Free money? Stockton, CA is giving it away

According to The Washington Post, which should know, Democrats are moving even farther left in an effort to appeal to more Americans.
A new role model for them might be Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs, who is masterminding a plan to give away free money to see what happens.
Stockton declared bankruptcy in 2012 and still has a fourth of its residents living below the poverty line, according to Fox News. According to the private foundation pushing the project, foreign-born residents make up 26 percent of Stockton’s population. About 45 percent of households speak a language other than English.
Stockton is a model city when it comes to unrestricted immigration and the very image of America’s future if the open borders Democrats have their way.
Mr. Tubbs and his city are partnering with the Economic Security Project (ESC), which is providing $1 million for a yearlong pilot program to provide a “Universal Basic Income.” It’s unclear how much, if any, tax money will be involved. The ESC’s website says it is “committed to advancing the debate on unconditional cash and basic income.” Among the leftist luminaries at ESC are SEIU President Emeritus Andy Stern and MoveOn’s Adam Ruben.
Several dozen Stockton families will be given $500 a month with no strings while researchers study the “economic and social impacts” on the families and the effect on their “self-esteem and identity.”
This is classic California, where in the late-1980s, taxpayers were dunned for a state Self-Esteem Commission, whose goal was to make people feel better about themselves. You know, coming up with ideas like handing out “participation trophies” that kids toss into the corner of their bedrooms after finishing last in Little League or soccer.
In a psychology course in college years ago, I and other students were subjected to the theories of behavioral psychologists like B.F. Skinner. The author of the appropriately titled classic “Beyond Freedom and Dignity,” Mr. Skinner put his own daughter in a “Skinner box” with a glass pane when she was a baby.
She later said she turned out OK, and no, it wasn’t like he was experimenting on her. He was just trying to keep her warm without blankets. Well, OK.
We had glass boxes with pigeons that were fed via a little gizmo that dispensed a pellet of food when they pecked on it. The experiments are not perfectly analogous to the Stockton cash recipients, since the pigeons had to work to get their pellets. No pecking, no pellet.
The families just have to be willing to be watched. Come to think of it, that might be worse than working. It’s reminiscent of that “Twilight Zone” episode in which hapless humans wake to find themselves in cages for the benefit of zoo-visiting alien spectators.
Mayor Tubbs is excited about how getting something for nothing will affect the families, and he pooh-poohed the notion that it might discourage people from working.
Against all evidence across the centuries and today in socialist Venezuela, he said, “I think it will make people work better and smarter and harder and also be able to do things like spend time with their families because we’re not robots. We’re not just designed just to work all day and run a rat race,” he told National Public Radio.
No, indeed. But when the money runs out, will the good mayor run to the rat racers and ask them to pony up? Count on it.
“Nothing is said of the potential impact on the poor schlubs who will have to keep on working while the layabout next door collects $6,000 a year for playing video games and producing out-of-wedlock children,” wrote blogger and author Lee Duigon. “Do you think it might be just a tad demoralizing?”
Mr. Duigon is one of those heartless conservatives who think that welfare without work is uncompassionate because it corrupts people economically and spiritually by fostering dependency. He says that Stockton’s experiment will end badly, and predicts that:
“When they discover, to their surprise, that no one can actually live on $500 a month, they’ll throw in food stamps, subsidized housing, and other costly goodies. And the first city to make this an actual public policy will find the world beating a path to its door.”
According to Fox News, the experiment is being shepherded by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes. He and other Silicon Valley cyber barons are talking about a future in which robots and other high-tech innovations will eliminate jobs in the tech and manufacturing sectors. Their proffered solution is a universal guaranteed income, regardless of effort.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in 2017 that such an arrangement could mark a “new contract” between the government and its citizens.
It sounds to me like a surefire way to move very quickly beyond freedom and dignity.
• Robert Knight is an author and Washington Times contributor.
Do wish people would learn a little about economics first
It is NOT the work that matters, it is the production
As in getting something done and producing something of value.
If just having a job was of value government would have some value
The dollar is backed, ULTIMATELY, whether one likes it or not, by goods and services
So all giving someone money does is allow them to give it to someone else but since they don’t have anything to trade it will just leave the community and end up in a large corporations hands, then the dumb liberals can whine about how the rich just get richer because they are giving them the money because they actually had a good or services for sale.
Reward the LAZY and illegal for being such. That’s the Liberal Democrat mantra.
Robert Knight, Great commentary. You hit the nail on the head. Either one of two things needs to happen to the cesspool known as communist Kalifornia: Either let them secede and build a wall around Kalifornia (save the Conservative rural areas for the United States), as they are a communist cesspool; or force a takeover (civil war) and put real conservatives (not RINOS) in every facet of government.
Second economic lesson
Why is Mexico’s per capita income nearly six times less than the United States?
Simple! Money has no value until you give it value by producing something, either a good or a service.
So, to a degree one is working in the future, but the future is uncertain, so anything you can do to make it more certain will allow people to trust the value will be there
Enter the Rule of Law which says all are equal before it, no one is above it and none are beneath its protection.
So if a king rips you off you can go before a court and redress your grievance. You have the same chance as a king
Unlike what happens in Mexico where everything is done with a bribe and those who came here illegally are only bringing that culture with them
The United States’ border is not only a boundary to a piece of land but a set of ideals and that is what anyone who comes here illegally can never accept because they have violated the very ideal by their action
One cannot break the law and keep it too
That is what amnesty does is trample on what makes us who we are. It does not make them us, but us them
Get ready for an influx of free money people into Stockton.
Dumb as a box of rocks, free extra money, major cities will start sending their free loaders to Stockton. Expect them by the bus load.
“Democrats are moving even farther left in an effort to appeal to more Americans.”,,,,Those are NOT True Americans with the ability to SELF-Govern, just the social dependency Democrat program voter Social parasites they need to bait in with more free cash to turn SELF-governing working and workable neighborhoods into dreamed up sanctuary cities where only the Pavlovian Salivating Democrat Dogs of Dependency social parasites, NOT the current Self-governing hosts, get sanctuary by feeding upon the Hosts with the most who get defunded into the equal poverty of their socialism, and when the Hosts get totally defunded, use whatever city assets are left unconsumed, as collateral to borrow the remaining hosts into debilitating Democrat inspired Debt. Within 10 years Stockton will look more like Detroit than the promised social paradise, where free money becomes the social drug of choice to lock them more and more into a state of Democrat party dependency where freedom becomes license, and dignity becomes a chimera.
Third economic lesson
Why do we have illegal aliens here in the first place?
It has nothing to do with how well we police our borders but how much we give away
Think of ants in your house. You can spray a poison around the foundation of the house or you can clean up the kitchen counter so there are no food scraps for them
The reason they are here is our social welfare system. A system which takes from the one who labored and produced something and gives it to the one who did not
So all building a wall does is force us to honestly admit we need more legal immigrants to keep our social welfare system going.
Which is a great start, but the problem is and always has been our social welfare system
Something tells me that the Stockton liberals will be cherry-picking their free-money subjects from among their liberal cronies who are already voting for them and will be supporting them in the future… That’s the way liberals roll…free money for their liberal buddies..!!
“families” will be given 500 a month. How do they make the determination? How is that going to be gerrymandered? Also, based on the number of households only, this program is going to dole out $600 million a year, more under fraud and manipulated metrics. The administration is easily going to suck up the $1 million that is currently privately funded. Who is supposed to pony up for this nonsense? Those who concocted this scheme aren’t stupid. This is, and always will be, taxpayer money doled out to purchase votes.
Nosering Economics
“Modern” version of old Roman “panem-et-circi” (bread-and-circuses) — except even worse, and more corrupted!
And anyone who knows history knows how well that turned out.
Unfortunately, those who know and heed history seem to be in a real minority.
Sounds like that democrat is trying to buy votes… Isn’t that illegal?
Oh, wait. 26% of his constituency is illegal so I guess two negatives make a positive.