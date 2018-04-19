Forget Reading, Writing and Arithmetic! Protest, Baby!

Students planning to stage another school walkout Friday had better hope their teachers don’t beat them to it.
The latest National School Walkout for gun control, scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, comes with educators in Arizona and Colorado poised to strike for better pay and benefits—meaning that there may be no class for some students to cut in the name of gun control.
In Kentucky, Oklahoma and West Virginia, schools have only recently reopened after shutting down for teacher walkouts, touching off a scramble to finish the curriculum in some districts by extending class hours and adding days to the end of the school year.
“They’ve been out for two weeks, and it’s time for them to get back to school,” said Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin in a Friday statement. “Student learning at schools affected by the strike has been halted for nearly two weeks at a critical time in the academic year when federal and state testing requirements need to be completed.”
They boast different political objectives, but the student and teacher walkouts come as evidence that the protest culture that ignited in response to Donald Trump’s election victory in November 2016 has increasingly permeated the public schools.
“You didn’t see teacher strikes like this under Obama, and it’s not as though teacher pay in Oklahoma and West Virginia was higher back then,” said Max Eden, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. “The thing is, everything is different now under President Trump.”
When it comes to compensation, even red-state lawmakers agree teachers have a legitimate beef. Educators in Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia have already won pay increases in Republican-led states with the support of GOP governors.
Teacher pay declined in real terms by 2 percent between 1992 and 2014, while per-pupil funding adjusted for inflation has decreased in 29 states since the Great Recession in 2008, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Still, there was nothing to compare to this year’s wildfire of teacher walkouts during the Obama administration.
“Some of their concerns are well-taken,” said Mr. Eden. “But it’s playing out according to a #resistance script. What we’re seeing is protest-politics creeping down to the K-12 level.”
Frederick M. Hess, director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, said: “There’s this sense of protest in the air.”
“There’s just been a lot of this kind of activity,” Mr. Hess said. “One of the interesting things about the strikes is the degree to which they appear to be bottom-up. The unions have in many cases been holding onto the tail of the horse.”
He said the teachers’ unions were dissatisfied with some of the Obama administration’s reforms on instructor evaluations and accountability, but union officials had more to lose by challenging the Democratic president and his education secretaries.
“For a lot of folks on the left, in some ways Trump’s election, they interpreted it as a sense of, ‘Wow, things are broken, we have nothing to lose,'” said Mr. Hess.
Students picked up the protest mantle after the deadly Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, headlining the massive March 14 National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives later that month.
The latest National School Walkout, pegged to the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre, may have difficulty gaining traction in states trying to catch up with days lost to the teacher walkouts, but that’s not the only problem.
Columbine High School has declined to participate in the walkout. Instead, the school plans to honor the memory of the 13 people killed in 1999 as students and staff have done in years past, by volunteering at community organizations in and around Littleton, Colorado.
Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Jason E. Glass said in a letter to the community that he hoped that the community would “continue that tradition.”
“While the folks in Florida encouraged a demonstration of unified, national support through student walkouts, I request our schools and students consider honoring the memory of Columbine by following the lead of the Columbine community, which believes firmly in the motto, ‘A Time to Remember, a Time to Hope,'” said Mr. Glass.
Stoneman Douglas senior David Hogg moved Monday to whip up support for the event by tweeting Monday that “we are still walking out,” adding that organizers have “been working incredibly hard on this.”
More than 2,200 events are planned for Friday’s walkout, according to the website run by the resistance group Indivisible, but instead of holding 13-minute memorials or rallies outside school—a minute for each victim–organizers are encouraging students to leave for the entire day.
“If lawmakers won’t commit to common sense measures to make schools safer, students won’t stand idly by,” said the website.
Imagine a system where half the people love the work so much they would work for just the basics of life
And then imagine the other half are there because it is a six hour day of instruction, tons of sick leave, holidays, vacations, lots of benefits
Now imagine you are one of those who loves seeing the light bulb turn on it a child’s eyes and every year half the students you get are from previous teachers who are there to milk the system. You now have to do twice the work to bring them up to speed but there are not any more hours in a day, so that means stealing time from those students who had a teacher the year before who cared.
Now do that for twelve years
The problem with the education system is getting rid of the bad apples, so the good ones do not need to do twice the work for the same pay
Of course, the good ones are the one the union uses as an example in negotiations, but won’t get rid of the bad ones because that means there is now a standard they have to meet and they know the bar can go up which reduces their negotiating position
But this is only true because they have a monopoly on the education system in an area, the bar would naturally go up if people could vote with their feet.
I scratch my head when I hear about teachers and how they’re supposedly paid so little. They’re not really when you factor in that they always have holidays and summers off, plus a week for Easter and two weeks for Christmas, that’s a lot less than the average person has to work. Add to that the very generous retirement and healthcare perks, and probably more that the average person doesn’t know about. And let’s remember they never have to work weekends, swings or overnight shifts, and it starts looking pretty good. I believe that’s why so many get tired of their constant whining about supposedly never getting enough pay. Then their being willing to walk off their jobs and leave students not getting any education only makes them look worse. It’s no wonder so many are opting for home schooling, however, here in CA they are trying to kill that too. No wonder.
Exactly. Just look at the average pay a teacher gets. Based on a chart i found listing the average by state, the LOWEST I saw, was 42k, out in south dakota.. 79k is the highest for NY.. Alaska pulls in at 3rd highest with 68k..
BUT based on a # of very liberally biased news articles i see, even though the school day is maybe only 6.5 hrs, teachers are often required to get to school 1 hr early, and many stay 3-4 hrs AFTER.. So technically they could be seen as working for a 11 hr work day. With working (with pay) for 9 mo a year, that equates to 55 hrs a week for 32 weeks, giving them (at the 52k average for the nation) a hourly pay rate of
A salary of $52,000 equates to a monthly pay of $4,333, weekly pay of $1,625, and an hourly wage of $29.55.
Jota, I couldn’t agree more. Our daughter is studying to be an intermediate teacher. She knows she will have to help students overcome previous lazy teachers, apathetic parents, and an administration that just goes along to get along. I don’t know why she wants to do it. I know she feels called to do it. And I hope God blesses her and keeps her safe.
[But this is only true because they have a monopoly on the education system in an area, the bar would naturally go up if people could vote with their feet.]
Which is why teacher unions are AGAINST those school vouchers, and other initiatves designed to allow PARENTS TO pick where their kids go to school at.
Which bring us to safety in schools
If the lowest common denominator was not the standard but the highest quality, it would attract the most dollars with expenditures for more security, since they are not wasting it on bad teachers salaries
When one thinks about education expenditures in the various states no one really knows what the true cost is because it is not competitively priced, but there are some examples, private schools, primarily Christian
In the Portland, Oregon area fifteen years ago the average expenditure per student was $12,000, private schools were doing it for $2,000 and based on academic results were receiving an education which was above their grade level. My observation was likely 30% above
One can argue there are numerous factors affecting this outcome, such as the best and brightest have parents with more income so they can afford a private school, but having meet one of the founders of a business which guaranteed to be able to raise the education level of any student to any level you want or your money back, showed it is really about teaching methods than ability of the student
What happens in our education system is the bad teachers cause students to believe they lack the capability to learn, which is what the good teachers are having to fight against to teach, but they lack what is needed to defeat it.
1/2
2/2
Ask the founders what was their secret to overcome this and he said it was very simple, you test the student to see what grade level they are performing at and then you give them coursework one grade level below, the student thinks it is too easy, so when he is then given his grade level he feels confident in meeting the challenge
This is the true damage our education system is doing.
These children are not only leaving school not knowing how to read and write but with the belief, they cannot master their own destiny.
It is criminal, so they extort more money from the public by taking their children’s education hostage
Too many teachers long ago replaced Education with Indoctrination. Children are no longer taught HOW to Think…they’re taught WHAT to Think.
odayterrence, Great commentary. You hit the nail on the head. The teachers are communists and the public schools are communist indoctrination centers. It is sad, that the schools got away from teaching reading, writing, arithmetic, history and the sciences, like I was taught as a baby boomer!
Which is EXACTLY how the liberal masters want it to be!
“You didn’t see teacher strikes like this under Obama, and it’s not as though teacher pay in Oklahoma and West Virginia was higher back then,” said Max Eden, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. “The thing is, everything is different now under President Trump.”
Actually, I don’t know where Mr. Eden has been hiding out, but teachers have been striking for higher pay and more lucrative perks since I was in the tenth grade in 1974, at least here in CA. It’s not a new thing, and it didn’t just start because Trump was elected President.
Lying about the situation doesn’t help.
Back in 90-91 when i did my one year of school, i remember 4 news articles about various teacher strikes JUST THAT year..
Their time would be better spent trying to hold officials responsible for their handling /lack of handling problem students, or others they know have problems.
Warnings are ignored:
The FBI ignores reports.
The teachers side step addressing issues.
The parents do not seek proper help, medically or legally of a disturbed child.
Remember Ft. Hood? The officers didn’t act on known problems due to political correctness. Didn’t work well did it?
Accountability and responsibility are FOREIGN concepts to liberals..
If they walk out expel them.
I would rather do it thus.
LET THEM walk out. BUT DO NOT change any grading or testing schedules.. If they can’t pass, FAIL THEM AND HOLD them back a year.
That little raised-fist SOB had better get some lessons regarding the Constitution and real life. Ask him how well PROHIBITION worked! He a fraud if arming some school personnel doesn’t enter the conversation. He reminds me of kids I went to high school with who thought if we were nice to the Soviets they’d stop talking about burying us.
If they want safer schools, they should be pushing for arming teachers. How many mass shootings occur at gun clubs, shooting ranges, nra events, gun stores, or police stations?