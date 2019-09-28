Former Speaker Paul Ryan wants to ‘do something’ about Trump

What is going on with Paul Ryan? He failed to get anything done as speaker of the House during the first two years of President Trump’s term — when the GOP held the White House and BOTH chambers of Congress. Now, he’s back, and it seems that his only focus is stopping any gains that President Trump makes.

Ryan sits on the board of Fox Corporation, and according to Business Insider, Ryan believes his new job “will finally allow him to ‘do something’ about President Donald Trump, according to a new report in Vanity Fair.

More from Business Insider –> Ryan, who joined the Fox Corporation board in March, is now reportedly one of the most important voices pushing Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch to transition Fox New and pivot away from Trump, according to Vanity Fair.

Read the full story at Business Insider.

