Fox's Shepard Smith criticizes Trump for 'belittling' CNN

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith on Wednesday criticized President-elect Donald Trump for his shouting match with a CNN reporter.

Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta during a Wednesday news conference, berating him and accusing his network of reporting “fake news.” The confrontation came after CNN reported that intelligence officials briefed Trump about Russia having compromising information on him — a report Trump denied.

“Though we at Fox News cannot confirm CNN’s report, it is our observation that its correspondents followed journalistic standards and that neither they nor any other journalists should be subjected to belittling and delegitimizing by the president-elect of the United States,” Smith added.

