Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry says it’s ‘a joke’ GQ named Colin Kaepernick its ‘Citizen of the Year’

The former ESPN reporter bashed GQ and Kaepenerick on Twitter Monday shortly after the magazine announced it would be honoring the polarizing quarterback.

“Wear socks depicting police officers as pigs; wear Fidel Castro as a fashion statement IN MIAMI; sue NFL for collusion when gf compares owners to slave owners…Win Citizen of the Year. Serve in the US military…nothing. What a joke, GQ. #Kaepernick,” McHenry wrote.

“JJ Watt raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey victims. 37 MILLION! But Kaepernick refused to stand for our national anthem (a year ago) and is Citizen of the Year. Right…,” McHenry wrote.

Not everyone was pleased.

That GQ picked an out of work QB for citizen of the year over JJ Watt who help raised 37 million dollars for hurricane victims is the ultimate in virtue signaling — ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) November 13, 2017

Do you want to be the next GQ Citizen of the Year?

1)Scream oppression as you collect millions of dollars.

2)Wear socks depicting police as pigs.

3)Kneel for the National Anthem disrespecting our military.

4)Destroy the ratings for the NFL.

5)Divide the country and ruin a sport. — PolitiDiva™ (@realPolitiDiva) November 13, 2017

Thousands of citizen heroes rescue flood victims around Houston, and GQ picks an unemployed douche as citizen of the year. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) November 13, 2017

Normal people name JJ Watts as Citizen of the Year

h/t @kris_kinder pic.twitter.com/UPUQSwY1zu — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 13, 2017

