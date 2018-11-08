Former Marine Ian David Long, 28, was gunman who killed 12 in California bar rampage, police say

A former Marine — armed with a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun with an illegal extended magazine — opened fire on a packed California country music bar Wednesday night, killing 12 people, including a veteran sheriff’s sergeant nearing retirement, officials said.

Authorities believe Ian David Long eventually turned the gun on himself, but not before the 28-year-old, dressed in all black, terrorized a crowd filled with college students at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Long’s body was found in an office near the entrance of the bar.

“We’ve had several contacts with Mr. Long over the years, minor events such as a traffic collision. He was a victim of a battery in a bar in 2015,” Dean said, adding that the bar in 2015 was a different establishment than Borderline.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 2.0/10 (2 votes cast)