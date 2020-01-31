Fox News marks 18 consecutive years as nation’s No. 1 cable news channel

It is a “historic milestone,” the network says.

Fox News has remained the No. 1 cable news channel in the nation for 18 consecutive years, besting rivals MSNBC and CNN non stop, according to ratings numbers from Nielsen Media Research.

The network took the lead in January 2002 and has remained there ever since, winning audiences in prime time and throughout the day — including viewers in the much-coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic.

Prime-time audience numbers rose by 33% at Fox News in the past year; they were down by 13% at MSNBC and 2% at CNN, according to Nielsen. Hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson emerged as the ratings kingpins, with Mr. Hannity garnering 3.9 million viewers and Mr. Carlson 3.6 million.

“For 18 years, more viewers have turned to Fox News Channel for its unrivaled news and opinion coverage than any other cable news network and we are proud of our strong team both on and off the air as we offer our audience the most dynamic programming in the country,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace in a statement.

The network has also trumped its non-news rivals for the 43rd month in a row, winning larger audiences both day and night than ESPN, Hallmark and HGTV.

In the meantime, 2019 was a very good year for Fox News online. The network enjoyed a record 19.5 billion visits to its website last year — making Fox News the most visited news organization in the world, according to industry numbers from Comscore Media Matrix.

“There is no other network in cable that can lay claim to this level of consistent dominance with one of the most loyal and passionate audiences in the country,” Ms. Scott and Mr. Wallace said in a company-wide message, noting that all employees nationwide will be treated to a celebratory meal in February.

