Fox News’ Neil Cavuto rips Trump for ‘muddying the waters’ of the swamp

A major Fox News Channel figure laid into President Trump on Thursday — and it wasn’t Shepard Smith or Juan Williams.
Multiple-show host Neil Cavuto said Mr. Trump’s history of inaccurate statements — most recently his just-retracted claim to have never paid hush money to adult-film star Stormy Daniels via attorney Michael Cohen — is his own personal “swamp.”
“Let me be clear, Mr. President. How can you drain the swamp if you’re the one that keeps muddying the waters? You didn’t know about the $130,000 payment to a porn star until you did,” he said in the “Common Sense” segment on Thursday afternoon’s “Your World With Neil Cavuto” program.
He noted that Mr. Trump’s latest caveat — about campaign money, which might result in legal jeopardy, not being involved — has been made harder to believe, in part because of Mr. Trump’s previous confidence in stating what he now says wasn’t the case.
“You insist that money from the campaign or campaign contributions played no role in this transaction. Of that you’re sure. The thing is, not 24 hours ago, sir, you couldn’t recall any of this. And you seemed very sure,” Mr. Cavuto said.
This isn’t the first time Mr. Trump played fast and loose with facts, Mr. Cavuto said, citing such examples as his claim that the Republican tax-cut bill would cost him a fortune and that he’d signed the most bills of any president in history.
Having started his commentary by noting that Mr. Trump is “fond of calling out the media on fake news,” Mr. Cavuto said this carelessness does not “make what you say fake. Just calling out the press for being so, a bit of a stretch.”
“Your base probably might not care. But you should,” Mr. Cavuto concluded. “I guess you’re too busy draining the swamp to ever stop and smell the stink you’re creating. That’s your doing. That’s your stink, Mr. President. That’s your swamp.”
Join the discussion
Cavuto expanded on what I have been saying since the campaign, that twitter is going to be one of the best tools The President’s critics and the “resistance” types on both sides of the aisle for their stated purpose to wit: get the man out of office.
President Trump has had an outstanding start to his term, and there are several major, world changing events/ situations for him to deal with coming up. Time to re-assess the landscape and start taking care of business.
Neil got lucky in the stock market once and now thinks he is an authority on all subjects and loves to hear himself speaking, talking over all his guest saying nothing worth listening to. I change the channel or turn the tv off if Neil shows his mug.
Cavuto should join his cronies at CNN.
Cavuto changed the programing on Saturday but not his rep est back stabbing ways he also is constantly bad mouthing Rush Limbaugh ,never shuts his mouth talks over everyone on show. He is ticked because his never Tump was ng so far
Good for you, Neil. You’re doing EXACTLY what the President wants you to. Carry on.
If only the dems would let the POTUS do is job……. They need to shut the hell up and and report the REAL…. IMPORTANT …. REAL NEWS !!! Just saying……….
Trump’s critics are going to criticize him whether he uses Twitter or not. It’s a valuable tool for the president. It’s how Trump gets his side of the story out to his followers and how he can point out the lies that the media tells. Sure, it has a down side. I simply think the up side is far more important.
Cavuto has never been a supporter of Trump and he’s far more a creature of the swamp and an establishment person than Trump is. Trump offends his sensibilities.
There are only a few hosts that I will watch on Fox News. Cavuto is not on that list.
Ditto Snowy………….
I do not condone what Trump did (having an affair while married), but their are alot more important things going on in the world than Stormy Daniels! Plus, Stormy is profiting off of the publicity after signing a confidentiality agreement. So Cavuto, Stormy Daniels is a nothing story!
Twitter is one of the best ways for Trump to get info directly to the people, without the media bias, FOX included. Yes, Trump could lighten up a bit..sometimes..be he loves a good **** storm.
Perhaps, Mr. Cavuto is right.
However, to a person, who has as much money as Donald Trump, $130,000 is crumbs to paraphrase Nancy Pelosi. Whether it came out of his campaign chest or not, it will only matter to those who want to catch Trump at anything.
After all, taxpayers don’t fund abortions by Planned Parenthood, wink wink, because they use a different source of funding. Shuffling money from one account to another doesn’t absolve anything.
Having said that, for Mr. Trump to know how much was paid, who paid and when and where it came from, again is of little concern to someone with loads of money. It really is the proverbial ‘drop in the bucket’ to Trump, I am certain. People with a limited source of funds would certainly pay close attention, however.
Cavuto is a tiny little toady like Wan Willy Williams, and Not Too Bright Bret; no one with a brain pays him the least attention. On Fox, the only people I see worth listening to are Charles Payne and Chuck Carlson.
trump has been lying on more than this: promised Amercia first, withdraw troops, not starting wars, not being a bully….but he sure is doing the opposite: will stay in Syria, bombed Syria on no evidence, hitching to go to war with Iran…..I am disgustingly disappointed in this man
Trump is pulling the wool over everybody’s eyes. With Cambridge analytica he found out what exactly people would like and promised those things.Now he is coming back on one of his major promises: not to seek war. You should be CRITICAL of whoever you voted for as well as the opposition and SHOUT LOUD when they stray from their promises instead of applauding him like meagre little subordinates and let him get away with it.
Neil Cavuto, no faker like the fake mean media, he calls it even when it hurts. I am a Trump supporter and hate these little scandals which mean nothing. How Trump keeps his focus is remarkable. Trump has too many heads involved and too many mouths. Think over create the scenario make sure it is true and let one person know, the spokesman, all else don’t know and should state they don’t know. Enough of the small garbage.
It seems that most of the things Mr. Cavuto admonished the president on, were pretty petty overall….that Trump wasn’t totally accurate on his claims of the biggest of this, the most of that, etc.
Okay, great… Mr. Cavuto, you’re right on all of those things as far as they go. But, it also shows that you still don’t seem to understand why Trump was elected in the first place.
In the big picture, most of those things which you mentioned are of minor importance, when compared with everything else which has been accomplished. In the mind of any objective voter…objective being the key word there….I don’t believe such minor inaccuracies will make someone change their mind one way or another.
I’m not sure I can name a politician who has never embellished their record in some small way. Again, those claims of Trump, to whatever degree they may be inaccurate, are small potatoes compared to everything else. That’s what you seem to fail to grasp, Mr. Cavuto.