have no evidence too
Now almost a certainty that this election was rigged as much as Iran’s 2009….
This should be enough to trigger another run-off election.
The results are 100% unverifiable.
Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. It appears to be more voter fraud, and of course a progressive judge covering it up, from my point of view.
This is why every county in America that uses electronic voting devices should also be required to have a paper back-up of all votes tallied at the voting location…to minimize the potential for fraud.
We don’t need paper, we need biometric confirmation. Thumbprint or retina scan would stop fifty or sixty percent of the fraud but the DemonRats would still find a way to cheat.
Aahh! The good ol days of dims voter fraud. Much like Scum Bag Harry Reid in NV. When he was last elected, he was trailing by 2500 when the “lights went out” in many areas of NV. Amazingly, when they came back on, he was leading by 2500. Only way he could win (include nobama and killery in this statement) was with voter fraud. Let’s see some people going to jail for this crap / crime against America! DRAIN THE SWAMP!!
This sure looks like voter fraud and/or voter registration fraud (for those Democrats who want to split hairs). Erase the votes so the tabulations cannot be checked for accuracy. That is the way to certify and recount a close election! Is the governor going to have to call in the National Guard to protect the voting machines so the truth can be found out?
The vote was very close, and once the military votes are counted, then a recount should be in order. Don’t the tallies have a plus or minus 3% figure?
Republicans should not complain. Particularly because in Alabama, following the desecration of the 1965 Voting Rights Act by Clarence Uncle Tom Thomas and friends, Alabama has very onerous and outrageous Vote ID laws. It’s called Voter Suppression. Nonetheless Blacks, Women, the Young all came out in force and Doug Jones won. There’s a message here for the Luddite Republicans. Be ready to be swept out of power in November 2018 followed by Trump two years later.
will you be offended if we call you ‘tewpud leerossh’?
“cause you do be reely tewpud!
Voter fraud has nothing to do with being a Luddite. DemonRats can and do fake paper ballots. Electronic voting only means DemonRats don’t have to be physically present to commit fraud. Amazing how many people become a DemonRat after they die. As a DemonRat you hate voter ID laws because they suppress votes from the dead people only. I haven’t heard of any issues other than stupidity but, if you are too stupid to get an ID than your too stupid to even know how to vote so that’s really a non issue.
Voter fraud at it’s finest and just like all the Clinton/Obama murders playbook. Murder any witnesses and destroy all the evidence.
DemonicRat voter fraud with the help of a progressive-activist judge…that’s the way the Democrats win..!!
It’s all very suspicious!
PAPER and IN PERSON voting only!
Absentee Ballots ONLY FOR MILITARY!
No ‘early voting’ and ZERO Electronic voting.
Military absentee ballot to be given to the local recruiting offices to be forwarded through official channels BOTH WAYS and counted in front of Military Personnel only!
IF voting is ‘just too much trouble; then don’t vote!
FYI:
Poll workers need to be allowed to vote before the election.
Since I arrive at my polling location at 5:30 a.m. (an hour before the polls open) and I can’t leave until after the polls close and we’ve packed everything I have no way of voting.
I go to the BOE in my county to vote about week before the elections.
It does have that peculiar odor of southern democrat.
…and northern, eastern, and western Democrat
Something is amiss here. Why would they not want to preserve these voting records? Is there a cost to maintaining them for recount that the state cannot afford? i doubt it very seriously. They are covering voter fraud, period. You can be certain if a Democrat wins a political seat, fraud was committed and the elitist crooks know it. They must destroy the evidence quickly before it is discovered.
Very hard to believe that Moore did not win. liberal judges need to be held accountable.