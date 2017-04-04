Home Fresh Ink Fort Hood Terrorist Plans Hunger Strike for Sharia Law

April 3, 2017 at 11:35 am 32 Fresh Ink, Lead Stories
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows Nidal Hasan, the Army psychiatrist charged in the deadly 2009 Fort Hood shooting rampage. Jan. 30, 2013 through Friday. (AP Photo/Bell County Sheriff's Department, File)

Convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan says he will go on a “hunger strike” to protest “America’s hatred” for Sharia law.

The Nov. 5, 2009, terror attack at Fort Hood, Texas, killed 13 and wounded 32 others. Hasan, a self-proclaimed “soldier of Allah,” was convicted on 13 charges of premeditated murder and 32 of attempted murder Aug. 23, 2013. Although the former Army Major psychiatrist is scheduled to be executed, he plans to use the protracted appeals process to make a political statement.

A handwritten letter obtained by Fox News details plans to “reduce and then maintain a total body weight of 99 pounds [while protesting] America’s hatred for [Sharia] Laws.”

Terror survivor Shawn Manning, a retired Staff Sergeant, told the network that it was absurd for Hasan to think “he still has the right to make a statement.” The veteran, who is fighting legal battles for combat-related injuries, said Hasan has “no regard for human life.”

Read more at the Washington Times

Hasan Letter and Army Statement

32 Comments

  1. chuckyb April 3, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Save the bullets and let him die.

    • thefisherofmen April 3, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      AMEN!!!

  2. cowboybob April 3, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Let him recycle his own waste for all I care. Bye Now!

  3. mystic
    mystic April 3, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    **STARVE!!!! Its a much kinder death then this animal deserves!

    ~M

    • ltuser
      ltuser April 3, 2017 at 2:37 pm

      I’ve been saying it for years. ANY dunce in prison who wants to “Protest something by going on a hunger strike. LET THEM STARVE to death”.. Its not on US to save them from their own stupidity..

    • usafoldsarge
      usafoldsarge April 3, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      Serve him- under the bars, his daily meals, just keep pushing them in, without removing anything. That way he can see how strong his convictions are. May the accumulation of this food become bait for rats to take up residence with him. Too much time allowed for appeals- 1 to 2 years max and the trap door drops……

    • ltuser
      ltuser April 3, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      Sarge. For the longest time i have been saying the fact we see death row inmates spent 20+ years sitting around cause of appealing their appeal to the appelate court after losing their appeal, is STUPID as hell. They should get ONE and ONLY ONE appeal. And if that falls through, then they should have their sentence carried out within the year afterwards. SO AT MOST they spend 5 years on death row from when they are convicted.. OR till 1 year has passed after losing their appeal. WHICH EVER COMES first!

      Additionally, i am SICK to death of people whining about “w can’t execute them like this or that, cause ts too inhumane. SORRY bub but they are on death row cause they showed the HAVE NO humanity and murdered someone. WHY SHOULD we give a rats behind about being cruel to them or not..

  4. Ted Storck April 3, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Good Idea; get him to 99 pounds. Easier to execute this ball of sh_t.

  5. 2506INF .
    2506INF . April 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Why, I repeat, why is this murderer still alive?

    • ltuser
      ltuser April 3, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      I agree. He was given a death sentence.. WHY the hell has it not been carried out already!???! Trump needs to get hot and heavy on the Sec def and AG to get her done!!

    • downdraft April 3, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Why still alive? Because they await for Obama to claim dictatorship of the USA as his version of the ‘comeback kid”…then this scum-bag will be his caddy.

      Two scum bags…amazing how patient we Americans are

    • drillbeast April 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

      He’s still alive because of the insanity of making a military installation a Free Kill zone.

  6. lillitulip237 April 3, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Good hope he starves, may it be long and slow. Depraved idiot.

  7. Nealstar April 3, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    He’s going to hold his breath and turn blue and we’ll be sorrrry? Something like that?
    Whatever…

  8. tws500 April 3, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Please, starve yourself to death as quickly as possible.

  9. Frank Hurley April 3, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Why is he still alive?!? Oh, for some Army General officers with the courage to do their job without regard for the opinion of the lamestream media.

  10. Joe Alletto April 3, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    My two-word response: Screw him!

    If he thinks starving himself down to 99 lbs will change ANYTHING, he is still delusional. This nation will not accept sharia anytime soon. As long as there are any vets around, we’ll fight, if necessary in the streets, to prevent this nation from becoming part of the “caliphate”.

    And we are still a conservative enough nation to resist the creeping invasion of islam into our justice system.

    • ltuser
      ltuser April 3, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      Unfortunately at the rate certain states are going (michigan and minnesota), i wouldn’t be socked to see them vote in sharia law sometime soon, what with the #s of mudslines living in each state becoming more and more of a voting base..

  11. columba April 3, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Reducing to 99 pounds and holding there isn’t a hunger strike; it’s a diet. Fine. Let him go on a diet if he wants. Nothing there to stop the execution, even before he reaches his diet goal of 99 pounds.

    • mbills53 April 3, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      One less meal to be served and one less prayer rug to be requisitioned. Sounds like a win-win to me.

  12. capricorn1 April 3, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    he should have been put down like the rabbid animal that he is.
    its time for america to get un-civil with these

  13. almungus April 3, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    GREAT! KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK GOAT LOVER

  14. augustawinter April 3, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Who cares? Just don’t feed him via IV. Let him starve.

    • ltuser
      ltuser April 3, 2017 at 11:11 pm

      But unfortunately you just KNOW the sissy liberals will cry that we are being cruel to let him starve ,and we just NEED to stick an iv down his throat to save him from himself..

  15. baitfish April 3, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Offer him a ham sandwich just before he slips into a coma on his spiral into death.

    • claw April 3, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      Baitfish, good thought. Pork or maybe some tasty dog meat. Naw, that would be an insult to even a dead dog.

    • ltuser
      ltuser April 3, 2017 at 11:15 pm

      Better yet, ONLY serve him bacon flavored dog food!

  16. doced April 3, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Not out of respect, for he is neither worthy nor deserving of it, but out of “compassion” for his religious views, authorities ought to allow him his hunger strike, even unto his Paradise. Questions, though, asked by others, as well; why is this fanatic, this mass murderer, still alive? Why are we taxpayers, included among us the related survivors of those he mercilessly slaughtered, involuntarily housing, clothing, and feeding him at all? There’s no question he’s guilty of mass murder. Send him to Dante’s hell.

  17. Nealstar April 3, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    “The veteran, who is fighting legal battles for combat-related injuries, said Hasan has ‘no regard for human life.’”

    Neither does his homie, Barack bin Barack Hussein Al-Sissy, as demonstrated by his denial of Hasan’s terror attack, instead having called it “workplace violence”, making her service and combat related injuries ineligible for compensation.

  18. MNBlumax April 3, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Force feed him pork soup and make sure he knows what he is ingesting so his dream of 72 virgins evaporates.

  19. Dragon60 April 3, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Don’t know why this mass murderer still alive! but if he wants to starve himself to death, let him. no intravenous feedings, no force feeding, let him starve.

  20. oldsarge April 3, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    One less mouth to feed.

