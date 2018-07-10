Fox News Host Cancels Live Coverage of Supreme Court Protest: ‘I Felt Threatened’

Democrat lawmakers and liberal groups held a raucous late-night rally on the steps of the Supreme Court to oppose President Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Literally had to bail on our live show from #SCOTUS. Moving the show back to the safety of the studio. See y’all at 11p @FoxNews https://t.co/ChIOQdBBTU — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

The rally began shortly after Trump’s 9 p.m. Monday announcement and included chants of “Hell no on Kavanaugh.” The speakers say the nominee poses a threat to abortion rights and health care protections.

Several senators seen as possible White House candidates in 2020 addressed the crowd, including Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Merkley says, “This nomination tonight is all about power over the people. … I can tell you this is the most political of possible appointments. This is a nominee who wants to pave the path to tyranny.”

OMG: Mitch McConnell's smirk-slam on Dems' #SCOTUSPick opposition WILL trigger The Resistance https://t.co/JasHOop0fi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 9, 2018

Liberals React to nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

Tell your senators to hold the line. Tell them to refuse to hold a hearing. Tell them not to confirm anyone until after the midterm elections – when we can recommend a bipartisan nominee. Call, and don’t stop calling. There’s too much at stake not to raise your voice right now. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 10, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh has applied an extreme and dangerous interpretation of the Second Amendment when determining whether a law is constitutional, one that does not take into account a law’s impact on public safety. https://t.co/xCEKwUQT7m — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 10, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh has made clear he would strike down prohibitions on the AR-15 and other assault-style weapons. In 2011, he dissented from a decision upholding Washington, D.C.’s prohibition on assault-style weapons and its requirement to register handguns. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 10, 2018

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s extreme outlier approach to the Second Amendment would put in jeopardy the full range of gun safety laws. Tell your senators to OPPOSE this Supreme Court nominee: https://t.co/TyQc6vJN78 #ScotusPick pic.twitter.com/upd8VD4jpR — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) July 10, 2018

BREAKING: Donald Trump just announced anti-choice ideologue Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the Supreme Court—and the fifth vote to overturn and gut #RoevWade, criminalize abortion and punish women. #SCOTUSPick #SaveSCOTUS pic.twitter.com/VP5aUeVT4b — NARAL (@NARAL) July 10, 2018

With Brett Kavanaugh as his SCOTUS pick, Mr. Trump is trying to force his repressive, bigoted agenda into our courts—and our lives. If confirmed, American citizens will hemorrhage basic rights, and corporations will have an open door for a hostile takeover. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) July 10, 2018

The #NAACP knows Brett Kavanaugh well. We opposed his nomination to DC Circuit. His tenure on bench was exactly as we predicted. He is strong and consistent vote for wealthy and powerful. He must NOT be elevated to the SCOTUS. #SaveSCOTUS #ScotusPick — NAACP (@NAACP) July 10, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump wants to use the Supreme Court to undo what makes our country great. With his choice of Brett Kavanaugh, the Affordable Care Act is in danger. Voting rights and workers' rights are under threat. A woman's right to choose is on the line. #WhatsAtStake — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 10, 2018

I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same. The stakes are simply too high for anything less.

Read my full statement on #WhatsAtStake: https://t.co/BYtcB3LWWB #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/5f2Bomxltb — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 10, 2018

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)