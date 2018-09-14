Frail Justice Ginsburg blasts Brett Kavanaugh hearings as ‘highly partisan show’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Wednesday criticized the Senate hearings for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh and lamented that the confirmation process had devolved into a “highly partisan show” since she was confirmed in 1993.
“The way it was, was right. The way it is, is wrong,” the 85-year-old justice said during a discussion at George Washington University Law School, prompting a round of applause.
Justice Ginsburg was confirmed to the bench by a U.S. Senate vote of 96-3, two months after she was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton. The liberal justice said Wednesday that the “atmosphere” back then was “truly bipartisan.”
“The vote on my confirmation was 96-3, even though I had spent about 10 years of my life litigating cases under the auspices of the ACLU,” she said.
“No senator asked me any questions — not about that,” she said.
Justice Ginsburg also noted that the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was confirmed 98-0 despite his conservative leanings.
“Think of Justice Scalia, who’s certainly a known character in, what was it? 1986,” she said. “The vote was unanimous, every Democrat and every Republican voted for him.
“That’s the way it should be, instead of what it’s become, which is a highly partisan show. The Republicans move in lockstep, and so do the Democrats. I wish I could wave a magic wand and have it go back to the way it was,” she added.
Her comments follow a week of contentious hearings for Judge Kavanaugh, who was nominated by President Trump to the high court in July and is facing fierce opposition from Democrats who say he threatens abortion rights and the Robert Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign.
Judge Kavanaugh is still expected to be confirmed by the full Senate due to the Republican majority.
Justice Ginsburg, I greatly appreciate your thoughtful remarks!
Might I ask one quick, simple favor? Please call (202) 224-3841, and ask for Senator Dianne Feinstein. Please tell the senior senator from California that her actions are a serious affront to the civility of old that you correctly recommend.
Thank you in advance!
She never would.. CIVILITY is only what they demand of republicans. Commucrats like her, can be as uncivil as they wish..
Justice Ginsberg is a grand lady of many years experience with political gamesmanship and partisan politics. She is absolutely spot on with her take on the current state of affairs in the hearings taking place in the US Senate. I would, however, characterize the current hearings as a circus with exceptionally poor showmanship! Being a liberal she should well know that Kavanaugh is a conservative constitutionalist, very similar to her good friend Anthony Scalia. Her recollection of the vote was correct, but the current state of the political climate will not allow that to take place her. I am sure she is highly disappointed in the antics of both parties, but would suspect that inwardly ashamed of the Democrats! If only her thoughts would hold some weight with the pundits who occupy the seats in todays Senate!
IN NO way does she ever deserve to be called a lady.
I kinda wonder how much longer they’re going to be able to wheel her skeleton into that courtroom. Boy, when she goes, the left is going to absolutely implode!
This dingbat has gone beyond the senile stage. She talks about it is now highly partisan. I think when she and the partisan liberals were appointed that many Republicans voted for them. Now that Obama has divided the country most liberal legislatures won’t vote for Kavanaugh. Gingsburg–that isn’t highly partisan? You, as a justice, should not even be talking about it as it appears to be an attempt to sway the vote. You liberals are so beyond the partisan stage you should not even be on the court any longer.
We’ll be replacing her too……..
She doesn’t look good, for sure. I hope her cancer hasn’t come back. Eighty-five is a ripe old age, so she could go at any time. I appreciate her honest comments on the current ultra partisan situation in Congress.
LETS hope that’s soon, we need to replace this ole battleax.
I don’t know what wonderful grand utopia she’s remembering but I remember things quite differently. Justice Clarence Thomas was ambushed by a bunch of (paid) hysterical women claiming he did all sorts of things to them, including pubic hairs on a soda can. Yeah it made no sense back then either.
And then there was Robert Bork. He was ambushed so hard by the Left that his name became a verb.
LINK
To “bork” someone now means:
“To defeat a person’s appointment or election, judicial nomination, etc., through a concerted attack on the person’s character, background, and philosophy.”
Because this is precisely what the Left did to him back in 1987. Back when Ginsberg considered things civil and bipartisan.
>> Gingsburg–that isn’t highly partisan? <<
Yes, and that's her complaint. She's right on.
Imagine my surprise when I heard Ruth “Buzzy” Ginsburg rail against the highly partisan sniping against judge Kavanaugh. Knowing how she has railed against the ,first possibility, then reality, of Trump’s Presidency, I didn’t expect this response. Wow!
It might (emphasize “might” as opposed to “would”) be useful if the judicial confirmation hearings were closed rather than open, as that “might” reduce the incentive for the showmanship that presently occurs. Who knows? Worth a try!
does she think her attacks on Trump were any better? She needs to look into a mirror
cue steam na na na na hey hey goodbye
Used to be SC Justices didn’t go around making political comments about the current CIC either, but someone changed that. Wonder who? Oh, yeah.
If she wants to know who changed the “climate” of the more “genteel” Senate, just look no further than the Dimms. She actually might be just a liberal, but the Dimms have been taken over by the Leftists, and it began with those who believe the Constitution to be “a mere thing of wax”, as Jefferson once feared the courts would make it. Stick to the actual written words and original intent, and leave the legislating to the elected representatives of the people, and maybe your words will not seem so hollow.
When Ginsberg was approved it was indeed highly partisan,,,meaning BOTH parties feared a female voting backlash if she did not get approved. IF they only could have picked a better woman America and its infant population would be a lot greater.
This may be one of the few statements that I have agreed with her on in many years!
That old whacko-bird has gone from being loony to being utterly senile. She thinks it’s a show? Who does she think are bringing the dog-and-pony and clown acts? None other than her fellow dem/libs. And, as it is well believed that “conservatives” are the ones considered “constitutionalists”, then I would argue that they are the ONLY ones who should sit on the SCOTUS.
“highly partisan show”
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm, wonder who is responsible for that???
How about someone with the initials RBG
See you proved with just five votes on the Supreme Court you could nullify the vote of 70 million in 33 states and create something that no culture, religion, or nation in the history of man has ever had whether by custom, ritualized practice, let alone a law of defining marriage as anything other than between a man and a woman.
We, us, you know the people, made it between one man and one woman because it is more fitting for a democratic culture within a constitutional republic, rather than rich men and kings having harams.
And you showed everyone it only took you and four other unelected officials to dictate to us all
So now it is a fight to get those five seats and we are hoping that the five we put on the bench will never abuse the position as you did because you liberals cannot be trusted with such power.