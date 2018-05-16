Former Parkland school cop hauls in almost $9K per month in retirement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla._Scot Peterson, the sheriff’s deputy vilified for failing to confront the Parkland school shooter, has begun receiving a state pension of $8,702.35 a month.
Peterson resigned and retired Feb. 22, a week after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he waited outside as Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.
Peterson began to receive his pension in April, according to the Florida Department of Management Services.
The 55-year-old Peterson, a deputy for 32 years, was paid $101,879.03 last year, according to sheriff’s office records. Until the shooting, he was considered a trusted school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas, according to annual reviews of his performance.
On Feb. 14, surveillance video showed Peterson waiting outside the school as Cruz prowled the halls. President Donald Trump branded him a coward, and Sheriff Scott Israel began an investigation into his actions. Israel said Peterson should have “went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.”
After the shooting, Peterson said in a statement that he heard gunshots but believed that they were coming from outside of the school and not inside the building where the shooting took place.
Peterson has not been criminally charged, but his pension benefits could be in question after a state inquiry into how police responded to the shooting.
Florida law allows for the forfeiture of pension benefits based on a conviction for certain offenses, Erin Rock, secretary for the Department of Management Services, wrote in a letter to Broward State Attorney Michael Satz and Sheriff Israel.
Timothy Donnelly, an assistant state attorney, responded that the agency is waiting for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to complete its investigation, ordered by Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
Peterson, a native of Illinois, started with the sheriff’s office in July 1985, after studying at Miami-Dade Community College and Florida International University.
Mr. Peterson should be facing charges as an accomplice to 17 murders in the First degree.
What has happened to our justice system even in a county as CORRUPT as Broward County, Florida. This county is as corrupt as the old Cook County in Illinois.
Now that we have a real President in office in Donald Trump instead of an ILLEGAL gay caballero named Barry the Fairy we need to pressure our elected officials to adhere to the laws of the land and uphold these laws as they were elected to do.
It appears the Floridians love to be ripped off. And people say cops are well paid? Get real, a lot more than you think! Yes, he should be sued and charged as an accomplice. Gee, wish my retirement money was a nice portion of his and I could live more royally!
And if he didn’t get charged, he should have NOT BEEN ALLOWED to retire, but have been fired on the spot for outrageous cowardice..
GEES, getting 9k for what he did? How insane is that.
$105K retirement for a school guard, $101k salary, where do I sign up.
I could have sworn i saw a # of stories a few years back, on how poor cops were getting paid.. 101k a year is not poor…
Now you now why he resigned.
HE SHOULDN’T have been allowed to.. BOTH him and the coward of a sheriff should have been AT THE LEAST, fired for gross incompetence and dereliction of duty..
Says he thought the gunshots where outside the building, he should have been in the building.
it looks like some things are just not going to be taken care of – not through normal channels, anyway.
And wasn’t there an article a # of days ago, about how LITTLE money the families will be getting from suing the school?? PERHAPS they should sue this turnip of a chicken…
Hell of a retirement for a coward