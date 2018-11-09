Fraud Alert? Scott sues Broward, Palm Beach Counties as more votes continue to appear

Florida GOP Gov. Rick Scott, the apparent winner in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election, filed lawsuits late Thursday in Broward and Palm Beach counties as votes continued to mysteriously mount there on behalf of incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.
On Election Night, unofficial results showed Mr. Scott had beaten Mr. Nelson by a bit less than 60,000 votes – the same razor thin margin by which Mr. Scott had been re-elected governor in 2014.
Recounts in close races are automatic under #Florida law & I support a #FloridaRecount2018 100%.
What is happening in #BrowardCounty isn’t about a recount. As Dem lawyer said "We're doing this not just because it's automatic,but we're doing it to win," https://t.co/w2y03m9Ay6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018
But as officials in the deeply liberal Broward and Palm Beach counties announced more and more votes Wednesday and Thursday — which whittled away at Mr. Scott’s lead — and squads of Democratic lawyers descended on Florida promising recounts and lawsuits, the Scott campaign and some Republican officials cried foul.
According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, these two blue bins,circled in the attached picture,hold the ballots that remain to be counted in #BrowardCounty as of 4:20pm this afternoon. Almost 48 hours after the polls closed. pic.twitter.com/EJxJYxq9XG
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018
The vote total in Broward County, which is no stranger to dubious voting procedures, stood at 634,000 votes on election night, according to the Scott campaign. That figure swelled to 695,700 votes by 1 a.m. Thursday and then to 707,223 votes by 2:30 p.m.
“And we just learned, that the number has increased to 712,840 ballots cast on election day,” the Scott campaign said at 8 p.m. EST Thursday.
Related Story: Woman Overseeing Broward Vote Count Illegally Destroyed Ballots in Previous Race
And all of this has unfolded against a backdrop of silence from county officials about where the thousands of votes had been or how many more they may claim to need counting.
GOP Sen. Marco Rubio hit back hard on twitter Thursday, flatly accusing Mr. Nelson and Democratic lawyers of electoral larceny. Mr. Scott did not mince words Thursday evening.
“We’ve all seen the incompetence and irregularities in vote tabulations in Broward and Palm Beach for years. Well, here we are again,” he said in a statement released by his campaign. “I will not sit idly by while unethical liberals try to steal this election from the people of Florida.”
Marc Elias, a lawyer with the Democratic-connected firm Perkins Coie, held a conference call with reporters Thursday morning at which he brashly predicted Mr. Nelson would eventually be declared the victor in the race and boasted of his track record in flipping the results of elections that allowed Democratic candidates who initially looked like losers to claim victory in the end.
Mr. Scott and his “billions of dollars” wouldn’t be able to stop it, Mr. Elias said.
Latest ballots dumped by #Broward &/or #PalmBeach flipped Ag Comm race to Dem & shaved another 4k+ from Scott’s lead in Senate race
Since 3am Wed slow drip from these 2 Dem controlled counties cut Scott lead from 54 to 17K. And they refuse to disclose # of ballots they have left pic.twitter.com/2K8hR4D2P2
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018
In response, the Scott campaign said Mr. Elias had been dispatched “to steal the election,” with the connivance of Democratic officials and lawyers who Thursday appeared to dictate the puzzling growth in the number of ballots.
“Every day since the election, the left-wing activists in Broward County have been coming up with more and more ballots out of nowhere,” Mr. Scott’s statement read. “We all know what is going on. Every person in Florida knows exactly what is happening. Their goal is to keep mysteriously finding more votes until the election turns out the way they want.”
The Democrats’ vow to pursue legal action is the second stage, according to Mr. Scott.
“And when that fails, they will file a bunch of lawsuits in order to try to overturn the will of the voters,” he said.
The frenzied post-election activity in Florida on the Senate race has also trickled down to the gubernatorial contest. There, former GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis beat Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who conceded on Tuesday night.
But as piles of votes were declared found and counted for Mr. Nelson, Mr. DeSantis’ lead also diminished and Mr. Gillum released a statement suggesting he may rescind his concession.
As Thursday’s developments unfolded, Mr. Nelson’s campaign sent out fundraising blasts seeking contributions to its “Emergency Recount Fund.”
“As more votes are being counted, Sen. Bill Nelson’s vote share is increasing and will continue to increase,” one of them read. “We believe Sen. Nelson will be the winner of this election at the end of this process and we must see it through to the end.”
Florida machine recounts are triggered when the margin between the candidates is below 0.5 of 1 percent; a hand recount takes place when that margin diminishes to a quarter percent.
The Florida secretary of state has not ordered a recount, and his office said that would not happen until canvassing boards return their unofficial returns on Nov. 10.
The activity is particularly curious given areas that were ravaged by Category 4 Hurricane Michael less than a month ago seem to have conducted their elections without issues, whereas Deep Blue pockets in the southern part of the state continue to produce votes.
“Democrat lawyers are descending on Florida,” Mr. Rubio tweeted Thursday. “They aren’t here to make sure every vote is counted. They are here to change the results of the election; & – #Broward is where they plan to do it.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Amazing that Democrats can not believe that illegal aliens vote, but can run a vote padding scheme themselves.
One must keep in mind that Liberal Democrats only believe what they WANT to believe.
Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant to a Liberal Democrat if they don’t WANT to believe them.
Their criminal intent to steal another honest Florida election is so transparent as to prove they are not only incompetent in their governing, but even in their attempts in election stealing.
Of course they do. Democrats are like Muslims, they believe it’s perfectly acceptable to lie, cheat, and steal because the victims are infidels. That’s why they’ve always been such vocal opponents of voter ID laws. But voter ID laws are exactly what we need. Also… enough of this mail in ballot and early voting stuff. You show up ON ELECTION DAY and WITH YOUR ID, which will be verified… and THEN you get to vote. If you can’t be bothered to keep your voter registration updated, then you should get to vote.
It’s happening here in AZ too–once they know how many votes they need to make up, they keep coming up with new ballots to reverse the voter’s decision. McSally won but they are still “counting votes.” Leftwing Obama judges order those votes (all for Sinnema) must be counted!
Dems in this state don’t need to worry about Voter ID, because it does not matter as much “WHO” votes as it does vs. “WHO COUNTS THE VOTES”! SHAMEFUL, DISHONEST AND ITS STEALING AWAY THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE! Lets hope that this can go to the Court level and be settled similarly to the 2000 election. Its very clear as to what is going on there- keep finding “votes” until their favored candidates win! This is NONSENSE and should not be tolerated. If Democrats had a deadline to count and risk losing uncounted ballots, I’m sure they’d find a way to get them counted. This way, they keep manufacturing ballots until they get the tally they need.
If the folks running elections were smart enough, the ballots could be serialized, and accounted for as those being used up until the close of the polls. The unused ones would need to be accounted for, and if any showed up in scan counts, they’d be flagged as INVALID, and then we could see who is really doing the cheating!
I also support the “purple finger” idea… to prevent busloads of voters going around and voting at multiple locations (another frequent claim about observing voter fraud) . Come up with a fluorescing dye that shows up for a couple of weeks, even if the purple fades….
wars have started over less than this!
why do we the people let them get away with murder?
time to put a stop to this madness before its to late.
“…Fraud Alert? Scott sues Broward, Palm Beach Counties as more votes continue to appear…”
Broward County, Florida…The former Home of the hanging Chad vote recount, The home of the Mysterious, miraculous, newly Discovered balots, And all those Mysterious, miraculous, newly Discovered balots, just happened to to make the results turn out right for the democrat candidate, talk about your Mysterious, miraculous, occurrence ….It 0nly could happen in Broward County, Florida….Again & again and again, The old sayin about, ” Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me,” if anyone buys this farce ….
Maybe we should be showing up at these elections officials houses the way ANTIFA showed up at Tucker Carlson’s house.
If the democrats succeed in stealing the Senate then I think this country is done. I fear that our side doesn’t have the grit to oppose these neo-Marxists who are taking over the country, and won’t be motivated to do so until the labor camps (er… excuse me, re-education camps) are in full operation, and by then it will be too late.
Broward and Palm Beach County court houses are filled with corrupt judges that make the Japanese mafia look like reputable business people. They are dishonest power hungry thugs that believe they are Gods, make their own set of selfish and corrupt rules, and want to rule every outcome (including political) to favor themselves and their dishonest brown nosed friends that helped to inflate their over blown egos.
Can You say Al Franken ?
You are absolutely correct Madashell ! That was the trial run for creating false ballots and slowly releasing as many as needed for a perpetual recount until the communist thug was given the office. If the people of this nation continue to allow this total corruption there is no hope for the USA. In fact each election of ANY member of the house with a d beside their name should have every single vote confirmed as I suspect massive voter fraud by illegal aliens and cemetery votes having put the communist democrats over the top in the house election…
These Democrats are truly disgusting to me ! They will do whatever is necessary on their part to CHANGE the election to their candidate. In this case, a DO-NOTHING man, Bill Nelson, who gets re-elected on a regular basis. Rick Scott is FAR superior to Bill Nelson, and will do FAR more for the State of Florida, then Bill Nelson ever did, the whole time he was in office !
I will bet that Scott wishes he had not let “politically correct” Brenda Snipes off the hook in 2016 for violations then. I guess affirmative action defended her at that time–to Scott’s regret.
This massive vote fraud must end because it attacks the very foundation of our system. Those involved in vote fraud must be executed for treason.
I agree. However, as their side riots, forms angry mobs to go after members of our side, makes up false charges against our side, and blatantly attempts to steal an election while receiving cover from the media, all we do is talk about how we have to be better than them. We’ve been turning the other cheek for years now… it isn’t working! It’s pretty obvious to me that MIGHT DOES MAKE RIGHT!
The same situation is happening in Arizona…thousands of ballots appearing out of thin air…
The fascistcrats are determined to turn this country into a third world sh** hole…and apparently we are all just fine with that…lots of ‘crat protests about Sessions being fired…not a peep from Real Americans watching the election being stolen right in front of their eyes…
I agree. People aren’t willing to do what’s necessary, and we are going to lose the country because of it.
The democrats aren’t even bothering to hide it anymore, they’re that certain they will prevail again and once they’re in power, any “investigation” is handled as Obama’s regime handled them–with the predetermined outcome and evidence to the contrary conveniently “lost” or destroyed.
If there is a way to steal an election the Dems have it down to a science. I just wonder how many of those Democrat Absentee Ballots came in from the Broward and Palm Beach Graveyards. Either the Dems are attempting to steal the vote or the people in Broward and Palm Beach are just too inbred stupid to run a proper election. Whitaker needs to send some agents down there to investigate those election commissions in Broward and Palm Beach.
Our acting AG must appoint a special prosecutor to ferret out election fraud in federal offices’ elections across the country, while suspending all contested results until the investigation is completed, with sedition charges against ALL individuals found to have committed fraud involving even 1 ballot. Start with the contested results of the elections in FL, then move into any location with a significant number of unverified “provisional” ballots to insure that the states’ election laws are strictly complied with regarding voter ID and proof of residency. Then, enforce the maximum penalty for sedition on every individual. I know that this would fill our prisons, and result in the deportation of a significant number of illegal [and some legal] aliens; but without enforcing this how can we ever return to The Rule of Law?
If it was not so obvious that they are seeking and finding more ballots it would be hilarious. Unfortunately this is seen as acceptable to many and they will do what is needed to win.
Just who the hell hides ballots in a school closet?
they really also take seriously the age old advise of VOTE EARLY AND OFTEN.
Who hides ballots in a school closet, aristotle? That’s easy–a CONNIVING COMMUCRAT who stashed a box-full of PRE-MANUFACTURED ballots, thoughtfully marked for a DEMOCRAT candidate, kept in that closet in case the election was close and BALLOTS needed to be conveniently “FOUND” and dumped into the hopper to be counted, just to ensure the Democrat won. That’s who!
How is that a close race, maybe 50-50 or 49-51, on election day turns into a lopsided rout for the lying Dems when the “votes” are recounted?
I think the answer to that is obvious, Willy G. The conniving Commucrats have created a thriving cottage industry for people in grubby little back rooms busily marking ballots which will shortly be “found” by Commucrats.
I can’t believe they actually expect these BOGUS BALLOTS to be counted, and I find it even HARDER to believe that the Republicans are ALLOWING THEM to be counted!
Let’s see…oh yeah…a democrat is losing a senate seat…except, don’t cha know, there’s all these uncounted votes that turn up, with just the right amount of numbers to keep the democrat in. They’ve mysteriously been discovered in trunks of cars, trucks etc., etc., and must have been misplaced by someone, accidentally on purpose. This is no different than the “insurance policy” put in place by Stryok, Page, McCabe and the Orrs, to destroy, stop or invalidate Trumps election. There’s a great book on the subject, written years ago, called “If It’s Not Close, They Can’t Cheat”, that definitely shows how the commie democrats actually CHEAT, to win elections. Look at the absolute and proven falsehoods and lying that went on with the democrats, to try and keep Kavanaugh from sitting on the supreme court.
It’s the same thing every year in Florida and it’s always the same two counties. I think that once the votes are counted after election night, then votes supposedly found afterwards should not be given any credence at all! ********!
Rather than bother with a costly recount, just have all the voters cast a new ballot the 1st Tuesday in December with credible verification officials overseeing the results in each precinct.
That will certainly catch counties like Broward and Palm Beach with their pants down and justify prosecuting and removing their corrupt Supervisor of Elections and staff.
HOW often are the conniving Dems going to be allowed to STEAL elections with this, “Oh, look–we just found a bunch more ballots sitting in this dumpster!” BS? That is how Al Franken SLITHERED his way into the SENATE, and they are STILL DOING IT!
If these “found” ballots were not properly handled and transported, then they SHOULD NOT BE COUNTED, PERIOD, because they were likely MANUFACTURED just before they were “found!”
So reminiscent of a governor’s race in Washington state
The Republican candidate won by a very narrow margin
Which triggered an automatic recount
The Republican candidate won again by a very narrow margin with a few votes changing
So the Democrats paid for a second recount
Then someone magically found 250 ballets under a sink
The case was taken to the liberal state Supreme Court
They ruled all ballots must be counted
So on the third count, the Democrat won
I would do a fingerprint and DNA analysis on every one of those ballots to see how many have the same fingerprints and DNA after excluding those who touched them while counting
I wonder if the data exists to do a comparison between voter participation in Broward & Dade counties and voter registration? Likewise, volume at polling locations & precincts. I notice that number of “found” ballots tends to be largely in Democrat districts.
This happened in Ohio a long time ago…and seemingly more voters turned out to vote for the Democrat candidate than were registered to vote…which the Democrat county officials and the Democrat appointed judge didn’t see as being a major cause for concern.
Governor Rick Scott, please sue the corrupt, lying, fraudulent Democrap’s butts off!
It is impossible for Broward County to say how many votes they have left as they are still busy completing ballots for registered Democrat voters that failed to vote on election day. Also let’s not forget the dead that tend to move more slowly than those of us still living.
Interesting that this Lawyer Elias is with Perkins Coie. Isn’t that the firm that served as middleman with the DNC and Hillary in the production of the Russian dossier?
Sure is, wakeforest–but I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.
Hey, the Democrats have a lot of votes to count! They need to make sure that they include all of the votes they received from deceased people, incarcerated felons, illegal aliens, and fictional characters. This is no easy task so cut them some slack.