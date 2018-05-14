Former Trump advisor: ‘Not everybody on this planet loves John McCain’

A former top adviser to President Trump said Sunday that Sen. John McCain isn’t immune to criticism and has consistently been a thorn in the White House’s side since Mr. Trump came to power.
Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union program, Michael Caputo, who served as a communications adviser to Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, pushed back against the notion the White House is out of line for criticizing Mr. McCain, Arizona Republican and a frequent critic of the administration.
Mr. McCain’s ongoing tension with the White House reached new heights last week when Kelly Sadler, an administration communications aide, said that Mr. McCain’s political positions don’t matter because he’s “dying anyway.” The comment drew harsh rebukes from both sides of the aisle, but Mr. Caputo countered that the Arizona senator, now battling brain cancer, is a fair target.
“McCain has for the longest time been a combative senator. He’s worked very hard against this president. He’s done things to undermine this president,” Mr. Caputo said. “You have to understand that not everybody on this planet loves John McCain. But at this point in time we all need to step back and let his family and the senator live in peace.”
“Politics ain’t bean bag,” he continued. “This is a very difficult arena and John McCain has been out there punching with the best of them.”
Mr. Caputo did concede that the comment about Mr. McCain’s death “was a joke made in bad taste.”
Among other clashes with the administration, Mr. McCain cast the deciding vote last year to kill a White House-backed plan to repeal Obamacare. More recently, Mr. McCain also has come out against the president’s pick to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, adding uncertainty to her prospects for confirmation.
If brutus didn’t want to deal with all the blood on his hands he should not have stabbed caesar in the back.
Sorry, not sorry… every action has ramifications.
EVERY one
Exactly. IF you don’t want to receive Criticism, don’t give it.
Put another way, he can throw a punch but he can’t take a hit. If you got a glass jaw, don’t step in the ring with Mike Tyson and whine when he pops you.
McCain’s problems with Trump are petty and personal. He’s a sad little man trying to roar a few more times before he croaks.
“Waah! I don’t want Trump coming to my funeral. Waah!”
Trump’s (and our) problems with McCain are professional. He’s a liar, untrustworthy, and a total traitor to conservatives, if not the nation as a whole. I can find no evidence anywhere of his actions bettering our country, but plenty of evidence of his actions weakening America. He can only be trusted to do damage to the country.
This is the same guy who RECENTLY promised to lead the charge against Obamacare. Lie. He then famously voted against the bill to repeal Obamacare with a big dramatic thumbs down.
LINK
He has no honor. McCain is not only a loser but a sore loser.
How DARE you win? I’ll just vote against everything you try to fix. That’ll show you…
i have no love for john mc manchurion candidate mccain.
i have respect for his service in the us navy but he is in the same category as lerch kerry in my opinion.
IMO he shouldn’t have BEEN in the military. As it was his father’s protection of him, that stopped him being kicked out several times.
As I supported McCain several times, I am so sorry I ever gave him my vote much less my support. McCain, is a small minded individual and just can’t get over that a business man Trump beat him. Somewhere along the line, the cancer in McCain’s mind has turned himself against the American People. So, I agree with what was stated. He will die and we will not have to listen to his hate anymore!
I’ll go you one better. I can’t stand him, never could. He has always looked like death warmed over when he was active. He was really a democRAT who knew that a democRAT couldn’t win in Arizona, so he pretended to be a Republican. So he will experience true term limits…
My personal message to John McCain: If you want respect, you must earn respect.
I agree of course with Caputo. The Songbird always like to portray the maverick when all he was just lucky.
If he wanted to pass peacefully than he should just spend time with his family and shut his mouth. As long as he wants to spew hate and disrespect so it shale continue to come to him.
Very true. if he didn’t want to be criticized, he should have just stayed out of things.
I would have found an independent candidate to vote for if Sarah Palin was not on the ticket. McCain lied to all his voters and constituents in Arizona that he would work to rid them of Obamacare, and when his vote really mattered, he voted to keep Obamacare. He was called a “maverick” by the leftist press just because he always crossed the aisles to vote with and for the Democrats. He NEVER persuaded the Democrats to cross over the aisle and join the Republicans, and certainly not the conservatives.
John has an extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He should have already resigned.
McCain was a true War hero………but he threw the Presidential election. All he would have had to say is “I’m an American citizen, prove you are.” Instead we got stuck with an inexperienced, inept Obama for President.
Here we go again! The liberal Fresno woman disses Barbara Bush the day after she dies, doubles down on it and is protected by the 1st Amendment – and loudly asserted by comrade liberals. Ooops, now it’s a Republican; what 1st amendment? We want his head on a platter. Even some members of the GOP are screaming. To the best of my memory, Mrs. Bush never said anything bad about anybody publicly but is badly insulted at death. McCain, however……… When, oh when, will America finally start to use an apolitical scale of judgement? Not while PRAVDA is in charge of the news.
That is something i would have LOVED To see Huckabee sanders mention when she was on the podium speaking to those louts in the white house pravda corp.
“SO you guys were all for that gal the other week, bashing Barbara Bush, cause its her first amendment rights to criticize anyone she wishes. SO WHERE is that same right now?”
McCain used up his “Hero Chips” a long time ago!
McCain is — and has been for YEARS — a RINO of the first order. His brave service and POW status in Vietnam accords him respect for his service but NOT a lifetime pass for “going along to get along”. Shame on him for urging votes against Haspel. He FORGETS that, directly after 9/11, most of America would agreed with any means necessary to obtain information to stop similar acts of terrorism. Sad that so many events of the past are being viewed through today’s ultra-critical lenses! Lots of past events would have been handled differently if they’d been half as smart as people like McCain THINK they are.
Fox Cuts Ties With Guest Who Cited John McCain To Defend Torture: FOX being ‘Fair’ and ‘Balanced’ is ‘False’ adverting in my opinion… Lt. Gen. Thomas Mcinerney is being ‘Punished’ because he spoke of what was known by ‘In Country’ Soldier’s during McCain’s stay at the ‘Hanoi Hilton’. McCain was known that torture had “worked” on John McCain when he was a prisoner in Vietnam and that’s why he was known as “Songbird John.”
Now someone told me how to contact them, i’m gonna give them a big piece of my mind, in relation to their wrongful treatment of the general..
McCain is a nothing-burger who was kept on a very high pedestal for a very very very long time. He asked for the recent comment from the WH staffer when he dis-invited the President for his funeral. He needs to shut up and go away.
Read the real biography of John McCain and you’ll end up hating him – unless you’re a Democrat and enjoy lack of integrity. Here’s one take on McCain the “hero.”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2015/07/no_author/john-mccain-is-no-hero/
I live in Rural AZ, am a conservative Republican, and I didn’t Vote for the liberal *** at any time. When he ran for President I voted every race category except that one.
Personally I never liked the man or the way he’s voted in congress . Never considered him a hero and feel he is counterproductive to what conservative politicians are trying to accomplish. I’m sorry he ended up a war prisoner and I have no ill will toward his health. I wish him the best in his recovery from cancer yet hope he retires.
I, too, am from AZ and McCain and Flake are both “flakes”. They could care less what we in this state want. McCain is not a choir boy by a long shot. Look what he did to the wife who waited for him to return from Vietnam. She got dumped for a younger, richer woman. Nice!!
John the Maverick Savings and Loan scandal McCain is an open borders, RINO charlatan!
I’m sure no fan of that RINO.
Am I supposed to give a damn if somebodys feeling are going to be hurt if I can a treasonous piece of camel dung a treasonous piece of camel dung ?
Sorry, just not seeing that happening.
‘john mcKainnedy’ used his first amendment when he sang the tunes the NVA wanted to hear.
He has been an undercover communist sleeper cell since the day he returned from vietnam!
Mr. McCain has personally hurt this country’s people by being the decisive vote for replacing the failed Obamacare with something more affordable. His “no” vote has probably sent numerous people to their death. His “no” vote wasn’t because the bill was wrong. It was because it was a way to get revenge against Trump.
What he has not realized or cared about, is that he ruined his own credibility. The disdain which millions feel toward him is his own fault.
Not every man who has served in the military is virtuous. Timothy McVeigh served in the army.
And so did the deserter Bergdahl. As well as major Hassan..
McCain should have been removed from the Senate 20 years ago. His thumbs down on health care last year sealed his fate. GOD is sick of this looser and so are we ! Bu Bye !
If McCain’s dad had not been an admiral, who knows. Maybe he would have ended up in Leavenworth serving a long sentence for treason and incompetence. He killed 135 men on the Forrestal through his incompetent abilities as a pilot. Then he put other pilots in danger by giving up classified information the the North Vietnamese. The guy is an incompetent traitor. Who the hell can respect that?
‘Not everybody on this planet loves John McCain’
That’s not quite right.
‘Not anybody on this planet loves John McCain’
Fixed.
Wonder why no one in the MSM has bothered to ask the former North Vietnamese how they feel about this. Much like Lurch Kerry, McCain, too, ditched his first wife for a’sugar momma’. Like Kerry, AlGore and GrannyPants Clinton lamentingover their losses, McCain never got over what W’s campaign did to him in the 2000 SC primary or the thrashing in 2008 at the hands of Barry Soetoro. A maverick to the end, he leaves us as a bitter, angry, mean-spirited old man that will not only be gone but quickly forgotten.
When I voted for McCain for president, it was not only to vote against his opponent , I was voting for Sarah Palin. I never was a McCain fan.