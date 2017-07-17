Fox Business slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery opened her show with a chyron that said “Senseless in Seattle,” and called the Seattle City Council communists for its minimum-wage law, gun tax and recent vote on an income tax on the wealthy.
Fox Business tweeted the segment, about 2 minutes long, on Wednesday.
.@KennedyNation: "Seattle used to be one of the most beautiful & livable cities in the world, but it has devolved into a Socialist hellhole" pic.twitter.com/B9nbwNKvfp
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 12, 2017
“It’s just another example of how progressive laboratories halt progress by inviting the rich to leave, encouraging crime and hurting the poor they so disingenuously claim to help,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery pointed to a recent UW study saying Seattle’s minimum-wage law was costing low-wage workers hours and jobs. She said the law “punished Seattle’s poorest citizens.” Some critics have dismissed the UW study for excluding 40 percent of Seattle’s workforce, and a UC Berkeley study concluded the minimum-wage increase had helped restaurant employees.
Montgomery also pointed to Seattle’s gun tax, which puts a $25 tax on every firearm sold in the city and up to 5 cents on every round of ammunition. She said shootings are “skyrocketing” since the gun tax was enacted, although police have attributed a recent rise in gun violence to a gang war in Seattle and South King County.
“Good job, commies!” Montgomery said.
Montgomery also criticized “the red geniuses” on the Seattle City Council who on Monday approved a tax on the wealthy — a 2.25 percent tax on income above $250,000 a year for individuals and above $500,000 for couples. She said the rich will move to Bellevue, “where Bill Gates lives,” to avoid it. Bill Gates actually lives in Medina.
“Save yourself the airfare for that trip to Caracas,” Montgomery said. “Just head to Seattle instead, where freedom died along with every good singer from the ’90s.”
She said the rich will move to Bellevue, “where Bill Gates lives,” to avoid it. Bill Gates actually lives in Medina. What a petty writer! Medina is a small suburb OF Bellevue! It sits along Lake Washington. That’s like him saying Bill Gates doesn’t live in LA, he lives in West LA, or South LA. It’s the same difference you bonehead!
I used to live in the Seattle area for several years. It is no longer a great place to live. It IS a socialist hellhole as Kennedy described. It is an experiment of what NOT to do.
Love how every fact is countered with a counter-fact. It’s like saying “Yes it is, no it isn’t. I know you are but what am I?” type arguments. The fact is, the minimum wage law DID hurt low income people and businesses. It may have ONLY benefitted restaurant employees, but that’s it. What about the Taco Bells, the dishwashers, the office worker temps or the ones just starting out? Blammo! Hurt them.
The income tax definitely chases the rich out of the area, but I don’t think it will hurt too many of them. Most of them live across the Lake and don’t live downtown where they would be affected. However, the sports arenas are downtown and they may find a way to apply this tax to any athlete who plays there like CA does whenever they play in my hellhole of a state.
Special taxes for one person or identifiable group are unconstitutional. Article 1, Section 9, paragraph 3, “No Bill of Attainder or ex post facto Law shall be passed.” The Alternative Minimum Tax, which was explicitly targeted at 140 individuals, was also a Bill of Attainder that unfortunately was not challenged on those grounds.
They obviously didn’t learn a lesson from Russia which had communism for some. sixty-seventy years. The communists spoke splendid words but in the end the serfs under the tsars were mere slaves under the new order. Only the rulers made out. Raising the minimum wage always results in the loss of jobs because companies can’t afford the cost and still make a profit. Soon Seattle will become another Detroit where businesses moved out and nothing took their places.