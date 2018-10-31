Frightfest: Hillary Clinton says she might run again; Democrats say ‘nuh uh’

For Hillary Clinton, Halloween week was the perfect time to muse about maybe — just maybe — running for president again in 2020.
The two-time loser really is The Undead, the candidate who just won’t go away. America has twice driven a stake through her heart AND shot her with a silver bullet, and up she pops, ready to gorge on human flesh again. It’s “Hillaween, Part 47.”
When Hillary ran for president the first time, Americans decided they’d rather have a first-term senator and former “community organizer” in the White House. The second time she ran, Americans instead picked an egotistical narcissist who starred on a reality TV show and had no political experience at all.
But Hillary says she might just want to run again. Well, not so much run as simply be president. During an event over the weekend, Mrs. Clinton was asked, “Do you want to run again?”
“No, no,” Mrs. Clinton replied, prompting laughter. But, like a lot of things Hillary says, it wasn’t true. She added: “I’d like to be president.”
Mrs. Clinton then launched into what amounted to a campaign speech, saying “there’s going to be so much work to be done” if a Democrat can win in 2020. “The work would be work that I feel very well prepared for having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department,” she said.
But like all politicians, she refused to say if she’s in. “I’m not even going to even think about it until we get through this Nov. 6 election about what’s going to happen after that,” Mrs. Clinton said.
This time around, though, her fellow Democrats are not too jazzed about Hillary Clinton on the ticket yet again.
Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton crony who wants to run for president himself in 2020, poo-pooed the idea. “Listen, I think it’s hard for Hillary. She got 3 million more votes than Donald Trump did in the last presidential election. But I feel confident in saying I think Hillary is never going to be on the ballot again, I think she is done running for elected office. She’s going to be out helping candidates. But I feel very confident in saying she’s not going to run for president.”
Former Howard Dean campaign guru Joe Trippi also doesn’t see it, telling The Washington Examiner, “I don’t think she is seriously thinking about it.”
An unnamed “top strategist” also told the paper: “Look, I am a great admirer of Hillary but I don’t think that would be a good idea. I think that Donald Trump was more successful in defining her than she was defining herself.”
And here’s the thing: Democrats have a history of rejecting their nominees who lose. Michael Dukakis, Al Gore, John Kerry — none of them returned for another presidential bid, not even the latter two, who lost the Electoral College much less decisively than Hillary did.
She should be done for good. Still, people keep pushing her.
“It’s curious why Hillary Clinton’s name isn’t in the mix — either conversationally or in formal polling — as a 2020 candidate,” said Philippe Reines, one of her longtime aides. “She’s younger than Donald Trump by a year. She’s younger than Joe Biden by four years. Is it that she’s run before? This would be Bernie Sanders’s second time, and Biden’s third time. Is it lack of support? She had 65 million people vote for her.”
The sad truth is that Hillary, more than anything, just can’t contemplate a life in which the media isn’t clamoring for her opinion. But that day is coming, sooner rather than later. Her fellow Democrats are saying, “Look, you had your chance — twice — so off you go.”
Hillary won’t listen, of course, so there’s more humiliation in her future. Then again, by now, she must be used to it.
• Joseph Curl covered the White House and politics for a decade for The Washington Times.
Join the discussion
You have to give the 70+ gal credit for one thing, she is persistent.
Maybe she was misquoted. Really, it doesn’t follow that she should make any sense. After all this time, what difference does it make?
“I’d like to be persistent!”
“I’m likely a pissant!”
“I’d like to be a peasant!”
“It’s unlike me to be pleasant!”
And when bargaining with a Clinton…NEVER start at 70%. You’ll go home nekked!
Why run when you have that magic broom? Happy Hilloween!
Even the Libs see no point in having her. She just went from worthless to useless.
Useful Idiots are unable to learn from the past so her exploits are being bundled for the bonfire of history. Not even a point of reference for when to back off. (Never go full Crazy Old Lady! )
Jimmy Carter knew when to walk away. Then he got distemper or something and wandered back to haunt us like Steinbeck’s Boo Radley . But he didn’t continue to threaten us with “leadership” or official representation.
Barry Seotoro, lest we forget, isn’t an idiot he’s a cultured socialist savant. Communism is in his purple blood. So he remains active in the background shadows that he came from. We may have seen the last of him but he is still there……Organizing.
I’ll bet Hell is the most organized place in the all of Creation.
She is a vampire – ***** hard and won’t die
Then again…Every time they lose they come unhinged even further. One more humiliating presidential election just might raise the pressure enough for their civil war they want so badly.
Add the hired street war mercenaries heading to the border with the lunatic American socialists and bomb making Bernie supporters and they have an army that can fight for a while.
They will give no quarter when attacking us until we are beaten to death or stand victorious.
Are the democraps really stupid enough to run this cadaver a third time? Maybe.
You know you just cannot help feeling sorry for a party, any party, that has a mentally challenged member who keeps grabbing the mic
After all, what do they do, finally show they cannot defy reason or just keep going down in the quicksand pretending they are not neck deep in it.
The Democratic party is now only of value for comic relief
Shrillary, please run again. America needs four more years of Pres Trump !