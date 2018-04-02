Frank Stallone apologizes for calling David Hogg a ‘rich little b—h’

Actor Frank Stallone has apologized after unleashing a vile rant on “coward” Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.
Stallone, 67, said he was “deeply ashamed” after branding the teen a “rich little b—h” in a Saturday tweet that has since been deleted.
“To everyone and to David Hogg especially. I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words. I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet,” he wrote on Twitter Sunday. “After what these kids went through I’m deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology.”
Hogg, along with his fellow Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School classmates, has become a vocal gun control activist in the wake of former student Nikolas Cruz’s Feb. 14 attack that left 17 dead and many more injured.
In the offending tweet, Stallone called him a coward and the “worst rep for today’s youth.”
“This David Hogg p—y is getting a little big for his britches. I’m sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little b—h,” Stallone wrote. “Watch him run home like the coward he is. He’s the worst rep for today’s youth headline grabbing punk.”
Stallone’s eventual apology likely extended to Hogg’s classmate and fellow activist Emma Gonzalez, who the actor called a “headline grabbing clown” in another deleted tweet.
The younger brother of Sylvester Stallone had briefly made his Twitter account private so that he would not “have to listen to a bunch of computer hero’s (sic) telling (him) how tough they (sic) and I’m not,” but made it public again hours later.
The flurry of tweets quickly caught the attention of the internet, where much was made of Stallone’s career — or lack thereof.
“We don’t have to worry about a Frank Stallone boycott. That started in the late seventies,” director Judd Apatow wrote.
“What Frank Stallone said is despicable and I call on the Lomita Community Blood Bank to boycott him and no longer buy his plasma,” actor Ike Barinholtz wrote.
Stallone’s comments come after similar attacks on the students from conservative rocker Ted Nugent and Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
Nugent on Saturday called the student gun reform activists “mushy brained children who have been fed lies,” and accused them of committing “spiritual suicide” in their fight for change.
Ingraham, meanwhile, mocked Hogg on Twitter for being rejected by several universities.
“David Hogg Rejected by Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.),” she wrote on Wednesday.
Hogg didn’t take Ingraham’s dig sitting down, however. The high school senior tweeted out a list of the biggest advertisers on Ingraham’s show “The Ingraham Angle,” and urged his followers to call the companies and demand they pull their ads.
At least a dozen companies obliged, including Office Depot, Hulu, TripAdvisor, Expedia and Johnson & Johnson.
“I’m a 17-year-old kid, she’s bullied people before and I think people are just sick and tired of it,” Hogg told the Daily News. “She needs to acknowledge what she has done wrong.”
Ingraham later apologized to Hogg “in the spirit of Holy Week,” and offered an open invitation for him to return to her show for a “productive discussion.”
I am sick and tired of people apologizing for telling the truth. David Hogg is a foul mouthed “f” bombing punk. Like I stated in a previous column, Hogg’s parents have to be low lifes allowing their son to continuously drop “f” bombs. If I had kids and they used that type of language they would be grounded and I would slap them! Punks!
And then you wonder why other people call conservatives “deplorables”….wow….he’s a kid who has experienced severe trauma, and all they want is something done to help. No one is asking to take away all of your precious guns. And assault weapons should be banned….come on, now, and be reasonable.
Amy: Assault weapons ARE banned and have been since 1934! The AR platform is used mainly for target shooting (training marksmen and future military) and varmint hunting. The .224 cal bullet is not suggested for hunting deer, as it is not large enough for a clean kill! The complete and utter failure at Parkland had nothing to do with the NRA, and everything to do with systemic background checks that are already in place! When you can admit to all this, then a reasonable discussion can ensue—like closing every NICS loophole—that all in the NRA want as well!
He is a foul mouthed, mis-informed, over hyped teenager….PERIOD…..he can go on about his cause in a proper manner without the nasty language….and I am not a deplorable conservative or un-reasonable…your commenting to the wrong person about this boy
You really need to watch the news, follow legislation, and listen to the leftist rhetoric. Yes, in many words, the objective is to ban guns. It is viewed as a long term battle. So, no legislator is saying it, but they bow to their constituents on emotional issues. Just wait and brush the sand from your face. Trauma? Yes, I guess. I don’t even know how close he was to the center of the tragedy. As far as speaking out, he is doing it in a reckless and irresponsible fashion, see his attacks on other respectable citizens, let alone the millions of law abiding citizens. Playing the kid card? No! He is playing hardball the moment he stepped into the public arena and threw insults without substantiated facts. As far as asking for help, no, they are demanding actions that they don’t understand. If you really listen to their staged speeches and prescribed signs (handpainted to seem they thought of them) they don’t want help, they want a fight. And fighting for our independence from tyrannical rule, Constitution is not a simple war of words. Read the Conclusion and note the last line: And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.
Amy please do some research the kid has admitted he was not at school during the shooting.He appears to be a foul mouthed Soros type of activist.FYI: There has never been a mass shooting involving an NRA member.
“And then you wonder why other people call conservatives ‘deplorables”
There is no mystery, all one has to do is look at the source and all is explained, think crooked Hillary
And this is a complete canard
” …. all they want is something done to help”
He is advocating for what we know for a fact does not help, it only hurts
Guns are not the problem the problem is a system which allows irresponsible people to be count as an adult so they can vote Democrat and then enjoy all the rights and privileges of being an adult, which promotes and rewards irresponsible behavior in Democratic strongholds.
The evidence for it is so glaring it multiple times more any other factor.
The problem is single mothers and the environment which is created which allows them to exist.
Bet you can’t define “assault weapon” and no, the “A” in AR15 does not stand for “Assault” nor does it stand for “Automatic” which are already banned by the way. Unless fitted with a bump stock, (which Trip wants banned) they only fire one bullet for each trigger pull. But don’t feel bad, cause none of the interviewed ‘March For Our Lives” people couldn’t either. The military would never use an AR-15 or any of the other versions out there.
Get some facts Amy.He is a foul mouthed punk regardless of age,trauma does not change your vocabulary.
Hey, what trauma did he experience. He isn’t even a student at that school….his sister is. He heard about the shooting via television and jumped on his bike to the scene to take videos and interviews the actual survivors. AMY….HE ISN’T A SURVIVOR. He’s an opportunist who wants his 15 minutes of fame along with the Cuban communist Gonzalez. I guess his appearances on the news will be part of his acting resume in the future. What a whiney behind cry-baby.
Hey Amy, What exactly is an ‘Assault weapon’. Can you define it or is it just everything you don’t like?
Read this article and watch the videos this kid made…. He’s a liar!
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/breaking-david-hogg-changes-story-wasnt-school-cruz-opened-fire/
LOL@Amy Thompson… David Hogg is an opportunistic little (pretty typical as liberals go) who was not even in the same building, and certainly doesn’t qualify as a “shooting survivor” (you see, honey, you have to actually get SHOT AT to qualify–I feel I need to be perspicuous on this matter since your kind has such a difficult time with simple concepts).
As for “assault weapons”… that is a meaningless term invented by the media for firearms that they find particularly scary. It has no official definition or standing in the military (of which I served… how about you?) or anywhere outside your little echo-chamber. So, no, if that’s what you consider reasonable then you can sod off, because we’re not giving them up… ever! You want our guns? MOLON LABE!
If you can’t stand the heat of telling the truth, then you need to get out of the media kitchen. Stalone was right the first time, but caved to the media pressure of his media driven industry. If there is anything to be criticized or he needs to apologize for is the horrible music he wrote for his brother’s movies, like “Staying Alive” which is what Hogg managed to do by running like a scared rabbit. Was he even within 2 buildings of the actual shootings?
Stallone, sincere apology, we can’t take kids to task for being brainwashed by teachers and professors in our school systems. Democrats started doing it 75 years ago or more and it caught up to us 20 years ago and now is out of control. Youth’s in High School should be taught Capitalism, Socialism and Communism with listing of success’s and failures of countries that govern in each ,print their growth GPD, so they can understand they shouldn’t be acting like Communist even though they don’t think they are. Yes, they have been brainwashed, as Democrat Senator McCain about this method he has experienced it first ham..
David Hogg, is trying to do good , but it is also obvious he is screaming for attention, and complaining about the 5 California Colleges who turned him down (if True) only hurts his case.
David should devote more time to studies, take a Summer course or two and let his State Congress, Police, and Schools work on this tragedy. Getting worked up like he has is not good in a long run for him. His parents should give him a big Hug everyday for awhile.
Passing the responsibility of one’s actions is poor behavior. It is still unacceptable. Trying to do good with good intentions under a bad premise is still not good. There are plenty of examples of horrible things that people thought were to accomplish some good. They are still horrible and unacceptable. We might cut them some slack, but being totally off the hook? Sorry, no.
Stallone’s apology should have been only to the (female) dogs he insulted by comparing Hogg to them!
“Never apologize, Never explain – It’s a sign of weakness”.
I read that somewhere on a John Wayne poster. Sounds good to me. Stalone should take that to heart.
Why are people apologizing to this kid?
1. He admitted during an interview that he wasn’t even at the school at the time of the attack. He was at home. He stated he rode his bike the three (3) miles to school to take pictures as he thought it might be like a previous school shooting.
2. His parents (father retired from the disgraced FBI and mother ties to CNN) moved from CA to FL because hogg wants to become an actor and his parents thought his chances were better in FL.
3. He wants everyone punished that does not agree with his ideology. See number 4.
4. His actions – the fist arm raising and the wanting students to wear armbands with insignia similar to the hitler youth training camps members wore is reminiscent of the hitler regime. My grandmother fled Germany to escape the natzi hitler regime so I know all about it, and this smells just like it.
5. IF this kid is actually in high school (and that is up for debate) he does not have the experience in life to know what he is actually talking about. During an interview he had to be told what to say because he couldn’t remember.
100% correct it’s debatable that he is a student & I believe he is not & that hitler regime quote is exactly right. The cathylovesyou statement is also dead on that teachers & professors (most college professors are socialist/communists) are brainwashing our youth while many parents standby & do nothing. At this point paying for a college education is only allowing the socialist teachings to continue to destroy our children & therefore our country!!
No apology necessary.
Sylvester shouldn’t have apologized. Hogg is a vulgar, misguided, ill-informed twit, that should be punished and sent into the corner!!!
Typical Alinsky tactic, holding your opposition to higher standards than you hold yourself.
However, while we all may be thinking in the terms Stallone used, some things are better left unsaid or couched in terms that are civil but unassailable. Lord Christopher Monckton is an example of someone who has mastered that art.
Seditious comes to mind when judging The Hogg’s agenda. He is quite unbalanced.
Lord Monckton did call ALGORE a “bed-wetter” when he refused to debate him on AGW. One can only imagine what he left unsaid.
why apologize for the truth
Frank, I am troubled with English. Please more specific than “rich little b—h” as I found the following all work
“botch”
“belch”
“*****”
“butch”
(last two are redundant in his case)
My first language is “baby babble”. As such, I understand David Hogg pretty well and think any of the above apply.
The DISTRACTION still goes on and on. The issue about the Parkland shooting is not hogg, the NRA, or “assault rifles”. It’s the gross mal and non feasance by the FBI, the Broward Cty sheriff and the Boards of Educations in these areas that are the ONLY causes for the attack which was the effect of their incompetence.
“Humph!, “botch” spelled with an “i” prints funny.
Run off at the mouth, become a national spokesperson for ignorance, then hide behind being “only” 17. Nice try, pal
Keep backing down from the CPUSA, Cultural Marxist Police and accelerate the destruction of our Republic as if it isn’t evaporating fast enough. Were Conservatives and pseudo-Conservatives to have stood up starting in 1968, we wouldn’t be where we are now. This is the 11th second of the 11th minute of the 11th hour in the life of our Republic and if we don’t collectively make a stand, it will be just a memory.
David Piglet is no more than a spoiled grandstanding, narcissistic Leftist agitator and significantly more dangerous than perceived. He is the latest iteration of Lenin, Hitler and Obama.
Even a 17 year old is culpable for their actions. Hiding behind today’s notion of child vs. adult is cowardly and disingenuous. If David Hogg can say what he says and not pay the piper for it then we are already defeated. Free speech goes both ways and we had better step up before this bull destroys the china shop.
“I’m a 17-year-old kid, she’s bullied people before”
So you want others to listen to you all the while telling everyone you are not big enough to know what you are talking about. Right, got it
You are just wanting to do what liberals always do, have it both ways because they are all 17 years and under
Law enforcement’s action or should I say inaction was all part of the grand design to disarm the population ( repeal the second amendment). If this happens, watch how quickly the true ambitions/intentions of those in TRUE power become blatantly obvious.
I am sick of hearing intelligent adults apologize to a 17 year old brat. He mouths off, uses foul language, does not do his research, and then whines and says he is only 17 and big bad adults are picking on him. He is being funded by soros organizations, who says of his days helping Hitler, they were the best years of his life. Hogg is being led and funded by a real Fascist of the Hitler era. This kid does no research into the multiple shared situations leading to school shooting back to Columbine. Our group studied the programs going into schools under Clinton. We predicted, after seeing a panel discussion out of Colo. local TV, that bad things would result. A year later, the killings happened. There are multiple causes both within the school and society, and an inanimate gun did not cause. It is time to black out Hogg and start looking at the causes, as Trump promised – before he caved to the anti-gun UN/Soros pushed protestors. Until the research is done, even without guns, sutudents will not be safe in schools. When kids are pushed to the breaking point, they act out, and that could be bombs, poison gas, aerosols, knives or vehicles as their weapon of choice. Kids subjected to psychology malpractice in classrooms led by teachers, as in group hypnosis, Maslow group therapy, removal of God, kids told to tun to peer noto parents, we found in mulitple states.
In response to the Hogg’s demand to boycott the adveriser’s of the Ingraham show, I propose the population pledge to spend $100 on any advertiser that begins advertising on her show. Of course, this does not apply to the cowardly companies that already pulled their advisements.
A million pledges = $100 million. How fast do you think advertiser’s will come running to her show ?
Conservatives, who are such weak little birds that they cannot wait to apologize for something, usually pretty benign, just nauseate me. Hog is a weak, sissified (as Walter Williams says ), cowardly little red-nosed pasty-faced shadow of a male; a tiny communist speck from the hind end of a fly on a glass pane; he relishes his fifteen seconds of fame since he could not succeed in competetive sports–well, maybe synchronized swimming–and his intellectual capacity does not gain him admission to even a decent college. He is nothing more than pathetic.
Yeah he’s a 17 year old kid being funded and supported by the global left that would enslave us all if they could. He has told two different stories about where he was during the shooting. At first he was at school hiding in a closet, then he said he was at home and heard about the shooting so he went there to take pictures. He has no credibility.
The liberal communist demoncrats like David Hogg are controlled by Satan whose goals are to steal, kill & destroy! When God, prayer, and patriotism were removed from the public schools and the public square, left and opening for Satan to come in to destroy future generations. David Hogg has a black heart that only Jesus Christ can change by David Hogg accepting Him as Lord of his life! For where God is, there is liberty!
Another punk that makes an excellent case for reactivating the draft. But a draft without all the ways out as before. A couple of mandatory years in the military would change the way most people in this country think.
Bloomberg’s latest mouthpiece the little Hogg punk will be back all over the news for the next “save our lives”/ we hate AR-15’s/ NRA bad/ we hate Trump street circus that is coming up.
Somehow I doubt he will take Laura Ingram’s offer up to appear on her show. But damn! That would be some must see TV right there!
Bring the draft is right! punks like this need a good old fashion DI to teach them who they are. I have seen kids this punk’s age in the military sent to the war zone right after boot camp. Draft this little commie punk.
Conservatives need to change their game plan a little – calling out someone for being foul mouthed (which he is) is probably more effective if you don’t do it in a foul mouthed manner, Mr. Stallone.
We need to stop playing by the regressive rules, and play by our own. Don’t respond hysterically – just point out the obvious mistruths and / or inconsistencies in their stories. Calmly make constructive suggestions regarding the issue at hand and just disregard the emotional responses (or again, just calmly point out their errors) and stick to the point.
We’re the adults in most disagreements with liberals, we should act like it. Wouldn’t it be more sensible to just point out how the NRA had absolutely nothing to do with the shooting, contrary to Mr. Hogg’s statements? How about if we started questioning every misguided person who wants a ban on “assault weapons” to define what an “assault weapon” is ? And then point out that automatic weapon are already illegal. Most liberal arguments are emotionally based with no basis in reality. Just point out the truth – over and over again.
One last point on this story – wouldn’t it be helpful if some “investigative” reporter did some investigating to find out where Mr. Hogg was when the incident occurred ? He couldn’t have been at school AND at home at the same time. His “survivor” status would be interesting to actually be known.
Unfortunately, the media has made it clear that they can’t be bothered reporting anything that is said with decorum. So the options are speak with decorum and be completely ignored, speak with the same language as the opposition, then apologize (because it cursing just feels bad), and getting excoriated by both the liberals (for insulting them) and by conservatives (for being weak willed), or speak with the same language, double down when the liberals attack (which gets the publicity needed), and repent in private. With the last, you won’t lose respect, and you get your point across.
It is sad, but we live in a world where cursing is the only way to be heard!