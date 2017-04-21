The Fresno State instructor who caught the eye of the Secret Service after posting to Twitter that President Donald Trump “must hang” is taking a voluntary leave of absence from the university.
Lars Maischak, who has worked as a history lecturer at Fresno State since 2006, has “agreed upon a voluntary leave of absence” effective immediately and lasting through the spring semester, according to a university statement issued on Tuesday.
“The agreement for the paid leave was reached in accordance with provisions in the collective bargaining agreement with the California Faculty Association, the union that represents all faculty,” Fresno State President Joseph Castro said. “During his leave of absence, Dr. Maischak will no longer have a teaching role, but will be conducting research off campus.”
A substitute teacher has been assigned to Maischak’s five American history classes.
Maischak came under fire after Breitbart.com — a far-right news website — shared his Tweet that “to save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better.”
Maischak has since apologized and said that he had no intentions of inflicting violence against Trump. The university has confirmed it has been working with federal investigators and said Tuesday that the case is still under review.
___
(c)2017 The Fresno Bee (Fresno, Calif.)
Visit The Fresno Bee (Fresno, Calif.) at www.fresnobee.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Fresno State professor who said Trump must hang is out on paid leave,
Lars the Communist needs to be put in handcuffs by the Secret Service and then hauled off to prison. Secondly, why does Fresno State have this Communist Professor on paid leave? Why hasn’t this Communist CLOWN been fired? Thirdly, what kind of so called “American History” does this CLOWN COMMUNIST teach?
What’d we expect, that they’d fire him? This is California where stuff like this comes across as normal. Yes, as backpacker says, the SS should sweep him up…but, that’s unlikely — leadership there is dismal as well. This guy is just an example of the unhinged Left that is all too prevalent today.
You can bet every dollar you own, had it been a white (or even black) guy calling for Hillary or Obama to have hung, that the would NOT be on paid leave. THEY would have already been fired!
#death of fascism”? What does he call himself? when he looks in the mirror, he MUST see an unhinged, leftist narrow minded bigot who cant stand anyone’s opinion but his own. he’s the fascist. and he shouldn’t be paid…take the leave, let it hit you in the pocketbook. He should be fired, with no good references that will follow him to another job. How is this man a professor? I don’t get this at all.
akatmom, people like THIS GUY are the reason it is VITAL we wrest control of our educational system AWAY from these leftist LOONS. Our kids are not being “educated”–they are being BRAINWASHED to be GOOD little Communists who will NEVER question those in power over them! Look at the amount of money we spend on schools, and the HUGE percentage of functional illiterates that are turned out by these schools, and it is OBVIOUS that “education” went by the wayside a LONG TIME AGO, to be replaced by leftist indoctrination!
All the better to balloon out their welfare state loons that 95% of the time vote straight ticket demoncrab. That way the dems never have to worry about their boting base..
This is just another example of our education system following the Saul Alinsky Model.
That this worthless leftist *** is teaching “American History” to students is testimony to the unAmerican nature of the Fresno State academy/indoctrination center. Then again, it is Mexifornia and should be expected.
And that is why you couldn’t PAY me enough to ever visit that hell hole again..
His comments – written and oral – should be delivered to USSS for adjudication. Get Judge Sessions to put a bulldog investigator and then prosecute this so-called professor to the maximum. Make an example that citizens do not threaten government leaders or try to sway others to do such
I certainly HOPE they prosecute to the full extent of the law. WE NEED to start setting examples!! Otherwise we will keep seeing more and more educators and students alike, doing this..
Paid leave = Paid vacation for the leftist “professor of hate and discontent”, Lars Maischak
Universities protect their own, as do politicians.
This COMMUNIST SCUM of a professor is teaching history? Well i honestly shouldn’t have been surprised. California, the liberal heartland, works AROUND THE CLOCK to train its youth into progressive, blind, soldiers of the Global Establishment.
PAID leave? See, this is the problem with all the damned teacher’s unions, who make it IMPOSSIBLE to hold VERMIN like THIS GUY accountable for his EGREGIOUS POISONING of students’ minds! No WAY this SCUMBAG should be on “paid leave,” that was apparently HIS option to take or NOT? He SHOULD have been FIRED for making terrorristic threats against the President and inciting OTHERS to do him harm!
That we have vermin like THIS teaching our kids “history” is why we have all the ignorant SNOWFLAKES today who are so obviously CLUELESS about the REAL history and heritage of their OWN country!
As well as had all his teaching credentials stripped, AND been given a 1 way trip to a 4×7 cell!!
Man I would have said that about Barry if I were guaranteed paid time off.
The commie got a long paid vacation for threatening our President. Since most colleges are run by communist, gays or incompetent leadership, this is standard procedure. He’ll write a book while laughing all the way to the bank. He’ll tell his students that he is a victim of conservatives.
And the worst part is that many kids these days will BELIEVE him lock stock and barrel…
5 years and one day at hard labor in Ft. Leavenworth should do the job.
Fact that Fresno continues to pay salary of this trash Maischak shows that they are trash and unwilling to even learn — he should have been reduced to “fresno” (the word is Spanish for ashes)!