From the Left: Old hippie celebrating fatal Trump Tower fire?

A man was killed in a fire and four firefighters were injured.
David Crosby’s reaction to the flames? “Burn baby burn.”
The reason? The fire was at Trump Tower in New York.
Mr. Crosby on Saturday evening wrote on Twitter “oh boy … burn baby burn” while the news was developing of the four-alarm fire at the high rise, which killed 67-year-old art dealer Todd Brassner.
A fellow Twitter user asked the 76-year-old musician, according to the New York Post, whether he was referring to the Trump Tower fire.
Mr. Crosby replied, “yes Jeffrey.”
Both tweets have since been deleted. His Twitter feed also did not acknowledge his cheering on a fatal fire as of 2:20 p.m. Sunday.
Here's a screenshot of the deleted David Crosby Tweet where he said about the Trump Tower fire, "oh boy…burn baby burn" pic.twitter.com/7qKrjJLNGY
— Steve Lookner (@lookner) April 7, 2018
“Burn baby burn” was a popular slogan in the 1960s, usually linked with the Panthers and others black radicals cheering on the riots that torched numerous American cities then.
Mr. Crosby, a legendary folk singer and protester in the 1960s, is a self-described despiser of President Trump.
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he said he doesn’t even want Trump supporters at his concerts “because I don’t need them.”
Join the discussion
Crosby, you are an old has been. Saying what you said considering some body died is very sad and show you to be a person who does not care about others. You are a very sad individual.
Can you imagine the outrage, had this tweet came from TRUMP< at say a fire that was burning in a 'inner city project apartment community'??
Crosby, you are an old has been. Saying what you said considering some body died is very sad and show you to be a person who does not care about others. You are a very sad individual. CRosby, you are not worth watching anymore.
Guess what old has been un-american. . .we don’t want, nor need you either. Our hard earned money has better things to do than the likes of us.
So even though he deleted his tweet (and removed the reply), will farcebook do a damn thing to censure him?? DOUBT IT..
Liberals do have a penchant for violence. What liberals (AKA: socialist) cant get from the ballot box or left wing judges, the get form the street.
In true Fascist fashion!!
No body count is too much for the Left. I’ll bet Crosby is just fine with Stalin.
More than an ‘old hippie’ Crosby is an abuser and user: He abused and used up his own liver and then went out shopping for someone else’s liver o keep his life going on his abusive lifestyle…boozing and drugging to the maximum… Instead of being grateful, Crosby just uses his new life to be a miserable sob and miscreant in insulting others and disregarding others’ lives. This guy represents everything that is wrong with a music-related lifestyle. crosby is an irrelevant, ungrateful has been. His band mates in all of his bands carried him.
Do not worry Mr. Crosby, I will not be there.., Crosby, Steels, Nash, and Young? Not in my musical collection. Just as Meryl Streep’s movies are not in my collection any longer either.., uh, did you say something Tom Hanks?
I don’t even own any CSNY music.. BUT IF I DID< i certainly would be removing it immediately from my collection..
Crosby was a stain on humanity in the 60’s and is still a stain today.
More like a brown streak on the underpants of humanity.
One must wonder if this Old worn out hippie knew of the death of the gentleman who lived in Trump Towers. If he did know before his tweet that a person had died, then he is a very callous heartless person. If he did not know about the death then, he is just ignorant. Either way, his tweeter comments are typical of the hatred spewed out or vomited out by the liberal leftist thugs. They do not care who nor how they hurt people, just so that their vitriol of President Trump is seen/heard.
You also see how fast he deleted this hateful tweet when he realized what he said concerning a fatal high rise fire. This aged and rundown has been is just trying to cover his own butt. It is too late for him to cover up what he has posted. It is out there for all to see and read. Now we all know just what sort of person this washed up has been is.
Had this been said about a liberal drone by a conservative, that conservative would be raked over the coals by the liberal paid for and owned press (which is just about all of the news services in this country). The liberal owned and paid for press would demand that this conservative be tarred and feathered and then run out of town on a rail.
I think he DID know, but just didn’t care…
The 60’s was the beginning of what has significantly damaged this country. Crosby and co. are very much to blame for where we are today.