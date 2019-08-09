Fox Business: Trish Regan calls for ‘assault weapons’ ban; no need to keep them around the house

Fox Business’ Trish Regan says it’s time for President Trump to push for a ban on “assault weapons” in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The host of “Trish Regan Primetime” found herself squaring off against gun-rights advocates on Twitter after saying “we need to ban assault weapons — except at shooting ranges.”

“There is no place for them in today’s society. Period. If it’s a sport — go practice at the range. No need to keep them around the house,” she tweeted. “.@realDonaldTrump has a major opportunity: he can BAN assault weapons and envoke strict gun laws and backgrnd [sic] checks in one executive order. To heck w/ lobbyists at NRA — the majority of Americans and common sense supports this! It’s time to do what is right for our country.”

She similarly pleaded earlier in the week to “do something” while lamenting the political nature of the debate.

Ms. Regan’s commentary, however, appeared to use a definition of “assault weapon” that refers to the cosmetic features of a rifle.

Critics also pointed out that her tweets, perhaps unwittingly, conflate semi-automatic weapons available to civilians with fully automatic weapons available to military personnel.

Feedback included:

“Please stop using terms that have no meaning. Define ‘assault weapons.’ ” “Make no mistake, a disarmed citizenry invites government tyranny and oppression. Thus, any further regulation of gun ownership, including semi-automatic rifles, such as the AR-15 and others, cannot intrude upon the rights of law-abiding American citizens.” “What gives you the right to tell me what I need in my house? You are becoming part of the problem.” “Short-sighted! The 2A was put there by our founders as a check against a tyrannical gov. 2A was not out there for our entertainment!” “Easy for you to say. You don’t live next door to transnational gang members allowed to enter our country by our government.”

President Trump has called for bipartisan legislation that features more stringent background checks.

He also asked that lawmakers to include “extreme risk protection orders” to identify individuals who are high risk in terms of harming themselves or others.

