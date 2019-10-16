Franklin Graham to Beto O’Rourke: Bible is ‘truth’ — you’re not

World-renowned Christian evangelist Franklin Graham responded to Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s recent push for churches to perform same-sex unions or face the loss of their tax-exempt status with this blunt statement: No.

Go, Franklin. There’s a whole country of Christians — and honestly, a whole moderate and even sane segment of the gay community and LGBTQ population — who think the same.

His words: “I will not bow down at the altar of the LGBTQ agenda nor worship their rainbow pride flag. I’m going to stand with the Word of God — the Holy Bible, which is truth from cover to cover,” he tweeted, as Breitbart reported.

Yep. That’s the slap O’Rourke deserves.

ICYMI: O’Rourke said at a CNN-hosted “Equality in America” town hall last week that “yes,” colleges, churches, charities should lose tax-exempt status if they opposed same-sex marriage.

He elaborated by saying, “There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone, or any institution, any organization in America, that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single on os us. And so as president, we are going to make that a priority and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans.”

You don’t say.

It’s hard to know which is worse — O’Rourke’s ignorance of the founding of America or O’Rourke’s ignorance of the First Amendment.

As Graham wrote: “This gives you a clue of what the progressive, socialist-leading Dem. Party would try to force on our nation if they win any election. They will create laws & ‘consequences’ that would punish those who don’t agree w/ them. This is a threat to religious freedom & free speech.”

Absolutely.

Vote Democrat — and vote for tyranny.

