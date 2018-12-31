Franklin Graham blasts Facebook over temporary ban

The Rev. Franklin Graham was kicked off Facebook for defending North Carolina’s “bathroom bill,” which the social-media giant’s review team decided was hate speech.
Facebook acknowledged over the weekend it had banned the prominent evangelist over transgender issues and called the 24-hour ban a mistake that it had already undone. But Mr. Graham was having none of it Sunday, calling the move “a personal attack towards me” and an example of the censorship that Silicon Valley has in store for Christians and/or conservatives.
A spokesman for Facebook told the Charlotte Observer on condition of anonymity that the review team had decided a 2016 post violated rules against “dehumanizing language” and exclusion of people based on, among other things, sexual orientation and gender self-identification. The post was deleted and Mr. Graham prevented from using the service for 24 hours.
“Facebook has a secret rulebook for policing speech … There was a character in a movie a few years back who said, ‘The truth is what I say it is!’ That’s what Facebook is trying to do. They’re making the rules and changing the rules. Truth is truth. God made the rules and His Word is truth. Actually, Facebook is censoring free speech,” Mr. Graham wrote Friday.
He went on to copy-and-paste the offending post “so you can read it for yourself. Do you see any hate speech here?”
Facebook said in a statement that “upon re-reviewing this content, we identified that the post does not violate our hate speech policy and has been restored.”
The company apologized, and Mr. Graham said Sunday he does “accept Facebook’s apology.”
But the evangelist, president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that he is merely a high-profile target of what Facebook does every day to lesser-known people.
“The problem with Facebook, if you disagree with their position on sexual orientation then you could be classified as hate speech, or that you’re a racist. This is a problem,” he said.
“Mark Zuckerberg, when he spoke before Congress [earlier this year], he said ‘Facebook is a platform for all ideas.’ Well it’s obvious his staff hasn’t got that memo,” he concluded.
Mr. Graham also advised Christians on Sunday against retreating from social-media platforms.
“As Christians we don’t back down, we don’t change who we are and what we say and what we do,” he said. “I would encourage Facebook and Christians to stand on God’s Word and His truth.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
“The problem with Facebook, if you disagree with their position on sexual orientation then you could be classified as hate speech, or that you’re a racist. This is a problem,”
This is basically the philosophy of the majority of the Hateful deranged Liberal Democrats.
If one has a different view on anything that differs from the demented Liberal Democrats, they hate you and will try and destroy you.
Liberal socialists are the plants that rot in the earthly soil they think protects them, but just locks them inside their lower dark earthly existence, fearing to die unto themselves to enter a higher plantlike state of existence, unlike the nourishing plants taken up in feed to a higher level of animal existence who themselves in feed die unto themselves to enter a higher kingdom of existence known as mankind. Men also have been described as food for the gods, but only when they die unto themselves and are taken up to heaven to exist according to, and in the continuance of, God’s good design. Mankind can never find heaven by looking downward. The only time mankind looked not up, but down for heaven and became enlightened, was when Mary looked down to the birthed un-aborted Christ child blessed within her arms, the real missing link to the higher heavenly level of existence denied by confused close minded seculars. Would that they could open their minds as efficiently as they open their mouths and try to close OURS,,,,,WE THE PEOPLE.
And since there is no realistic conservative or even moderate alternative to Facebook, they have essentially created a liberal monopoly with the power to deny people the right of free speech, based on the fickle Lib-based “court of public opinion”.
And since they can filter out all dissenting opinion, even the court of public opinion can’t be trusted in any way.
I’m glad I don’t use Facebook.
This naturally follows into other aspects of life. Nobody is thought policing the deranged Libs, so they will go on and on with their nonsense 24/7. So when they ask a conservative where they stand, conservatives are rightfully distrustful and are more apt to say, “Who wants to know?”
Micro-aggression actually does exist, but it’s directed toward conservatives.
Thus all the pre-election polls have been tainted by companies like Facebook, and anyone else trying to abuse or merely mock conservatives. This was notably evident in 2016 when the pollsters thought Hillary would win in a mudslide. She didn’t.
The Fake News networks have proven beyond all doubt that information can be used as a weapon. We don’t like to give Libs a weapon.
Facebook is a weapon.
Which to me, makes Farcebook effectively a Monopoly. Ergo needs to be shutdown via anti trust laws.
Graham should sue Facebook for $500 million on grounds they violated his First amendment rights, and discriminated against him on a religious basis. Then use the money to start up a Christian Facebook that only caters to Christians. His right to free speech and to worship in any manner he choses was violated and anyone who can read English and our Constitution should agree. Freedom to assemble in face book is as valid as assembly on the street or inside Congress. If Facebook cannot abide by our Constitution they can move to China and be shut down in America. No wonder their stock is tanking.
Maybe if everyone who farcebook ‘censored’ sued them, maybe they’d finally get the hint, WE ARE NOT AMUSED.
Nowadays, apparently ANYTHING that does not spout the Communist/Globalist party line of the former “Democrat” Party is considered “hate speech” by Herr Zuckerburg and his fellow FASICSTS at Facebook. I’ve been in “Facebook Jail” three times in the recent past, and once it was because I dared to say it was wrong for Leftist judges to block every attempt Pres. Trump makes to put an END to the “asylum” scam being worked by these Democrat-organized “caravans.”
I was apparently PERMANENTLY suspended from “Twitter” for calling that so-called comedian who stunk up the White House Press Correspondents’ dinner last year with her–“abortion is fun–celebrate it! You should have one!” comedy routine an “amoral skank.” All I get on my Twitter feed now is a notice that my account is “suspended,” and they’re not offering ANY way for it to be reactivated, so I’m assuming it is permament.
The Leftist Loons HATE that even though they “manage” the mainstream media to spout ONLY their party line ALL the time as “news”, Conservatives are able to get their message out through various “social media” outlets. So NOW they are working to cut off THAT avenue of communication as well. Anybody who disagrees with their Leftist LOON views MUST be silenced and suppressed. We can’t have people just spewing the TRUTH out there where their gullible SHEEP might read it and decide to #WALK AWAY.
Yet they scream “Trump’s trying to silence the media” all the time..