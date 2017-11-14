Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry says it’s ‘a joke’ GQ named Colin Kaepernick its ‘Citizen of the Year’

Loading posts...
The former ESPN reporter bashed GQ and Kaepenerick on Twitter Monday shortly after the magazine announced it would be honoring the polarizing quarterback.

“Wear socks depicting police officers as pigs; wear Fidel Castro as a fashion statement IN MIAMI; sue NFL for collusion when gf compares owners to slave owners…Win Citizen of the Year. Serve in the US military…nothing. What a joke, GQ. #Kaepernick,” McHenry wrote.

“JJ Watt raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey victims. 37 MILLION! But Kaepernick refused to stand for our national anthem (a year ago) and is Citizen of the Year. Right…,” McHenry wrote.

Read more at the Daily News

Not everyone was pleased.

Join the discussion

  1. Article explains why McHenry is erstwhile of Egregious Sewage Putrid Network — there’s still molecules of sense in him! 10,000,000% agreed that GQ has proved itself a joke (only fit for either of two purposes — loo-paper or binning) by nominating KrapperD!ck for that designation!

      • GQ is an absolute joke anymore, and it has the readership numbers (or lack thereof) to prove it. But I guess that should come as no surprise when the real face of GQ is that sack of excrement, Keith Olbermann.

      • Then all sane folk need to do all they can to ensure GQ mag goes UNDER… Boycott THEM, and any company stupid enough to advertize in their pages!

        This is also why ESPN IS a forbidden network in my house.. NOTHING IT SHOWS will be watched.

  4. GQ used to be a decent magazine but it has gone the way of so many other mainstream publications, including Esquire which used to be great…but, no more. For GQ to name CK as citizen of the year is a putrid farce..!! I’ll never read a gq again…not even in the doctor’s office.

  5. GQ was fine when it stuck to men’s clothing and other grooming products etc., then they got extremely political at the time of the 2008 election. They were critical of Sarah Palin in particular and Republicans in general then and have continued to do so, therefore this does not surprise me.

  9. All I can think about when I look at the cover pic on GQ is how much fun it would be to flip a match into that haystack of an afro and sit back and watch. I think that would get CK on his feet right fast.

  10. Apparently a very week attempt at trying to attract attention to themselves and jumping on the latest victim band wagon. Got to keep pushing the agenda of civil unrest

  11. Are they serious ? How could ANY magazine consider Kaepernick “Citizen Of The Year” ? In MY opinion, that man is a disrespectful person, who was given the opportunity to earn more money then most people EVER earn, doing what he loved to do. He showed his TRUE appreciation to that, by disrespecting our Anthem, Flag, and Law Enforcement !

  12. I didn’t realize that GQ was such a popular magazine. I wonder how they would feel if everyone who subscribes to them would cancel their subscriptions and demand a return of their unused portions? I certainly wouldn’t waste my money of such trash…

  13. This is a big joke right? Are you saying that there really is a magazine called GQ and they really selected Krapperdick as their citizen of the year? Not funny anymore so what’s the real story here?

    • It’s the only way they can get any recognition. Like you and me, most people never heard of them. Though that has changed now, I’m not about to buy or read that piece of trash magazine.

