Fox News Host Cancels Live Coverage of Supreme Court Protest: 'I Felt Threatened'
Democrat lawmakers and liberal groups held a raucous late-night rally on the steps of the Supreme Court to oppose President Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

The rally began shortly after Trump’s 9 p.m. Monday announcement and included chants of “Hell no on Kavanaugh.” The speakers say the nominee poses a threat to abortion rights and health care protections.

Several senators seen as possible White House candidates in 2020 addressed the crowd, including Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Merkley says, “This nomination tonight is all about power over the people. … I can tell you this is the most political of possible appointments. This is a nominee who wants to pave the path to tyranny.”

Liberals React to nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

  1. are you gonna cry? are you gonna cry? baby cry baby cry baby cry.
    liberals are fools and are blinded by satan.

    just look at these idiots defending SIN!

  2. If there was any doubt that this is a great choice, these yahoos are proof. There, there little snowflakes – go sit in mommy’s lap for a while.

  3. Considering just how ignorant the Liberals have become this story is no surprise. Just listen to those NYU students condemning the choice when there was no choice. Insanity amongst the liberals is rampant

  4. From the article above: “This is a nominee who wants to pave the path to tyranny.” Let’s see liberal loons, if a Judge who follows our Constitution is paving a path toward “tyranny”, then I as a Conservative want that Judge on the Supreme Court! You liberals, who want our Constitution destroyed, can move immediately to North Korea! Then you liberal clowns will really know what tyranny is!

  5. I really wasn’t sold on Kavanaugh until I read these comments from the leftists. If they are going this crazy he must be an outstanding choice. These reactions remind me of the Fire Eaters before the Civil War. Its almost like they want to secede and form their own country, if we don’t do what they tell us to do.

    • Kavanaugh wasn’t my first choice from Trump’s list, but if Kavanaugh’s appointment to The Supreme Court has caused the remaining, heretofore mostly quiet, leftist radicals to come out of their closets in such an obviously insane manner, I love the appointment. Trump has, once again, caused the radicals to show their total disdain for The Constitution of The United States and our Constitutional Republic.

      Notice that in his acceptance speech Judge Kavanaugh correctly referred to The United States of America as both a Constitutional Republic and a nation based on The Rule of Law.

      President Trump, please keep on Making America Great Again.

  6. Do you LIKE THIS TYPE OF ACTIVITY?

    thank a substandard IQ publik screwl teechur and the system that hired them, the union that coached and trained them, and the politicians that keep the system of stupidizing AMERICAS CHILDREN for the last 65 years!

  7. My advice as regards these leftist brown loons, CARRY concealed at all times and have the big stuff (shotgun, carbine with hi cap magazine) accessible in your vehicle at all times. Don’t leave home without it. Just follow these few rules and the fear will evaporate. MAGA, OR ELSE!!!

  8. These liberal loons are not observing their right to free speech; rather, they are advocating violence and won’t be satisfied until people are hurt. They must be held accountable for their actions and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if something happens

  9. Overturning Roe vs Wade is not taking your right to an abortion. What it will do is get the government out of the abortion business. If you want said abortion you pay for it.

    • I can’t believe the most important issue to these morons is abortion….i.e. the decision to murder a living human being that you have created. Get a grip on the real issues facing us you psychos.

    • I agree wholeheartedly. If they do not get coverage, the hysteria will diminish. It always does my heart good to see the idiots ignored. Just like a child, ignore the tantrum, and it will go away.

  11. I didn’t really have any feelings one way or the other about Kavanaugh. That being said, the farther into the stratosphere the loonies on the left, people with TDS, and RINOs go I start liking him more and more. I am calling my Senators to express my support for the President’s choice after I get done with this post.

  12. Shannon was NOT “forced” to get herself away from these bleary-eyed, knuckle-dragging, retarded, slobbering liberal morons! She just knew (instinctively) that no constitution-loving, real American citizen wants to see all these bed-wetting screamers doing their idiotic lock-step mentally-challenged stupid dance all over our TV screens! Even this article provided a short, but not nearly short enough, video of all those terminally stupid liberals being all charged up by the most disgusting and disingenuous liars … accusing President Trump and his nominee of wanting to do what the disgusting liberal democrats have been doing all along. We can tell by the way they are behaving (getting totally un-glued) that we are going to (finally) have a Supreme Court with a majority of judges who believe in our Constitution! It is getting easier and easier to see just whose side God is really on! I can’t wait to see all these liberal traitors slither back under their rocks with their mouths finally shut for a while.

  13. Is Fox stupid or just a bunch of cheap skates. They have to know how much they are hated by the leftists. No reporter should be sent into such a situation without an adequate Security detail to protect them. If the protesters want to push their luck, they get a fist in the face, or an arm broken. That, they understand.

  14. Concerning the inclusion of the possible democrat contenders.., my gosh, that has to be the weakest political field that I have seen in my 67 years; they even make the Baltimore Orioles look good!

