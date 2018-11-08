Former Marine Ian David Long, 28, was gunman who killed 12 in California bar rampage, police say

A former Marine — armed with a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun with an illegal extended magazine — opened fire on a packed California country music bar Wednesday night, killing 12 people, including a veteran sheriff’s sergeant nearing retirement, officials said.
Authorities believe Ian David Long eventually turned the gun on himself, but not before the 28-year-old, dressed in all black, terrorized a crowd filled with college students at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Long’s body was found in an office near the entrance of the bar.
“We’ve had several contacts with Mr. Long over the years, minor events such as a traffic collision. He was a victim of a battery in a bar in 2015,” Dean said, adding that the bar in 2015 was a different establishment than Borderline.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Join the discussion
The two prime reasons of modern mass murdering American gun violence is violence/sex mind implanting video games that warp the developing American minds in youth, and the mindless wars they get sent into that seal the insanity deal when adults. When we had sane censoring of violence in our media and in our schools on both sex and violence after WWII, which was the most violent war in modern record, we had not the problems we have today, It all came in when the Supreme Court supremely opened Pandora’s box of violence with unworkable inane free speech rulings that kept the Larry Flynt in money, and our American Pandora in a panic of tears. “Pandora was trying to tame her curiosity, but at the end she could not hold herself anymore; she opened the box and all the illnesses and hardships that gods had hidden in the box started coming out. Pandora was scared, because she saw all the evil spirits coming out and tried to close the box as fast as possible, closing Hope inside.”,,,,,,The American story of a secular socialist experiment in curiosity that killed the American Cats in the cradle,,,of those who ate from the offer of their socialist silver spoons, in the Blackened Blue states that now reflect a Little boy BLUE.
So, I guess the scary A/R just lost a little ground to a measly little hand gun. Though I feel for the people who lost their lives and those that were wounded, this former soldier had an issue and was the cause of these peoples deaths. Without more info we will not know why he committed this act and then aced himself. Bottom line a very blue state that goes out of its way to make gun ownership a crime and this is what happens. Gun free zone target practice.
RIP all those that perished.
Agreed – the act of a very disturbed person. However, there is nothing measly about a .45 caliber handgun at close range, particularly in the hands of a trained soldier.
In a crowd one could expect multiple injuries per round.
I think there was a bit of sarcasm in that AR-15 comment.
The only good part is that he took his own life. This saves us the effort of convicting him and sentencing him to (probably 10 years in a blue state).
I’m looking at his picture. He’s as white as can be. I don’t care if he was white, black, Asian, whatever. He was a murderer. He premeditated the act, loaded up his gun, and took several (presumably innocent) lives. This is murder no matter how you spin it. Death penalty is the only right answer. He got it. So at least he got that part right.
And no I don’t care if he was “temporarily insane” as if that was ever a real thing. You can’t tell me that phrase didn’t originate with some slimy lawyer somewhere, and it slithered its way into case law. Take a psych class and see if they can define temporary insanity. It’s not a thing.
If it was real, the Bible would have a provision in Leviticus for sparing the life of the murderer if he was temporarily insane. And then it would have a definition of what qualifies.
Killing people in war is justified. The Bible doesn’t condemn soldiers. Even David’s literal tens of thousands of kills weren’t counted as sin. But when you shoot up civilians, that’s murder.
Tragedy all around. You would think someone must have known this guy was suffering.
I don’t understand the idea of taking unknown persons out as you go. It makes no sense at all. Even if you want the cops to kill you, you don’t need to fire a shot. Just ignore instructions and hang onto the weapon while charging at the officers.
But if you are going to end your own life a note is sufficient to explain your reasoning. No one needs to go with you, or precede you. What are they going to do? Warn St. Peter?
“Never mind Caligula! THIS guy has issues!”