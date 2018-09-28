Fox News contributor fired after calling Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers ‘lying skanks’

A Fox News contributor lost his gig at the network after attacking the women who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Kevin Jackson went on a Twitter tirade Thursday during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, attacking Christine Blasey Ford and the two other women who have gone public with claims about the Supreme Court justice nominee.
“Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women, Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I’m not succumbing,” he tweeted. “TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more.”
I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women.
Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing.
TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI
— Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018
He also said Ford, a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University, has a “BE degree.”
“It’s not a Bachelors of Science, but a BOVINE EXCREMENT degree,” he wrote.
Fox News told the Daily News that Jackson had been fired from his gig as a contributor following the tweets.
“His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News,” a network spokesperson told the Daily News in a statement.
Jackson, who has guest-hosted shows on “Outnumbered” and “Fox & Friends,” has recently appeared on the network to talk about “the Kaepernick Effect” after President Trump blasted NFL players who kneeled during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality. He also attacked Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she said that Trump won the presidential election because of “an ugly stew of racism.”
“Leave it to a woman who faked herself as being an American Indian to tell Donald Trump about racism,” he said on the show in April.
Jackson did not immediately return a request for comment.
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
“His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News,”
I don’t understand
In whose name was he speaking?
If he was speaking in his own name and claiming it reflected on them would be guilt by association, another little box the left has built to trap anyone who would dare to say anything they don’t want said, in which they silence any dissent
I certainly think those who came after Ford are definitely skanks, there is a picture of them right next to the definition in a dictionary
How in the world can you get fired for telling the truth??? He did not set up the obvious lies, the skanks did and it’s more than obvious this whole thing was a set up from the start. Even feinstein is a skank, when the shoe fits, wear it.
It’s too bad that on the Demturd side of politics they don’t police their own like the right does. Had they done that, Kennedy and Clinton would not have survived. What a bunch of two faced, fork tongued, Jackasses (that’s their moniker).
Ford was a Feinstein plant.
From Feinstein feigning NO KNOWLEDGE as to how Fords “confidential” letter leaked to the press to the feigned letter written by Ford itself. The Democrats have now gotten the time needed to DELAY Kavanagh’s confirmation for the next 39 days or forever. They also have time to destroy more reputations and families of the people close to Kavanaugh.
Can’t really judge the skankiness of the good doctor, maybe after an FBI up you butt with a microscope investigation.
But I do wonder when the girl will realize what she thinks that Kavanaugh did is like a brotherly kiss on the forehead compared to what Feinstein and the rest of the Rat gang have done to her.
So he was fired for calling a skank a “skank?” I’ve been calling them RENT-A-SKANKS since they first appeared–because THAT is what they ARE–skanks who take MONEY for telling LIES about Conservative men in order to derail their political campaigns and/or confirmation to an appointed position in the government, such as, oh, say, a Supreme Court Justice!
And, to be fair, even Ford’s FRIENDS confirm that she was a DRUNKEN SKANK who would fall into bed with ANYBODY, and HAD been that way since HIGH SCHOOL. Which makes her story that she was “traumatized” for LIFE by being groped by a drunken high school boy–if it ever even HAPPENED at ALL (doubtful!)–even MORE ridiculous and hard to believe!
How MANY times have the damned, DEMented DEMocrat DEMons deprived us of a STELLAR candidate for a government position with this RENT-A-SKANK BS? And how many MORE times will they be allowed to get away with using this SAME TRICK on EVERY Conservative candidate or appointee?
If Kavanaugh does not get confirmed, I hope Pres. Trump’s NEXT SC appointee will be a WOMAN–let’s see them pull this RENT-A-SKANK BS, then!
I think Fox News should investigate or demand that the FBI will investigate Dr. Ford’s Teen youth and her adult life!
There are plenty articles written about her wild life in Highschool and College. Her own comment apparently was that she regretted not having kept the names of hundreds of BOYS she had sex with!
Planned parenthood: she is or was working with developing the Abortion Pill. I am sure she would have a lot to loose if Kavanaugh would be nominated.
Very vocal in the “ ME TOO movement “.
Please FBI check her out!
He should have said something Democrat based, like: “Drag a $20.00 bill through a trailer park and there’s no telling what you’ll come up with.”
GOOD one, Max daddy!
Dr. Ford will stand before God one day to answer for her false accusation of Judge Kavanaugh!! Thou shalt NOT bear FALSE WITNESS against thy neighbor.
I’m hoping it happens sooner. Her standing in judgement that is. If the Dems and that dope Flake get an FBI investigation they better look into all of Ford’s scrubbed social media accounts. What is she hiding?
This was NOT a “she said-he said”
She said- with no evidence, no distinct information- where, when, how, nor witnesses (including A denial from hr best female friend)
He said- with evidence of his recollections based on a detailed calendar/diary of the time in question- backed by hundreds of people- mostly female, who knew him then & who know him now.
She was a pawn of the Democrat machine- that withheld “evidence”- (her letter)
She was a known activist, who scrubbed her social media records before this “testimony” (her claims- with emotion, but NO proof)
Her “lie detector” test was a 2 question joke- (same question twice)- which she has poor recall of- date, circumstances-where, who paid? But, she has recall of 35 years ago?
There is such a thing as bad memory- if you repeat a “false fact” over & over in your mind- it imprints as memory, even if false. (The MSM uses this daily)
I believe she was/is a victim of her on mind/memory (& may have been abused at some time in her life) & the Democrat party that chose to take advantage of her, as a last minute effort to derail Judge Kavanaughs’ appointment. (AND ruin his fine record & family,as well. SHAME!)
wildfire, she was attempting to hide what a DEMented DEMocrat “activist” she was, in order to try to pass herself off as just a “poor helpless victim” of “sexual assault” who had NO political ax to grind in trying to SLIME Kavanaugh with her false accusations. Of course, that is a LIE, like most EVERYTHING a DEMented DEMocrat says! There are/were pictures of her wearing her pink pussy hat and holding a sign that said “NOT MY PRESIDENT!” at the Feminazi “woman’s march” they staged right after Trump’s inauguration.
On top of THAT, she is benefiting financially from her association with the pharma company that developed and sells the most popular “morning after” abortion drug–so she had a financial VESTED INTEREST in opposing a pro-life SC appointee, as well! So it’s STILL true–if you want the TRUTH–FOLLOW THE MONEY-even in THIS case!
Big deal. Until then, we have to live with the consequences of her lies, and Jeff-the-Flake’s spiteful actions. They are BOTH only doing this because they hate Trump.
EXACTLY, 1936benz!
Oleteabag, I have read articles of her being invested in those diabolical Pharmaceutical Co. (she has much to loose if Kavanaugh Winn’s?)
Please try to find out more about her Youth.
Her Layers made her up like a scared old lady with a 10 year old voice to appear before Congress. What a farce!
Guess there is no punishment for false accusations by DEMOCRATS!
The dems finding a “shank” is the same as when the dems find a trunk full of votes when their candidate is losing. It isn’t about believing because they always do something to make us disbelieve the the left. Anyone else notice all the parties eventually leads to Soros?
like the nytimes that was once the bible of new yorkers and has turned to dross both anti semitic and anti american, fox news has become nothing more than a **** sandwich. when i saw the lineup of so called news hosts speaking on the hearings, I immediately turned to c-span where you see it directly and form your own opinion. all of our iconic institutions have failed us and are rubble with just their brand name remaining on a little plaque sticking out of the dirt. dead. moribund at best. and just a memory.
Lying skanks are lying skanks, fire me.
Having been accused in a sexual harassment case. I can vouch that women can be adept at lying. They are heartless when they are that way. It astounds you. It makes you feel helpless…
genemz, the sinister truth about “identity politics” and amorphous accusations of “sexual assault/harassment,” “racial/sex discrimination,” etc. in the employment world is that these accusations ALWAYS turn the Constitutional concept of “presumed innocence” on its head! In ANY of these “discrimination” cases, the “burden of proof” is ALWAYS on the defendant to prove his/her innocence, rather than on the plaintiff to prove his/her GUILT!
That is why so MANY companies when faced with these lawsuit/extortions for “discrimination” settle out of court! Because the sad truth IS, it costs you almost as much to “win” by defending yourself in court in a discrimination case, as it does to LOSE one!
I believe 100%, that “Professor” Ford is NOT telling the truth ! I also believe that she was acting during the proceedings with her “Shaky Voice”. She sounded very much like you do when you call into work to tell them that you are sick, when you are not. and you hope that they believe you ! There was not even one person to back up her story, NOT ONE. Why should we believe HER, rather then Brett Kavanaugh ?
That was the lyin’ skank voice. I’ve noticed many radical leftists have a similar nauseating voice.
she had the same voice quality as Scott Peterson, while his wife was “Missing”
Showing that Fox no longer fills Joseph Farah’s claim of its one good point, that it reports the news — as it fired Jackson for doing just that (and not for the crude, and quite redundant “BE” — I have a hard time believing he doesn’t know the acronym “BS” to describe Ford’s degree and everything she scrawls or shills)!
Oh goody… finally a reason to start yelling, “RAAACIST!”
I think he stole that line from me.
Fox has become too dammed liberal.
Liberals can’t handle the truth!!
I like Kevin but Fox did the right thing. Now CNN, MSNBC step the same way and fire your entire cast of slimmer’s. Yes those who do what Kevin does constantly along with Hillary and Andrew Cuomo.
Freedom of opinion, never mind speech, is anathema to that ‘anti-American,’ atheistic/agnostic, morally corrupt, seditionist, narcissistic, brain dead democrat/socialist/communist/progressive left! Kevin Jackson has always been a breath of reason against the tide of swill emanating from the “race baiting” whacks. I do NOT agree that FOX has done the “right thing,” here. God bless and God speed Mr. Jackson!
I’m not a skankist! Some of my best friends are skanks.
But at least they aren’t lyin’ skanks. Maybe that’s the kicker?
And the truth shall set you free!
Skull blumenthal claimed to the effect that if there is one lie, then everything else must be lies. Ford’s stories are made up with even more than one lie, therefore, according to skull’s reasoning, her stories are lies. Nothing was discovered nor disclosed by Ford to back up her claims and the powder puff questions did nothing to shed light on her history. I’d like to know something about her parents. Obviously they were wealthy and connected as they sent her to an exclusive, costly, private school. Where were they when she was, self admittedly, partying and drinking while she was only 15 years old?
Was not this whack, “Blooming Idiot” Blumenthal the crack pot claiming some false military service glory? He should be running his soup hole from the feces littered streets of SF, NOT from some “elected office!” Talk about a lying sack of, well, horse manure….
I would have said she was probably the easiest girl on a date in highschool.
She WAS, according to even her FRIENDS, crusader2010–a drunken SKANK who would fall into bed with ANYBODY, and had BEEN that way since high school! That’s why it is SO hard to believe that she was “traumatized for life” at ALLEGEDLY being “groped” by a drunken teenaged boy (in the UNLIKELY event it ever happened at all.)
As of today I a choosing to no longer vote or watch politics. Sen Flake has made me SICK last night he said he was going to vote Kavenagh in And his friend from the other side convinced him that he should wait. THIS WAS IN HIGH SCHOOL! Give me a break he is a coward not a leader, I am just a house wife with a small opinion, but I can’t stand being an American any more. we should just call our country Democratic. It’s very sad
Priscilla Keller, as I have often pointed out in these pages, there is nothing REMOTELY “democratic” about the DEMented DEMocrat Party of DEMons!
Wow! I’m never ceased to be amazed at the New-n-Improved levels of shameful, disgraceful and ruthless behavior that the commie dems are conjuring up on a daily basis–like EVERYDAY! This crap is unbelievable–I really can’t believe that I’m actually still in America?? To literally manufacture a non-existent past of sexual perversion, making sh*t up as you go,–while everyone of em knows it’s a lie; has brought our government to the lowest moral point in America’s existence. And to twist the absurdity on it’s head–now “the Peanut Gallery” is in charge of morality in this country … you know the real fascist-pepper-spraying–FBomb-screaming hapless, jobless miscreants who regularly destroy law-n-order around them for 20bux an hour from (george s)–?!?!?!?! The animals are now running the ZOO?! Are Lucifer and his minions in-charge of morality now? Do the “tv-watchers” believe that Bill-n-Hillary will be standing on both sides of Heaven’s Gates?! Who declared thee most immoral group of people EVER to move through American Culture–to be judge & jury over the rest of us?—and Judge Kavannaugh is one of the VERY best of “us” who’s ever done life before. So … let your nay be nay …. and your skank be a skank!!! Stand up and fight for the truth or WE’RE DEAD!!! … real soon …
What did he say that was FALSE? The evidence out there proves him correct. A “skank” is a wh0re: a woman or man who sells him/herself for money or goods. That’s EXACTLY what these people did. Whatsamatter, FOX News? A little too close to the bone?
Sometimes the truth is a little rough around the edges.
All a skank is a sleazy or unpleasant person….not sure why he was fired.
But I agree with him she is a SKANK.
That is far less worse than what the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee called Kavenaugh.
I would like to have seen that she received had a Drug Test…and instead of a Lie Detector she should have been given Truth Serum.
Recently heard that the “gutless” Grand Ole Putzes are at it again. ‘Delaying’ another week to wait for some “FBI Investigation?” What in the name of hades are they to investigate – time travel, the ENTIRE year of 1982, that the woman can not be sure “was the year?” Flake seems to be the flake pushing this latest crap. Somebody please slap him into some semblance of “consciousness!” If ANYONE, in America, has need of some incentive to VOTE this November to round up this president a 60 vote MAJORITY in that “deliberative ‘sink hole’ body” called the Senate of The United States of America, PAY ATTENTION!
Let me get this straight, Fox fires Kevin because he told the truth and they keep the nauseating Shepard Smith because he’s their token fagoid & the despicable Geraldo who wrote a book naming all the women he had it with. Fox is really NOT much of a network anymore, I can’t stand much of it. The democRATS are evil soulless scum and the republicans are a bunch of simpering, spineless, sycophants. Not a republican, a TRUMPIAN!!! BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
I’ll miss Kevin. Now I wish Juan Williams would say something similar about Republicans. Then I wouldn’t have to put up with his *** every day on The Five.
Too bad for FOX – Kevin Jackson is a light of refreshing commentary sorely missing in the dialog mascaraing as today’s punditry. Fired??? Why not a week or month suspension? We need voices like his in the face of radical far left Democrat apologists like CNN and MSNBC (Morning Joe)….