Fox News contributor fired after calling Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers ‘lying skanks’

A Fox News contributor lost his gig at the network after attacking the women who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Kevin Jackson went on a Twitter tirade Thursday during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, attacking Christine Blasey Ford and the two other women who have gone public with claims about the Supreme Court justice nominee.

“Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women, Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I’m not succumbing,” he tweeted. “TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more.”

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women. Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing. TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

He also said Ford, a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University, has a “BE degree.”

“It’s not a Bachelors of Science, but a BOVINE EXCREMENT degree,” he wrote.

Fox News told the Daily News that Jackson had been fired from his gig as a contributor following the tweets.

“His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News,” a network spokesperson told the Daily News in a statement.

Jackson, who has guest-hosted shows on “Outnumbered” and “Fox & Friends,” has recently appeared on the network to talk about “the Kaepernick Effect” after President Trump blasted NFL players who kneeled during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality. He also attacked Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she said that Trump won the presidential election because of “an ugly stew of racism.”

“Leave it to a woman who faked herself as being an American Indian to tell Donald Trump about racism,” he said on the show in April.

Jackson did not immediately return a request for comment.

