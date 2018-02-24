Reports: Four Broward County deputies hid during Florida school shooting

Not one but four sheriff’s deputies hid behind cars instead of storming Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS in Parkland, Fla., during Wednesday’s school shooting, police claimed Friday — as newly released records revealed the Broward County Sheriff’s Office had received at least 18 calls about the troubled teen over the past decade.
Sources from Coral Springs, Fla., Police Department tell CNN that when its officers arrived on the scene Wednesday, they were shocked to find three Broward County Sheriff’s deputies behind their cars with weapons drawn.
The Coral Springs cops entered the building to engage the shooter on their own, before other Broward County deputies arrived, two of whom joined the police inside, the sources said.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the story at the NY Post.
Who is Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel?
The national profile of Broward Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Scott Israel may have risen sharply in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, but the triumphs and missteps of the longtime South Florida cop have been well-documented over the past 10 years.
Israel has historically been vocal concerning gun violence, opposing open-carry legislation and one law that would allow concealed weapons on campuses. He began implementing body cameras for his deputies in 2016.
This isn’t the first time Israel’s agency has encountered trouble over its response to a mass shooting. Months after the Greater Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport shooting, a 2017 Sun-Sentinel investigation revealed that Israel’s Broward Sheriff’s Office failed to “seize control and set up an effective command system” at the airport.
This is an excerpt. Read more at the Sun-Sentinel.
Sources: Coral Springs police upset at some Broward deputies for not entering school
(CNN) — When Coral Springs police officers arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 in the midst of the school shooting crisis, many officers were surprised to find not only that Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer, had not entered the building, but that three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were also outside the school and had not entered, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. The deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles, the sources said, and not one of them had gone into the school. 3
With direction from the Broward deputies who were outside, Coral Springs police soon entered the building where the shooter was. New Broward County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, and two of those deputies and an officer from Sunrise, Florida, joined the Coral Springs police as they went into the building.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at WRAL.
Oh My ! Banning bump stocks, raising the purchase age to 21 will absolutely stop mass murder, right ? Has everyone in DC lost what little mind they have left ? We know it, they know it won’t make a difference at all. It’s just another chip taken out of the 2nd Amendment & that’s all. And by the way, will the Military raise the age to 21 for combat? I think not..The FBI/Local authorities were contacted early(& many times by credible sources). Did they act?
Why Not?? It has come to light >They are a major part of the problem<
If you have wolves in the area, do you leave the sheep unguarded? Or create another "worthless law” to protect your “rear” rather than the sheep? How about "Positive Armed Security" system? Something feels re-visited here folks..
The Soros funded Democrats have a “Real Agenda”. They immediately danced on graves of our children, lied, & proven will do anything to destroy the 2nd Amendment. They continue to run interference for sensible solutions, & this is why nothing will be done curbing another shooting.
You are so correct. However, the police hiding behind the car and doing nothing could well have been told NOT to do anything. At the LasVegas massacre, the police were, even though they were right outside of the door of the shooter, told not to go in WAIT for the Swat Team. Since Sheriff Israel is so he!! bent on pro-gun control laws, he may have told them to stand down. You know what? The FBI and media will never tell us.
You can call me tin foil hat, coming from a communist country this is all too familiar. Liberals are communist, they are in big trouble, and what do they always create a massacre, they feed on martyrs, they need them for their agenda and our tide pod eaters are easily manipulated snowflakes, scary and pathetic
i been saying this for years, most of these evil murderers are left wingers and i think with all the litards who are in charge in high places let thes events happen just to further the liberals agenda.
and like your self i wear the same hat and i hope they dont try and take americas guns but i think they will and the people will accept it just like obama care.
he who controls the media is in charge.
Sheriff Scott Israel went after Dana Loesch, who supports the NRA, to try to deflect from his own Department and his own ineptness. Great job Scott Israel, your men sat outside the building when helpless school kids were slaughtered. Thirty nine times the police were called out to the perpetrators home since 2010 and you did nothing, Sheriff Scott Israel. On Fox News this morning, one of the incidents, involving the perpetrator, is that he sliced up a live baby bird in his kitchen. The perpetrator threatened kids at the school several times and you did nothing, you gun control liberal coward. The cowards in your do nothing department, who did not go into the school when school children were being slaughtered, are a direct reflection of you and your policies. Going after Dana Loesch, when in the end you, Sheriff are going to get sued and you deserve it, and not Dana Loesch, who had guts to stand up to the stacked deck that was against her, as CNN only had a crowd in their forum that was hostel to Ms. Loesch.
This article should be shoved down the throats of all the anti-gunners. Obviously, gun control was not the issue here. I hope all the misguided punks, who demonstrated, got to read this entire article. Only thing missing was the FBI’s failure to respond to a complaint.
You got it
Did the FBI really drop the ball on this lunatic kid Cruz? Or was it intentional with the hopes that it would lead to something like it did? I have a hard time believing that they are that inept given this kid’s track record and what was reported to them. I thought President Trump was being a little harsh when he criticized the one cop who stayed outside because in active shooter training they tell the cops to not go it alone until there is a 4 or 5 man team to form up an active shooter response team. However now that we’re reading that there were 4 sheriff’s deputies who stayed outside of the school with their weapons drawn, I have to say they really dropped the ball in this situation and should probably be seeking employment in another line of work altogether along with their big bossman Scott Israel who did everything at that townhall to score points with the libtards while not pointing out his own department’s miserable failure of a response. Had those deputies done their jobs the death toll would not have climbed to 17 dead!! As far as I’m concerned other than some enhanced background screening of gun purchases, there shouldn’t be any more time wasted on drafting up new gun control legislation as it won’t prevent any future school shootings. Even if every citizen was disarmed, someone that is hell bent on causing carnage at a school will use a car or truck as we saw some of the jihadist scum do.
Scott Israel felt safe attacking a woman when he knew far lefties at CNN had his back.
No wonder Sheriff Israel was so quick to show up for a media redo of the very facts that would embarrass and reveal his inept leadership skills. Like another Israeli Samson, who slew 1000 Philistines with the jawbone of an AS$, this Israel tried to slay 1000 gun toting NRA defenders, along with the TRUTH, with the same jawbone of an AS$. The deputies were not the only things trying to hide, or what Israel was trying to hide, but the truth of his failed leadership.
So much for “the good guy with the gun” myth!
What do they expect when they hire mostly liberals wanting only to draw a check and get benefits???
@hc2016…
These “cops” weren’t “good guys”
They are & we’re liberal COWARDS!!!
Arrest them , along with the sheriff, try them for murder , sentence to the fullest extent of the law.
Barring that, it would be open season on those four if that had been my babies.
Do you think that 4 NRA members would have hid behind vehicles during this massacre?
The coach who did not have a weapon but he still faced the shooter trying to protect some kids. He wasn’t a coward like the cowards of broward county are. Sorry I am not sure how their county is spelled but it sure fits the name because it rhymes with coward.
So why would these cowards be allowed to be on a law enforcement team? Shame on the entire Sheriff’s department. Prosecute these cowards and allow the parents of the dead and injured kids to sue for millions of dollars against the Sheriff’s dept and these cowards individually! Here we had the perfect storm. Armed law enforcement officers here on campus to save the kids, and they chickened out. Treat them like military deserters – maybe even the death penalty! Damn, if they had just done their jobs no kids would have been hurt. Damn! These are not humans! They need to be severely punished. Life without parole at the least, death sentence even better. They let everyone, especially the children, down. They failed at their basic job! Damn. Hold the Sheriff liable as well – how could he hire these cowards?
I’ll say this one more time! This is sadly the perfect response for why it’s not the weapon but human failings that caused the death of so many innocents! In fact, a gun could have been and should have been the hero in this event ! Between the failings of the FBI, Broward Cty Sheriffs Office, the schools security cameras not be monitored live but 20 mi delayed, and a host of other failings, those 17 students and staff could very well be alive today! This anti/gun attitude of the left will only GET MORE INNOCENTS KILLED! It’s time for the MSM to report the truth and not just what feeds their left leaning agendas. More people are saved because of the use of a firearm than are killed by them but the media refuses to tell you that! Their motto of “ if it bleeds it leads “ and their obvious left wing bias is trying to lead us down a path that no freedom loving American should want to go !
Change the name of Broward county to Coward county, It is heavily Democratic, so this behavior is to be expected.
Politically correct School Board. Absentee school security officer allowed students to be murdered, FBI ignored and did not follow protocols on two alerts given to them, and under-informed or un-informed students and others want gun control?
How about law enforcement accountability, how about firing the sheriff and the deputies, firing the principal for only getting one deputy for almost 4000 students, teachers, and workers at the school?
Sounds to me like a systemic problem that leads back to the Sheriff. He is the one that needs to be fired.
This, if in fact it truly happened, is horrific. Our police officers, of all branches, are paid to do their jobs, and they take those jobs, knowing exactly what the risk factors of the position are. To think that any law officer of any branch would cower outside the building while the shooter is stealing lives of our Children, is unthinkable, heart breaking, and a travesty. How is it even possible that these, supposedly protectors of the populace, officers can ignore their sworn oath to defend, to the death of necessary, the public?. Being as the shooter was killing our Children, to sit outside and hear the gunshots and cries of the students without action is absolutely unconscionable. I am distressed over this, and have to wonder how this cowardly act is even possible. My prayers go out to the Families and Friends of this shooting, all shootings, and all other means of the cold blooded murders of innocents. My Heart hurts for all of the Children, slaughtered, in many ways through the years. It is not only guns, as the Media and Left would lead us to believe. Evil will be done, in many diverse manners. We the People need to do what is necessary to protect them, with our own weapons which can be used to stop these types of things from happening.
The more we learn about what happened here, the more this should be used as an object lesson in why believing that the government will help and protect you is fatally flawed. The local law enforcement bureaucracy and the FBI had ample warning on this guy… and did nothing. Even when he was shooting, the county deputies still did nothing… until some local cops found their man pants and went in after the shooter.
This was an epic failure by the gov’t at all levels… and the young skulls full of mush want to give the gov’t _ more_ power??? Liberalism truly is a mental disorder.
I don’t blame the kids, they’ve been brainwashed their entire lives to believe that socialism is good – they really should learn from this that the saying “I’m from the gov’t and I’m here to help” is terrifying, not a relief.
Departing from the hyperbole- These cops weren’t trained to cope with this kind of situation and it was a deadly proposition for them. I understand their unresponsive caution, though I don’t condone it. This is a real scenario that should have been trained for in preparedness. We do it in the military, why not law enforcement? Why not continually drilling on this?
As to Peterson, maybe he never faced this or trained and psychologically couldn’t cope with the personal risk. He needed to be continually assessed for competence, but wasn’t and this is on the sheriff. This was the exact reason for his presence on campus, not to mitigate schoolyard squabbles.
tototu, are you for real?. If you indeed are in the military, you must, as do we all, know that when you sign up for a position of protection of any kind, you take a oath to defend and protect. You, as do we all, know this to be a truth. When one accepts the position to be a protector, knowing all the risks involved, then one also understands that they may not live to see the next sunrise, or even the next moment.
All in law enforcement, and I know many, know the risks, and accept them. If one believes that they are impervious to death, because they want to hide from it, then they are most assuredly in the wrong profession. It is a choice, Military are trained in this regard, as are law enforcement. We all know the risks, and in accepting the position as a protector, know that we also may not survive the position if the right circumstances befall us. NONE of us in any public, armed position have ever faced the realism of being in a position in which we could die, but we all accept that possibility, and if we are cowards, should get at least a percentage of the sentence of the actual shooter, because we in effect have colluded with them.
What, and the Dems and Leftists want us to trust that they will defend us, and we need no guns? Sheesh People!
Our historic Christian perspectives on morality, and ethics have given way to the new morality of the religious worldview of so-called unbiased State Sanctioned Secular Humanism. Since this new system cheapened the value of human beings, abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, pornography, no-fault divorce , homosexuality etc. were easily embraced.
Everything emanating from The God We Trusted was jettisoned, and right became redefined by what seemed right by secular legislators, Democrats-Rinos and The Supreme Court Justices appointed by them. The consequences of this have been dire to our civilization. The secular humanist system of values through government, law, education, entertainment, news has created this environment which indoctrinates, and then punishes the non-believers.
As President Donald Trump and Mike Pence bring in good legislation, they are fought every step of the way by multi billion dollar industries that benefit from rotten exploitive Democrat legislation. The rotten religious worldview of secular humanism is corrupting our civilization starting with kindergarteners.
If the FBI, And BSO had done their job, 17 innocent people would not be DEAD ! The FBI admitted immediately that they had made a horrible mistake, but it had to be DISCOVERED In the situation with BSO. In MY opinion, this is a reflection of the POOR leadership of our current Sheriff. To have 4 Deputies stay OUTSIDE the building while the shooter was murdering people inside was unforgiveable ! The ONLY people that went inside were the Police Officers from the Coral Springs Police Department, and THEY are to be Commended for their Bravery !
As the TRUTH will never come out, it is so obvious they where told to stand down to again push their agenda and cast the blame on them. The FBI , liberal government and corporations and individuals backing them are behind it all. Like I said before, seem like there is always a protest after these events, like they are planned and organized before the event knowing what is going to happen. WAKE UP America not everyone ( especially those in power ) give a crap about you and will use any means at the desposal to keep power and take your rights away. RESEARCH your self without the media and get your own information don’t let the brainwashing media tell you what happen, they are only reporting what they are told to report. NOT THE TRUTH!!
Kudos to the brave Coral Springs officers who ran into harms way as if their own children were in danger! “Greater Love hath no man…..”.
As for the four deputies – shame on you.
All of this may remind some of you (I lived up there) as it did me of the Seattle Mardi Gras riots when the cops were ordered by the wimp police chief Nickels appointed to stand down and stay on the top of the “sunken ship” parking garage and not intervene even when Kris Kime, a civilian, was murdered by a thug when he tried to rescue a girl being assaulted. I think the PD chief was Kirlikowski (or Girlykowski). It was considered too un-PC and “racist” to interfere with the mostly black rioters.
