Former James Bond says it’s time for FEMALE 007? AOC screams for impeachment vote NOW!

A former James Bond says it’s now time for 007 to be a woman. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants Republicans to carry the stain of voting against impeachment, and Beto O’Rourke has come up with a brand new right to impose on America. All that and more on today’s show!

Actor Pierce Brosnan, who played iconic British spy James Bond, says it’s time for a female 007.

“I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years — get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there,” Mr. Brosnan told The Hollywood Reporter Saturday at the Deauville Film Festival. “I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

Congress is back in town, and that means Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is searching for the nearest television camera. Her latest statement to reporters is about pushing for an impeachment vote so that Republicans will be on record in their support of President Trump.

Beto O’Rourke thinks it should be an American right to live close to where you work. What??? Check out today’s show for all the details.

++ Related Story: O’Rourke declares ‘right’ to live close to work; rich should ‘be forced’ to live among poor

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









