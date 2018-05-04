Fox News’ Neil Cavuto rips Trump for ‘muddying the waters’ of the swamp

A major Fox News Channel figure laid into President Trump on Thursday — and it wasn’t Shepard Smith or Juan Williams.

Multiple-show host Neil Cavuto said Mr. Trump’s history of inaccurate statements — most recently his just-retracted claim to have never paid hush money to adult-film star Stormy Daniels via attorney Michael Cohen — is his own personal “swamp.”

“Let me be clear, Mr. President. How can you drain the swamp if you’re the one that keeps muddying the waters? You didn’t know about the $130,000 payment to a porn star until you did,” he said in the “Common Sense” segment on Thursday afternoon’s “Your World With Neil Cavuto” program.

He noted that Mr. Trump’s latest caveat — about campaign money, which might result in legal jeopardy, not being involved — has been made harder to believe, in part because of Mr. Trump’s previous confidence in stating what he now says wasn’t the case.

“You insist that money from the campaign or campaign contributions played no role in this transaction. Of that you’re sure. The thing is, not 24 hours ago, sir, you couldn’t recall any of this. And you seemed very sure,” Mr. Cavuto said.

This isn’t the first time Mr. Trump played fast and loose with facts, Mr. Cavuto said, citing such examples as his claim that the Republican tax-cut bill would cost him a fortune and that he’d signed the most bills of any president in history.

Having started his commentary by noting that Mr. Trump is “fond of calling out the media on fake news,” Mr. Cavuto said this carelessness does not “make what you say fake. Just calling out the press for being so, a bit of a stretch.”

“Your base probably might not care. But you should,” Mr. Cavuto concluded. “I guess you’re too busy draining the swamp to ever stop and smell the stink you’re creating. That’s your doing. That’s your stink, Mr. President. That’s your swamp.”

