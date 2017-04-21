Fresno State professor who said Trump must hang is out on paid leave

The Fresno State instructor who caught the eye of the Secret Service after posting to Twitter that President Donald Trump “must hang” is taking a voluntary leave of absence from the university.

Lars Maischak, who has worked as a history lecturer at Fresno State since 2006, has “agreed upon a voluntary leave of absence” effective immediately and lasting through the spring semester, according to a university statement issued on Tuesday.

“The agreement for the paid leave was reached in accordance with provisions in the collective bargaining agreement with the California Faculty Association, the union that represents all faculty,” Fresno State President Joseph Castro said. “During his leave of absence, Dr. Maischak will no longer have a teaching role, but will be conducting research off campus.”

A substitute teacher has been assigned to Maischak’s five American history classes.

Maischak came under fire after Breitbart.com — a far-right news website — shared his Tweet that “to save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better.”

Maischak has since apologized and said that he had no intentions of inflicting violence against Trump. The university has confirmed it has been working with federal investigators and said Tuesday that the case is still under review.

___

(c)2017 The Fresno Bee (Fresno, Calif.)

Visit The Fresno Bee (Fresno, Calif.) at www.fresnobee.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 5.8/10 (6 votes cast)

, 5.8 out of 10 based on 6 ratings