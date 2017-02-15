Former Obama Officials, Loyalists Waged Secret Campaign to Oust Flynn

The abrupt resignation Monday evening of White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is the culmination of a secret, months-long campaign by former Obama administration confidantes to handicap President Donald Trump’s national security apparatus and preserve the nuclear deal with Iran, according to multiple sources in and out of the White House who described to the Washington Free Beacon a behind-the-scenes effort by these officials to plant a series of damaging stories about Flynn in the national media.
The effort, said to include former Obama administration adviser Ben Rhodes—the architect of a separate White House effort to create what he described as a pro-Iran echo chamber—included a small task force of Obama loyalists who deluged media outlets with stories aimed at eroding Flynn’s credibility, multiple sources revealed.
The operation primarily focused on discrediting Flynn, an opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, in order to handicap the Trump administration’s efforts to disclose secret details of the nuclear deal with Iran that had been long hidden by the Obama administration.
This is from Gary Randall, president and founder of Faith and Freedom, he is perhaps best known for his nearly twenty years on radio and television
Obama Building An Angry Army of Agitators
(Obama) “is gearing up his OFA for battle with more than 250 offices across the country. The highly funded organization is beefing up staff, with public records showing the organization now has 32,525 volunteers nationwide. And they are recruiting every single day.”
Obama is going to be doing any and everything possible to undermine Trump. The first thought coming to anyone’s mind, NOW, knowing this is, what part did OBAMA play in it.
Is it still true Cut the head off the snake, the rest of the snake dies ??…
These days i am not so sure cutting the head off will do much. THere is just too damn many different groups organizing and supporting/funding these riots and such…. UNLESS we cut all those heads off a the same time, someone else will be there to take the slack..
The head that needs to be cut off, gunflint, is George Soros’. Obama is just his ERRAND BOY. Soros needs to be charged with sedition and TREASON for trying to overthrow the legally elected government of the United States, and ALL his assets seized because he is funding domestic terrorism. You cut off Soros’ money that is bankrolling all these “protests”, riots, and hissy fits, and they will stop. You can tell by the size of the “movement” and their extensive “organization” that there is SERIOUS MONEY behind this seditious BS, and there is NO reason the American people should tolerate that evil old SOB trying to overthrow our government so that HE can be king of the world in the globalist government of his dreams.
Trump should throw this liberal TRAITOR TRASH in prison. Obama TRAITORS plan is to destabilize our Country and the sad thing is half of the voters were stupid enough to vote for a COMMUNIST!
Time to find and prosecute these Anti Americans in the Government. A house divided can NOT stand and these alt radical left extremist marxists know it. They should be added to the treason laws and treated as such. Anti American.
There certainly needs to be a major house clearing of ALL Obama apointees.. And not just in the “Head spots” of all these organizations…
ITUSER: That’s difficult to do once they burrow into the organization into career appointments… What some administrations do is isolate them and work around them.
Why is it that History ends up proving so much, the saying _Ignore history and it will repeat itself? Hello Joe MacArthy from the 50s!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Flynn was against the Iran-nuclear deal and the holdover obama admin officials wanted him out before he outed the secrets of the deal. The intelligence community swamp needs to be drained next..!!
president trump caved way to early on gen.flynn yhis man was going to open a can of whoopass on the obama iran deal thats why the left targeted him for termination.
but my point being as president you have to fight for your appointees i dont think president reagan would have put up this manure for a second.
please president trump grow a spine.
The hypocrisy of today’s Democrapic Party is stunning to say the least. where were all these dissenters when Obama told the Russian delegate he spoke with just prior to his re-election that he’d be better able to work with Russia after he won re-election. Hillary’s re-set button was an astounding failure making the USA look even weaker yet. Putin has been giving the U.S. government the middle finger salute ever since & now his spy ship is sitting just 20 miles off the shores of the State of Delaware. Why didn’t Obama’s subservience to Russia cause these nutcases to look into that faux pas? America would be so much better off without the Democrapic Party of today. JFK must be spinning in his grave, GOD BLESS HIM
Being a civil servant I can tell you that our leadership is hard left of center. These are the folks that don’t change with the administration. These folks started climbing the ladder during Daddy Bush’s term and made big jumps during Bubba Clintons time. GW didn’t do anything to discourage or stop them so when Barrack the Communist got in office they made leaps and bounds up the ladder. They fear and loathe conservatives because of our desire to limit government and stop the bloat at the top of Civil Service (old politically incorrect cliché “too many Chiefs and not enough Indians to get the job done”). So it’s not just the former Communist in Chief that President Trump has to worry about. At my level (I’m an indian not a chief)I have little to no impact on policy but I do every thing I can to support our Commander in Chief. We need to keep showing our displeasure with our Congressmen and Senator and force them to listen to Real Americans.
We can not afford to sit on our behinds and think that President Trump will work miracles. If we do the Demonrats and Lame stream media will make him a one term president and we will only have ourselves to blame. If you think I am exaggerating think about this, “How did Barrack the muslim communist win a second term as president?”
Amen, Chuck!!!!