Fox Sports Hosts rip ‘disingenuous’ LaVar Ball, sort of

Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports 1 now says that he understands why President Trump referred to businessman and basketball personality LaVar Ball as “ungrateful.”
Mr. Sharpe and his fellow hosts on Fox’s “Undisputed” were in agreement Tuesday that Mr. Trump should receive thanks for freeing three UCLA basketball players who were arrested in China on shoplifting charges.
…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017
Mr. Sharpe, a regular Trump critic, led the way by blasting a “disingenuous” interview LaVar Ball gave with CNN on Monday night, in which he claimed efforts to free his son LiAngelo were unworthy of thanks.
“If I was going to thank somebody I was going to thank President Xi,” Mr. Ball told Chris Cuomo.
Mr. Sharpe, a former NFL star, said the father’s performance was “the dumbest thing” he’s seen throughout the ordeal.
“We speak very highly of LaVar, but that was the dumbest thing he ever could have said,” Mr. Sharpe said, the Washington Free Beacon reported. “The president of the United States did not go visit his son in jail, so therefore he’s not going to say thank you? … I can assure you President Trump mentioning [this] to the Chinese president didn’t hurt his situation.”
The sports analyst noted that all three students — LiAngelo, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill — thanked Mr. Trump instead of Mr. Ball.
“I see why President Trump used the word ‘ungrateful,'” he added. “Let me tell you how I am. I help somebody get a job. He ain’t help me get no job. He ain’t do nothing for me. The first thing I would say? ‘Ungrateful you-know-what. I bet I won’t help your ungrateful you-know-what again.'”
Mr. Trump exploded on social media over the weekend after hearing of the elder Ball’s reactions to his diplomatic efforts.
“Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar,” the president tweeted Sunday. “Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful!”
It is a sad day when sports USA shoplift in a foreign country. The embarrass their team, their school, and the USA. UCLA suspended them indefinitely- they should have lost their scholarships and been expelled from the school. It is also very sad that the media is picking on Trump. He saved these boys from 10 years in a Chinese prison for Gods sake! The father with the big mouth should kiss our presidents *** instead of being an ***. Where is the gratitude?
Ball is a basketball (duh…) focused ungrateful man who can’t figure out what’s actually going on… His son is a thief.
His son is a thief BECAUSE his dad thinks shoplifting is “no big deal.” They’re quite the pair of low-lifes.
It makes you wonder. Was Lavar also a shop lifter as a kid and thus taught the son “its all ok, just don’t get caught”..
I watched the video above and these jokers would not give Trump full credit for getting these three thugs released. Also, Skip Bayless indicated that he admires Colin Kaepernick. Hey Bayless, you admire a thug who admires Castro, a thug who admires Che Guevara and a thug who has socks that depict cops as pigs. I will not watch “Undisputed” because Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are nothing but gutless low lifes, admiring a low life like Colin the communist and not giving Trump full credit for getting three criminals released in China.
Shoplifting in China is NOT the same as in the US ! These men would have definitely gone to jail for several years, and the jails THERE, are NOT Country Clubs. The father is obviously a VERY stupid, and ungrateful man, that is too ignorant to realize that the President has SAVED his sons “Rear Ends” ! President Trump most definitely DESERVES a hearty THANK YOU, from this stupid man !
Watching the dad attack Trump and listening to his comment it is no wonder his son was a dumb as* petty thief. The dad is the roll model in the young mans life and the dad taught him apparently. Dad, you are a complete stupid jerk! You had the President of the U.S. free your kid and you trash him? Stupid.
The father of a thug and thief is now a ‘celebrity’ ? How sad to watch our culture collapsing this way.