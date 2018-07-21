Franklin Graham stands tall in face of LGBTQ-pressed censorship

The Rev. Franklin Graham is headed to the United Kingdom to preach on the spiritual pitfalls of “sex, drugs, money, even religion,” but Blackpool bus company powers-who-be, facing pressure from LGBTQ activists, have pulled his advertisements about hoping in Jesus from their transit system.
Why?
Because Franklin preaches that homosexuality is a sin, according to the word of God. And such preaching is deemed offensive, dangerous and outright hateful.
Honestly, you’d think the United Kingdom would have enough to worry about with the radical Islamic elements drumming up the jihad calls, than to go after a guy whose main aim was to save souls, not behead.
But as the LGBTQ crowd cheered, and the Jesus-haters jeered, Franklin went high and struck back with calls for prayer.
“I’m sorry that some see hope as offensive, but I can assure you that tens of thousands of people in Blackpool and across the United Kingdom are searching for hope,” he wrote on Facebook.
The brouhaha began when Blackpool Transport, the company in charge of the bus system, caved to LGBTQ complaints about the offensiveness of ads promoting Franklin’s still-to-come evangelistic event this September. Blackpool’s official explanation was the fear that Graham might preach “hate and homophobia,” Premier reported.
Once again, the so-called tolerant left raises its intolerant head.
Once again, free speech crumbles to a cause of the radical progressive movement.
Here was Graham’s response to the ad ban, on Facebook: “Sex, drugs, money, even religion — none of these are the answer. I’m coming to share with everyone in Blackpool, Lancashire, and across North West England that there is One who can give you hope. Hope for today, hope for tomorrow, and hope for eternity. His name is Jesus Christ! Will you pray with me for this event in September and for God to work in a mighty way to transform hearts and lives across this region?”
The controversy with Graham is due to his unwavering insistence on biblical truths — that the Bible, no matter the changing shape of humankind, no matter the ever-shifting will of human hearts and desires and standards, stands as the infallible word of God and instruction manual for all.
And that includes homosexuality as a sin.
Believe it or not. But Franklin does, and he takes his beliefs from the Bible. And those who scoff those beliefs shouldn’t censor those who do. Not when they can simply walk away, cover their ears, go home and read a good book — or even hold a rally to express their opposing views.
See, that’s how free speech works; it runs both ways.
Kudos to Franklin Graham for standing his ground and refusing to cave to the GAY NAZIS, like many CRAVEN church denominations have done. Does SODOM and GOMORRAH ring a bell? The words the Bible uses to describe the practice of “gay” sex are “abomination” and “that which is unnatural.” While I don’t advocate PERSECUTING “gay” people–such as throwing them off the roofs of tall buildings as the Muslims do–I ALSO do not advocate CELEBRATING aberrant lifestyles as “normal,” much LESS “desirable,” because to do so is DESTRUCTIVE to civilized society, and opens the door to still MORE depraved behavior. NOW the “gay nazi” crowd is FORCING graphic “education” about GAY SEX on innocent school children. In my mind, that is BLATANT GROOMING Of future victims! How SICK is that?
Fine–the LGBTQ crowd won their little “victory” of Federally-sanctioned “gay marriage” thanks to a bout of temporary insanity and “legislating from the bench” by the Supreme Court, who just created OUT OF THIN AIR a “right” that NEVER existed in the Constitution! Now they are agitating for the SAME treatment for pedophilia. What’s next? Bestiality? See, once you get ON that slippery slope of ILLOGICALLY embracing EVIL “for the common good,” where does it stop?
I really think that 70 or so years ago no one would have ever thought that we would ever be in the position we are in now. Satan with the crazies help are running the nut house.
Jesus Himself was constantly questioned and belittled by those who wished His ministry to fail. Every first century apostle of Christ faced discrimination; including beatings, being thrown out of town, prison sentences, and crucifixion. Today, many missionaries are hated because they share the love of Christ with a needful world.
Just as honest people are offended by lies, liars are offended by the Truth. This is because the Light of Truth clearly reveals the evil done by everyone. Only those who embrace the Truth will be forgiven of their evil.
Jesus is the (one and only) Way, the (one and only) Truth, and the (one and only) Life. Other paths lead to destruction. Alternative “truth” is a lie. Anything other than the Life ends in eternal flames.
Franklin Graham is a righteous man obeying the orders he received from the Son of God.