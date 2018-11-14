Fox News stands with CNN: ‘Passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized’

Fox News announced on Wednesday that it supports CNN’s efforts to restore Jim Acosta’s White House credential after the network filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.
“Fox News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter’s press credential. We intend to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court. Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized. While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the president and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people,” Fox News President Jay Wallace said in a statement.
CNN filed the federal lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday demanding that the White House restore the press credential of star reporter Jim Acosta. The administration suspended Acosta’s “hard pass,” which provided expedited access to the White House grounds, after he broke protocol by refusing to surrender his microphone during a press conference last week.
So if your uncivil and rude, don’t play by the rules that is OK, this has nothing to do with free speech and everything to with Civility and Manners.
I am really sickened with Fox.
Me too! They’ve gone *mainstream media* on us – totally PC! If they want ratings like CNN, they just took a big step in that direction!
You’d think they would know what their niche market is, and that targeting that niche market is why they are doing well when all the other media outlets are floundering.
But, apparently they have no idea.
Why can’t some conservative businessman (or several of them) start a network?
Acosta and CNN are creating the news, not gathering the news. He is the news, he drowned the relevant information from the press conference. This is never freedom of the press issue.
It is not weaponizing press passes to insist that journalists behave with civility towards a president. Any president. This is not equivalent to the Obama administration’s treatment of James Rosen, whom they accused of Espionage! Apparently Fox no longer cares what its viewers think. They will lose their conservative audience if they continue along their current anti-Trump line.
Well said dc2b
And… behave with civility toward each other. Remember that as Acosta hogged the microphone, he was rude to every other member of the press waiting for an opportunity to ask a question.
And I believe that when he pushed the intern away, that was technically assault.
That seems unreasonable, but wouldn’t it be great if she sued him for assault? He couldn’t deny it as just about the whole country has seen it by now.
Oh, Fox could care less since Murdoch’s sons took over. They are progressive globalists, and are slowly turning Fox into another CNN.
If the White House doesn’t put a stop to this it will eventually lead to them shouting the president down and all loss of control.
Fox used to have a backbone. They obviously no longer think for themselves and that is so sad. GOODBYE FOX NEWS!!!!!
At which point, Trump would have to do fireside chats, but on what network?
None of them can be trusted to show unchanged anything Trump does.
And there is NO legal requirement anyone gets those passes.. ITS A PRIVILEGE. SO if you abuse that privilege, you lose the pass.
WHAT ABOUT that is Fox not understanding?
All of it, evidently.
Jim manhandled a 20-something (female) intern, refused to give up the mic repeatedly and was VERY disrespectful to POTUS and the office of the Presidency – and by extension the United States! He certainly should not get an expedited SS pass back – EVER. If he does ever get to go back, he should have to jump through all the hoops all WH guests have to jump through – every visit!
That pass was weaponized, by Acosta and CNN. FNC is hurling itself over the Liberal cliff and will become as irrelevant as CNN and MSNPC.
Feel free to use “MSNPC”, I don’t have a ™ on that yet.
Looking at the fight that fox wants now, how come it was okay for Obozo to kick fox out from reporting the lies he said but it’s not okay for President Trump to stop disrespectful so called reporters from Clinton news network. A reminder for those who don’t know, Fox News has also been contributing to the Clinton Foundation which they are also controlled by the liberals. Thus the reason I don’t listen to fox or anyone else on tv!
There are still a few good opinion hosts at FNC, but in general, you’re right.
A White House news conference is not the “Jim Acosta Show”! I don’t care one iota about Mr. Acosta’s opinion, nor his abusive interplay with a White House intern, who happens to be a young lady! If CNN and Fox news cannot recognize a major embarrassment, then it’s time to face the facts, I have other alternatives for news retrieval and you can bet your bottom dollar, I will make use of them! Say good night, fake news! God bless the United States of America and the President Donald J Trump and do so in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
Right on – just say no to Fox Nation until/unless they see the light at FNC.
The president should have the respect of all reporters there. If not and they choose to buck the President just take what ever he dishes out. I would have thrown that dude out a long time ago. CNN has no respect for this Admenstration, and the admenstration has none for CNN either. In fact I would throw all of them out and only let Fox in. If you are goung to stand with CNN I might just kick Fox out as well. RESPRCT THE PRESIDENT.
Throw them all out and set a weekly rotation for REPORTERS from around the nation from small towns, rural newspapers, to medium sized cities across the board.
Each Person gets to ask the questions they would like answers too, then moves out for the next person.
And any who don’t, give the mike up, don’t get asked back!
Imagine this White House statement: Effective Monday, we are reinstating Jim Acosta’s White House press pass. Furthermore, in the future we will always call on Mr. Acosta first at press briefings and conferences, and let him continue to ask questions until he willingly relinquishes the microphone. Only then will we accept questions from other news organizations … if time permits.”
Would Fox News still support Acosta and CNN if this were the case? I don’t think so.
OR say “well if fox want’s to support acosta, they can join him in a time out from the press briefings!”
Most employers police their employees! Since CNN has stooped so low as to encourage and reward employees who deserve pink slips, then the White House will have to teach CNN what decorum and professionalism is by grabbing Acosta by the pantaloons and escorting him to the door. CNN, choose a qualified r-e-p-o-r-t-e-r to replace him. Sarah, “Next question?”
All cnn has on staff is D-I-S-T-O-R-T-E-R-S.
“Your request cannot be fulfilled at the current time” (click)
Liberals almost never admit that other liberals ever do anything wrong. That includes liberal employers.
Has some brain damaged Democrat taken over Fox News in the past year or so? They keep getting more LIBERAL with each passing week….. And what really ticks me off is when some hate-filled DemonRat guest starts bald face lying about President Trump and/or Republicans & the Fox News host doesn’t stop them in mid-sentence (errr, I mean… mid-LIE) and call them out for lying or making up! If I want to watch & listen to a bunch of Democrats spewing their Liberal lies & Trump hate rhetoric I could just watch CNN, MSNBC, NBC or ABC.
Yes. A Lefty son or two of Rupert Murdock is taking over or has taken over Fox News.
Yup. That would be murdoch’s rabid libtard sons!
And I’ve read that both of their wives are rabid liberals, too.
So, apparently the behavior of the so-called journalist does not matter. That stance is shameful on the part of Fox.
Acosta does not ask questions, he makes statements of his opinion. He tries to debate the President. Not only is Acosta rude to the President, he’s also rude to the other reporters who have questions they want to ask when he tries to keep the mike after his turn is over. He tries to make the whole thing about himself. Whether he likes the President or not, there is a certain amount of respect that should be shown, and a certain decorum that all reporters should engage in when covering a Presidential press conference.
It’s almost like he’s been trying to get this to happen for almost two tears now.
The buffoon from CNN should NOT be allowed the privilege of asking questions at the White House. His obvious intent is not to ask questions, but to shine light on himself. This is not reporting when you are commenting. If CNN wants to have a legitimate reporter there, they should send someone who is not so self absorbed and arrogant. For the life of me, I can’t see why any news organization would want this man representing their company. The White House should hold the line and refuse him entrance.
I saw the media hosts kicked their guests out of their show and saw the media said nothing about it. But when the President kicked Jim Acosta out of the White House news conference due to his unruly behavior, the media cried loudly about it.
What a double standard.
Which is all leftists have.. Double standards that is.
Ridiculous. A “Pass” means you’ve been approved to be a part as long as you abide by the rules. Trump did not squelch Jim Acosta’s free speech. He reprimanded him for treating his staff poorly and disrespecting the other members of the press.
Now, that Jeff Zucker the Mucker of CNN decided to sue, suspension for Jim should be indefinite.
I’d almost go to say, suspension for CNN as a whole, should be made indefinite.
At what point can a so-called “star reporter” have his credentials withheld? Apparently it’s OK to monopolize the press conference, debate the president instead of asking questions, refuse to give up the microphone and then be rude to interns trying to do their job. I am stunned that Fox News thinks CNN has the right to do all of the above. Apparently it “owes” CNN because former President Obama was criticized by other news outlets for trying to bar Fox when he was president. But this situation is totally different: Trump didn’t bar CNN but a single argumentative reporter who couldn’t control himself. CNN could still send other reporters. Obama, on the other hand, tried to bar the entire network because it was critical of his policies. If Fox really is siding with CNN on this, they should be ashamed for supporting unruly, intolerable behavior. For his part, President Trump should stop giving 90-minute press conferences to a hostile press incapable of objective coverage. The Constitution doesn’t require presidents to make themselves available to the press.
FOX, you are so very wrong on this one.
But should the journalists themselves be weaponized? I’d say, toss him out and never let him back in.
I just checked.
There is no “RIGHT” for any reporter, or wannabe distorter to have ANY ACCESS to ANY government building under ANY circumstances.
JUST DISCONTINUE THE WHITE HOUSE press corpSE, let it die, and bring in REAL JOURNALISTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY on a weekly basis.
Let the small town JOURNALISTS HAVE THEIR CHANCE TO ASK QUESTIONS!
THEY HAVE THE SAME “right to access” as the whiney-assed crybabies
Acosta is a jerk. When you show your *** you lose your seat.
Where has the old Fox News gone? Slowly we have seen the staunch supporters of the American way begin to turn towards the left. It will be a sad day when they too become the supporters of the liberal agenda. Acosta deserves to have his hand slapped and credentials revoked. Regardless of one’s personal opinion and agenda, respect for POTUS is mandatory, especially in his/her house! Audacity, rudeness, and outright refusal to comply cannot be tolerated in any forum. There must be decorum, rule and respect! Is there no journalistic code of behavior, ethics or is it the slimier the better for circulation?
The murdoch brothers are slowly rotting it with liberalism from within.
It’s SIMPLE. It’s RATINGS. No matter how sleazy, wrong, petulant, cheap or gory the “reporting”, someone’s going to puke it out there. We all need to put new batteries in our ******** filter before we slide over to ANY of the “news” channels, including cable AND network. I stopped watching (except when I’m particularly bored) and rely on CERTAIN internet pages. I watched FOX for a couple of years, but found them sliding down the chute, now in the stinking puddle with CNN. Yeah, they got some cute little hotties and all, but after awhile, they ALL look alike. And talk alike. Etc.
Faux Noise just passed their CFR/Jesuit ‘test’ and will be allowed to continue portraying themselves as ‘fair and balanced’ while avoiding real journalism.
I don’t understand the president of Fox News going along with this. Millions of us saw, live, Acosta assaulting an intern whose job it was to quickly get the White House mic to the next reporter waiting for it. Here’s the C-SPAN original chop: https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4759649/jim-acosta-chop-unedited
Hold on a second…
Yes. We agree Jim Acosta is a jerk. But? What if another Obama on steroids gets into office in the future, and a reporter is getting under his skin? Now a precedent may have been set for abuse and misuse for censorship. Another approach may have been advisable. Maybe, Jim should have been deprived of his mic time for a time, but also allowed to be present and to report. This may be a trick to set a precedent that the enemy of freedom wants set up before hand. I think the Trump administration should make a correction before it becomes what can be used against freedom in the future.