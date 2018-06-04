Free speech is drowning on both sides of the Atlantic

Years ago, sitting in an English pub on July Fourth, my brother and I were surrounded by friendly Brits who toasted America’s Independence Day. Expressing no bitterness over their former colonies’ rebellion more than 200 years ago, they even jokingly joined in a chorus of “Down with the British!”
England is America’s parent nation, even though we had to resort to violence to decide things for ourselves, such as not being forced to billet British troops in our houses or pay taxes without representation.
It was from England that we derived our rule of law, religious heritage and an appreciation of fair play. I did learn to my regret that the English treated the Irish badly for centuries until the Emerald Isle won its independence in 1921.
However, in the great wars against Nazism, Communism and militant Islam, America and Great Britain have fought side by side in defense of the Free World.
So, it was with alarm that I learned this past week about the case of Tommy Robinson, former leader of the rightist English Defence League. A rabble rouser whose current passion is to call attention to the menace of Pakistani pedophilic “grooming gangs” who roam the streets to find children and young women, Mr. Robinson was “broadcasting” on Facebook outside a gang rape trial in Leeds where he had been warned not to appear.
I’m still trying to get my head around what happened next. Mr. Robinson was arrested and jailed. Within five hours, he was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to 13 months. Then he was tossed into prison, presumably among some of the criminals that he had been railing about. That could greatly affect his health.
The media were ordered not to report on Mr. Robinson’s arrest, trial or sentencing, lest it prejudice the case underway in the court. That might fly in places like Iran, but in merry olde England? Well, it didn’t last. The gag order was lifted after two days of protests.
Sadly, political correctness and massive immigration of people uninterested in adopting British morality is turning Old Blighty into something that Winston Churchill would not recognize. Freedoms long enjoyed by the British are slipping away.
It’s happening in the United States as well, where rampant political correctness is supplanting long-held notions of free speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of religion.
Three years ago, Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian found Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, guilty of discrimination for refusing for religious reasons to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding, fining them $135,000.
That’s bad enough, but here’s the kicker: Mr. Avakian, a Democrat who subsequently lost a race for secretary of state, also imposed a gag order on the couple, telling them to “cease and desist” from “publishing, circulating, issuing or displaying, or causing to be published any communication to the effect that any of the accommodations will be refused, withheld from or denied to, or that any discrimination be made against, any person on account of their sexual orientation.”
So, the Kleins could not publicly defend themselves against this outrageous assault on their livelihood. With their own story quashed, they became totems of bigotry and were peppered with hate mail and threats of violence, and closed their bakery. In late December 2017, the Oregon Court of Appeals upheld Mr. Avakian’s draconian ruling.
Represented by First Liberty Institute and former White House attorney C. Boyden Gray, the Kleins have appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court. They will closely watch how the U.S. Supreme Court rules in the similar Masterpiece Cakeshop case later this month.
During oral arguments in December, Justice Anthony Kennedy, the swing vote who has sided with homosexual activists in all major cases, including Obergefell v. Hodges, which created a “right” to same-sex “marriage,” nonetheless offered some hope for a fair decision in Masterpiece when he stated, “Tolerance is essential in a free society. And tolerance is most meaningful when it’s mutual.”
America’s Founders drew on many sources when drafting the nation’s seminal documents, but relied most heavily on the commentaries of William Blackstone, the great 18th century English jurist.
Blackstone based his conception of just law on the Bible. In his dissent in Obergefell, Justice Clarence Thomas quoted Blackstone’s observation that the Magna Carta protected the “absolute rights of every Englishman,” including that of personal liberty, defined as “the power of loco-motion, of changing situation, or removing one’s person to whatsoever place one’s own inclination may direct; without imprisonment or restraint, unless by due course of law.”
Over in the United Kingdom, some are still protesting the sentencing of Tommy Robinson and the Orwellian gagging of the English media. Many ask why an allegedly Conservative government under Prime Minister Theresa May would be complacent about such an abridgment of “the absolute rights of every Englishman.”
Maybe officials on both sides of the Atlantic will wake up and smell the tea.•
• Robert Knight is a Washington Times contributor. His latest book is “A Strong Constitution: What Would America Look Like If We Followed the Law” (djkm.org, 2018).
Seems that Old Blighy is now New Muslim Blighty. Shocking.
Through our liberal governments quest to be politically correct they have cost us dearly, what happened to (when I was growing up), the posted signs in business “we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone”, where in the hell has our freedom gone ? We need to reclaim it !
The reason for the recent push against free speech is insulation of the young generation, already brainwashed and indoctrinated in public schools and colleges, from the facts that discredit the “Liberal” ideology (which increasingly includes ideas borrowed from Marx and Soviets).
Many of those who want to transform America onto a “Liberalistic” “paradise” know well that they will need inexperience and naivete of a large number of young voters in order to succeed with their deceitful plan. So, don’t you dare to open the eyes of young supporter of “social justice”, “gun control”, “cultural Marxism”, and other dangerous nonsense of that kind.
In a free Western society freedom of speech is one of the fundamental liberties that makes the society function, while in a collectivist society, freedom of speech is considered harmful and is replaced with Leftist propaganda.
So, just by watching what the Left is trying to do with your 1st Amendment rights you can figure our what their sinister agenda is: submission of once free individuals to the collective that is controlled by the ruling clique rooted in (former) Soviet Union, Russia, and vicinity (although natural-born Leftists imported in millions from other parts of the world enthusiastically lend the clique their support).
The Truth must always be set in a higher place than ‘political correctness.’
Example: it is rude to tell someone that they are ugly but, when they ask, “how do I look,” diplomacy requires that you suggest something helpful to make them look better without directly answering the question.
When pressed for an honest answer, you must tell the full ‘unvarnished’ Truth but, again softening your words with a suggested solution to the problem. “Yes, that bikini does make you look heavy but maybe a one-piece would be better.”
In the spiritual and political arena, no softening of the Truth is appropriate: “Jesus is the Son of God. The Bible is entirely true. Contrary religions are evil. Communism and all steps toward it are foolish. Jesus is the (one and only) Way, the (one and only) Truth, and the (one and only) Life, no one may enter Heaven except through Him.” These are universal Truths for all people for all time and in all situations without exception.
When stating one’s “truth” however, one should preface their declaration on an authoritative source rather than one’s own (lest you claim to be God) authority. For example, the Rev. Billy Graham, who would always preface his pronouncements with, “The Bible says….” then explain what that means in his words. It does not soften the message but, in fact, gives it power. If the listener does not accept that authority, he is free to reject it at his own consequence.
Yes, elderal the Truth Will Set You Free!