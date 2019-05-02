Fox News remains most-watched network on cable TV, tops news rivals for 16 years

Fox News Channel just keeps on keeping on, finishing the month of April as the most-watched network in the entire cable realm in both total day time and prime time, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News has been No. 1 in cable during the day for 34 consecutive months — almost three years — and No. 1 in prime time for the third month in a row according to Nielsen.

The network continues to prove that news, information and opinion — when presenting in a consistently compelling way — can best such non-news favorites as HGTV and ESPN.

It is the same story on the news side. Competitors can’t keep up. Fox News has bested its two primary news rivals, MSNBC and CNN, for 200 months straight — that’s almost 17 years.

Fox News attracted 2.4 million prime-time viewers according to the latest numbers, compared to 1.6 million for MSNBC and 767,000 for CNN.

“Hannity” finished the month of April as the highest-rated cable news program, topping the NBA playoffs on ESPN and TNT. Fox News prime-time programming also eclipsed CNN’s much-publicized five-hour town hall event for Democratic presidential hopefuls on April 22, securing 2.3 million viewers. CNN had 1.2 million for their special event.

In addition, ratings continue to flourish at the Fox Business Network, which draws the largest audiences in business television and is home to the two top business programs for the 33rd straight month, according to Nielsen.

“Lou Dobbs Tonight” remains No. 1 in its time slot for 40 straight months, while “Varney & Co.” has remained in first place in its time slot for 30 months.

